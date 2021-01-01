« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Kalvin Phillips to City both confirmed this morning.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 11:23:06 am »
Man Utd and Everton reportedly both wanted Bergwijn and the former were definitely willing to pay the higher fee Spurs wanted from a PL club to sign him than Ajax are paying. He turned both down.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 11:26:50 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:23:06 am
Man Utd and Everton reportedly both wanted Bergwijn and the former were definitely willing to pay the higher fee Spurs wanted from a PL club to sign him than Ajax are paying. He turned both down.

Ten Hag trying to sign an ex-Eredivisie player? Surely not.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 11:49:29 am »
Leeds set to sign Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. Apparently a really, really talented winger and just a fantastic surname.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:49:29 am
Leeds set to sign Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. Apparently a really, really talented winger and just a fantastic surname.

Tell me he plays on the left.
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:49:29 am
Leeds set to sign Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. Apparently a really, really talented winger and just a fantastic surname.

Interesting to see how he does,i've kept an eye on him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:49:29 am
Leeds set to sign Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. Apparently a really, really talented winger and just a fantastic surname.

Will definitely be a danger to the rest of the league.
Online El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
Pretty sure he was one of the X-Mens main enemies
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Ornstein says Christian Eriksen has agreed to join United. Three-year deal.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Ornstein says Christian Eriksen has agreed to join United. Three-year deal.

Good idea - get an almost 31 year old midfielder with heart issues for a midfield that needs to be more dynamic.
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Ornstein says Christian Eriksen has agreed to join United. Three-year deal.

A player to play in Fernandes position... odd.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Ornstein says Christian Eriksen has agreed to join United. Three-year deal.

Shame. Brentford took a chance on him although guess he was always like likely to move on. Gone somewhere hell be either mugged or underappreciated though.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
So far I very much approve of Utd's new era. Odd decisions all over the place.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:55:13 am
Interesting to see how he does,i've kept an evil eye on him.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 01:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:27:08 pm
A player to play in Fernandes position... odd.
5 subs.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 01:45:52 pm »
Think that's an OK signing for them, classy on the ball and will certainly get the new managers ideas and help implement them on pitch.

3 year contract seems typically reckless from them though, which they always are with contracts.
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:06 pm
5 subs.

11 competent players on the pitch should probably be their priority.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 01:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:46:29 pm
11 competent players on the pitch should probably be their priority.
they needed to replace Mata  :)
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 01:51:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:09 pm
they needed to replace Mata  :)

I realise I'm being difficult, but Mata played the equivalent of 5 matches last season in game time. Wonder what contract they have got him on, unless he's on very low wages, it doesn't seem a transfer that makes much sense to me.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11779 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:09 pm
they needed to replace Mata  :)

Pogba has swanned off too. Assuming theyll play him as an attacking midefielder of some sort theres only really Fernandes too for that position isnt there?

Admittedly they still need to sort out their deeper midfielders or theyll still be in trouble.
Online Dull Tools

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11780 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:27:08 pm
A player to play in Fernandes position... odd.
You would think they would have learned from Van Der Beek.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11781 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:51:35 pm
I realise I'm being difficult, but Mata played the equivalent of 5 matches last season in game time. Wonder what contract they have got him on, unless he's on very low wages, it doesn't seem a transfer that makes much sense to me.
he's a good player but I agree he doesn't help them much at all.

but it makes a lot of sense if you put your MU hat on.  doesn't need to make much football sense.  he's a pure stop-gap signing.

they're beggars not choosers ... need to fill a bench MFer spot ... their fans know his name .... he's willing to go.  sign here, Eriksen!

Offline -Willo-

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11782 on: Today at 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:49:29 am
Leeds set to sign Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. Apparently a really, really talented winger and just a fantastic surname.

Thought he was the best player on the pitch in the Europa Conference final, only game I have ever seen of him but I think he was the main reason they got to the final.

Decent signing potentially
Offline lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11783 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?

Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.

Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.

Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.

Bazunu has excelled for a shit team at international level too, and was playing men's football (again, at a terrible level) at age 16.

I think Southampton signing City youth cast-offs is more of an indication of a lack of imagination or a weird set of priorities than anything corrupt. We absolutely rinsed Bournemouth and Hull for Brad Smith and Kevin Stewart respectively, for example.

Southampton were absolutely awful second half of last season, wouldn't be surprised to see Hassenhuttl out early in the season and them to really struggle. They seem to be really treading water.
Online Ray K

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11784 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve
@TheAthleticUK #MUFC


LOL. Dumping Lukaku cos he was too static only to get in a literal statue at three times the wages is the lind of move I've dreamed off since I heard Boehly was going to be their acting DoF.
Offline NightDancer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11785 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:41 pm
Pretty sure he was one of the X-Mens main enemies


Nah that was Mister, his dad.

It's Hal Jordan that Luis does not get along with.   ;)
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11786 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:29:14 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve
@TheAthleticUK #MUFC


LOL. Dumping Lukaku cos he was too static only to get in a literal statue at three times the wages is the lind of move I've dreamed off since I heard Boehly was going to be their acting DoF.

Chelsea's transfer movement is utterly baffling to me. They have one CB and he's roughly the same age as Methuselah. Surely they can't be looking at any other position on the pitch until they've bought at least 3 CBs?
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11787 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:29:14 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve
@TheAthleticUK #MUFC


LOL. Dumping Lukaku cos he was too static only to get in a literal statue at three times the wages is the lind of move I've dreamed off since I heard Boehly was going to be their acting DoF.

Pretty uninspiring 'Return of an United legend' when he after one season publicly states them below him and is gagging to leave anywhere he can get a chance to be pictured shouting his siuuuu shit after scoring in the CL.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11788 on: Today at 03:00:58 pm »
There is zero chance Tuchel would want Ronaldo. It will be beautiful to see.
Online Ray K

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11789 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:50:22 pm
Chelsea's transfer movement is utterly baffling to me. They have one CB and he's roughly the same age as Methuselah. Surely they can't be looking at any other position on the pitch until they've bought at least 3 CBs?
I know they've new owners now, but if they kept Tomori and Guehi last summer, and Tammy Abraham too, that would probably have solved all their issues they're trying to solve this summer.
Online xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 03:08:47 pm »
guess a "statement of intent" vanity signing for chelsea just like he was for man u. ;D

new owners come in spend a bucket load on apparently big name players ..now where have we seen that before and look how it turned out.

if boehly is as trigger happy as the previous russian owner i doubt tuschel will see out the season with poch waiting in the wings as their next savior or god save us all ole as replacement ;D
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11791 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:06:02 pm
I know they've new owners now, but if they kept Tomori and Guehi last summer, and Tammy Abraham too, that would probably have solved all their issues they're trying to solve this summer.

If Lampard hadn't tried to have bombed Rudiger out the summer before too.

They are even apparently prepared to let Colwill go, which seems mad in that they desperately need centre backs and he looked very promising on loan last season.
Online El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11792 on: Today at 03:12:22 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:50:22 pm
Chelsea's transfer movement is utterly baffling to me. They have one CB and he's roughly the same age as Methuselah. Surely they can't be looking at any other position on the pitch until they've bought at least 3 CBs?

Their CBs are currently Thiago Silva, Azpilicueta (who wants out), Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Mike Miazga and Ethan Ampadu.

Thats quite a state to get themselves into when they had someone mildly competent running football affairs, and now they've got Todd Boehly or whatever his name is :D Should be fun.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11793 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm »
What was the fee for Phillips? Weird that I can't find it anywhere.
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11794 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
What was the fee for Phillips? Weird that I can't find it anywhere.

£4 and a consulting job for the Leeds board members.
Online Ray K

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11795 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
What was the fee for Phillips? Weird that I can't find it anywhere.
Pretty much reported everywhere as £42m + add-ons  (to a max of £45m)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11796 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:06:02 pm
I know they've new owners now, but if they kept Tomori and Guehi last summer, and Tammy Abraham too, that would probably have solved all their issues they're trying to solve this summer.

Yep. They are incredibly short-sighted
Online Red_Rich

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11797 on: Today at 04:13:52 pm »
This Bernado Silva stuff for real?  Could really do with him adiosing himself to Spain.  Would improve our chances no end.
