It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?



Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.



Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.



Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.



Bazunu has excelled for a shit team at international level too, and was playing men's football (again, at a terrible level) at age 16.I think Southampton signing City youth cast-offs is more of an indication of a lack of imagination or a weird set of priorities than anything corrupt. We absolutely rinsed Bournemouth and Hull for Brad Smith and Kevin Stewart respectively, for example.Southampton were absolutely awful second half of last season, wouldn't be surprised to see Hassenhuttl out early in the season and them to really struggle. They seem to be really treading water.