Kind of amazing that for the entire post-Mourinho years they went on about getting a director of football, sorting out recruitment, their Athletic PR about streamlining the process, threw a season to get Ragnick to sort it only to dump him they've just decided to give control of transfers to the new manager.



To be fair, it took us a few years to get the recruitment right and utilise the data scientists etc. Lets hope Ten Hag is like Rodgers rather than Klopp (which I doubt). We didnt start signing better players because Klopp was picking them. He was just open to working with the analysts, mathematicians and problem solvers, then using his own domain expertise to translate that to training and tactics.When I was doing my MSc, one of the problems with implementing data science, machine learning and modelling, and so on, into sports was the lack of collaboration or cooperation with the domain experts (e.g. coaches, scouts, and the manager). Also, the old school managers and coaches would flat out refuse to listen to a mathematician who had never kicked a ball professionally.Rodgers famously had a strained/difficult relationship with Michael Edwards. He pushed back against the idea of a DOF or sporting director and he wasnt happy with analysts providing reports on why they shouldnt sign Ashley Williams and Wilfred Bony, to name two players that Rodgers wanted. He was not happy with Edwards reporting directly to the FSG execs. Rodgers wanted a lot more control. Klopp is happy to delegate, use clever people to inform him, and keep his job as simple as possible (not saying its simple, just that if someone else can do a particular aspect better, Klopp is happy with that. No one could manage or motivate the squad like Klopp, just like Klopp cant turn a dataset into useful information and models).If United are going down the modern route, it will take a while. Years maybe. But I reckon Ten Hag will be a lot more open to listening to nerds than Solskjaer was.