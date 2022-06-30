with players like Raphina and Richarlison you do have to take into account the teams they where on though.



Leeds and Everton had awful seasons, and where not exactly blessed with a lot of talented attackers! Every chance they can and will have better numbers when they are alongside better players on better teams with better coaching.



All I would say on Raphinia is that when Leeds went through their poor end of season, he seemed to be one of the worst of the lot. Not sure if that is down to needing to be in a team with momentum, or down to poor attitude, but he was markedly poor.I think he is one of those who looks a certain level at a poor team, and then when he moves to a better team that the level isn't down to him being in a poor team, that's just his ceiling. Think Steven Pienaar or Clint Dempsey.We have bought a number of players like that in the past (notebly a bunch under Camolli - like your Stewart Downings and Charlie Adams)