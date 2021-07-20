« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 840673 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:05 am
Full agreement between Richarlison representatives and Tottenham on personal terms. Long term contract agreed with his new agents, waiting to complete the deal with Everton.

New direct contact scheduled soon to discuss deal details between the two clubs.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1542238582731046914
So now there'll be two giant cocks at WHL?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 01:17:17 am »
Just noticed Oliver Burke has joined Werder Bremen. He's 25 now. His career certainly hasn't panned out the way he was projected as a teenager when he joined Leipzig for £15m, although there were plenty of warning signs, when Leipzig coaches were making remarks about the amount of tactics work they had to do with him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 07:39:55 am »
Is Richarlison a decent signing for Spurs? Immediate answer is no from most of us! But I guess he adds depth? Cant see him being a regular starter though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 07:59:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:55 am
Is Richarlison a decent signing for Spurs? Immediate answer is no from most of us! But I guess he adds depth? Cant see him being a regular starter though.
Its a strange signing for me. How does he play with Kane and Son? I dont see it. He certainly doesnt replace either of them so can only be a back up. Unless one of them is leaving.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 08:00:16 am »
£50m + £10m for a forward that scores 1 in 3, including penalties, doesnt look great, actually makes Nunez look cheap.

His Brazil stats are better and he is a royal pain in the arse, but a potential £60m ??  I genuinely think Origi is better.  He doesnt get close to Spurs best XI. Weird.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 08:09:50 am »
Good grief Spurs thats some chunk of money for an average footballer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 08:32:38 am »
Everton robbed them imo, 50+10 is great deal. Will they even play Kane-Son-Richarlison together? They will be wreck defensively and Kane's stats will go down big time imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
Chelsea paying money to bring a former youth player back to the club, in Nathan Ake. They also want De Ligt.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 08:58:14 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:32:38 am
Everton robbed them imo, 50+10 is great deal. Will they even play Kane-Son-Richarlison together? They will be wreck defensively and Kane's stats will go down big time imo.

Think they'll be fine defensively, he's a hard worker.  But he's just not a brilliant attacker and I don't see how he's an improvement on what they already have.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 08:58:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:09:50 am
Good grief Spurs thats some chunk of money for an average footballer

To be fair neither has won anything a perfect partnership you might say. 😀
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 10:13:25 am »
Not a bad deal by Everton that. I do think there is a player in Richarlison, he seems to score a lot of goals for Brazil, but its almost a signing you would do if one of Kane or Son is off, and neither of them are. He could be a huge success but no one would be surprised if he fails miserably.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 10:52:25 am »
He has his moments but hes not that great at all, and he also strikes me as a big fish in a small pond player. The most surprising thing is that Tottenham are so keen to add a player of his character to their team, hes a prat. Can already see him and Kane resenting each other.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 11:15:53 am »
Most of the signings that Spurs has made are super average, it seems they are going for quantity over quality. Other than Bissouma none of the players that signed would get into our team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 11:21:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:55 am
Is Richarlison a decent signing for Spurs? Immediate answer is no from most of us! But I guess he adds depth? Cant see him being a regular starter though.

Id question the fee, its a lot of money. But he is a good player (despite being a prick with his hardman act), scores goals and works hard. Kane and Son are being mentioned a lot but important to remember Kane misses a chunk of games every season and in terms of alternatives to those two you could do a lot worse. Again the fee is the main part id question, id imagine you could get an alternative for a lot cheaper overseas, but then again theyve tried and failed at that numerous times now and at least Richarlison knows the league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:09:50 am
Good grief Spurs thats some chunk of money for an average footballer

Feels like this without a massive sale.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:15:53 am
Most of the signings that Spurs has made are super average, it seems they are going for quantity over quality. Other than Bissouma none of the players that signed would get into our team.

Bissouma wouldn't get in our XI.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 11:47:52 am »
Now I'm not sure how good he is but at least in some games the mobility and physicality alongside Fab and Thiago would be very welcome. City away for example, he'd be a very good option to start. Suspect he's more press resistant than Henderson as well as being physically more able to get around the pitch than Henderson is these days. So I think I'd probably say, 'he'd get in some XI's, and some very important ones at that'.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 12:01:55 pm »
Classic Moysie!  ;D

Quote
West Ham are ready to pull out of a move for Arnaut Danjuma.

David Moyes has reservations about signing the £35m-rated Villarreal star.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 12:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:55 pm
Classic Moysie!  ;D

Christ for that price they should be all over him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:09:50 am
Good grief Spurs thats some chunk of money for an average footballer

Yeah let's see how the numbers pan out by that's a significant amount of money for the football equivalent of a shithouse troll
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:25:07 am
Feels like this without a massive sale.



Was that the summer they sold Bale? Not sure I even recognise them all. Only Eriksen turned out to be a real success.

Paulinho- sent off against us, didnt last long
Eriksen - quality signing
Soldado - terrible
Number 21 - who dat?
Capoue? - ended up at Watford so cant have been great
Chrches? - liked his cover of The Killing Moon
Lamela - probably the 2nd best if this bunch but sort from one rabona, a couple of dives and looking like something out of Twilight, was he any good?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:32 pm
Was that the summer they sold Bale? Not sure I even recognise them all. Only Eriksen turned out to be a real success.

Paulinho- sent off against us, didnt last long
Eriksen - quality signing
Soldado - terrible
Number 21 - who dat?
Capoue? - ended up at Watford so cant have been great
Chrches? - liked his cover of The Killing Moon
Lamela - probably the 2nd best if this bunch but sort from one rabona, a couple of dives and looking like something out of Twilight, was he any good?

Nacer Chadli,  no 21?

Good memory to be able to recall Soldado and Chiriches.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 12:57:28 pm »
I think a number of clubs are spending big in some part due to the 5 subs rule ... they want to be able to use it to protect their main starters without much drop in effectiveness.  eg Richie to Spurs kinda fits that I think.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 12:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:55 am
Is Richarlison a decent signing for Spurs? Immediate answer is no from most of us! But I guess he adds depth? Cant see him being a regular starter though.


From Everton's key player to the Spurs bench


Despite him being poor he was probably the only real threat they had. The replacement they get will determine the next few years for Everton. As for Spurs, not sure they are much stronger now than they were (despite more penalties)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:57:28 pm
I think a number of clubs are spending big in some part due to the 5 subs rule ... they want to be able to use it to protect their main starters without much drop in effectiveness.  eg Richie to Spurs kinda fits that I think.
Good point.

Also good for having 3 diving C*unts on the pitch when chasing a game in the last 15 minutes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:00:03 pm
Good point.

Also good for having 3 diving C*unts on the pitch when chasing a game in the last 15 minutes.

Son, Kane and Richardson will be like dominos.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11626 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:14:09 pm
Son, Kane and Richardson will be like dominos.

Managed by Conte as well, basically Spurs are turning it up to eleven.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11627 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Richarlison isn't top tier as an individual attacker due to not being very quick (while still being quite mobile), the rest of his game is ok imo. Equally important is the fact that it's Conte, a top class coach, who's done the due diligence on this one, thought through how to deploy him. Rather than, say the ether, that has informed Man Utd's planning these past few years.

Haven't watched Spurs much, but if it's a 3-4-3, then since you have the wingback high up and a midfielder for that side to do the defensive work, in theory Richarlison should be able to play either as a striker alongside Kane or as a 10 to a decent level, depending on how Conte deploys the line of attack.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11628 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm »
For someone who kept kissing the badge and posting on social media he didn't take long to make a decision to leave did he hahahaah.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11629 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:41:33 pm
For someone who kept kissing the badge and posting on social media he didn't take long to make a decision to leave did he hahahaah.
He just gets spurs now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11630 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Is he getting a tattoo of a cheese room on his neck now?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11631 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:41:33 pm
For someone who kept kissing the badge and posting on social media he didn't take long to make a decision to leave did he hahahaah.

He's only moving to save Everton from FFP, it's an act of love.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11632 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Neymar has averaged 18 league games and 29 games a season overall at PSG. Is that due to injuries?

Edit: just checked and hes suffered quite a few ankle and adductor injuries over the years.

He likes to changes clubs pretty often...

Nightclubs that is.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11633 on: Today at 02:03:14 pm »
60 mill for that pigeon looking c*nt? Hahaha mad tha
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11634 on: Today at 04:55:40 pm »
Looks like Inter laid off the social media team to afford Lukaku:

https://twitter.com/Inter/status/1542508255942889474
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11635 on: Today at 04:55:48 pm »
The £60m is inclusive of add-ons. £50m is the initial fee.


 Everton needed to find £50m by 30th June to satisfy the agreement they made with the PL regarding their losses. Apparently, Daniel Levy knew they were desperate so he reduced his offer. Conte must really want him if they ended up paying £50m.

Or Everton have made some other agreement with Levy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11636 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
Cock Pigeon Partridge
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11637 on: Today at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:52:06 pm
Nacer Chadli,  no 21?

Good memory to be able to recall Soldado and Chiriches.
Always remember Soldado after one of ours (Suarez was it?) sent him to the shops that time
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11638 on: Today at 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:31:04 pm
Always remember Soldado after one of ours (Suarez was it?) sent him to the shops that time

Bobby in the Europa League semi that.

Think Soldado was there around the time we nearly won the league with Rodgers. He probably played in the 5-0/4-0 games that season against us while contributing nothing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11639 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
