Richarlison isn't top tier as an individual attacker due to not being very quick (while still being quite mobile), the rest of his game is ok imo. Equally important is the fact that it's Conte, a top class coach, who's done the due diligence on this one, thought through how to deploy him. Rather than, say the ether, that has informed Man Utd's planning these past few years.



Haven't watched Spurs much, but if it's a 3-4-3, then since you have the wingback high up and a midfielder for that side to do the defensive work, in theory Richarlison should be able to play either as a striker alongside Kane or as a 10 to a decent level, depending on how Conte deploys the line of attack.



