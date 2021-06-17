Can't see De Jong bouncing back at United by any means. He just hasn't stepped up since leaving the Dutch league. I know he's not played in the best Barcelona side ever and is still relatively young but very 'meh' signing for me. Everything United do at the minute feels mad to me.
There's certainly a theme with their transfer targets this summer. De Jong ex-Ajax and played under Ten Hag, while other confirmed targets are Antony, Martinez and Timber who are all at Ajax too. Even Eriksen came through there
Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.
All of the targets are good players, of course, but feel it could come back to bite them. Klopp, by contrast, didn't buy a single Dortmund player after joining here - if I was a United fan I'd be concerned that Ten Hag clearly feels the need to bring 'his' players to United, rather than having the confidence to instil his approach to those who are new to it.