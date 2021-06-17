Who knows all the reasons for it. For sure there's some racism going on perhaps from some people here, not all. Similarly this have been an issue in the past, and most of the cases have been coming out of Africa. Obviously Africa is a huge continent, with lots of young players seeing football as a way to a better life. But for sure there are cases from over the world, from South America to Asia as well, even Europe



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fraud_in_association_football

https://citisportsonline.com/2021/06/17/ten-players-who-lied-about-their-age/



Aye, but its like citing sources of crimes committed by scousers then claiming crime is a scouse problem. Its how prejudices and racist tropes come about. (Some people in other threads have been talking about people at work meetings making remarks about not holding their meetings in Liverpool because their cars will be robbed. Thats out of order too and completely ignorant.)maybe its a socioeconomic issue, where people from poorer regions may be more likely to do it (but Rooney was from a poor region of the U.K., so wouldnt there be a motivation there on that basis for his parents to lie about his age?), say, but anecdotes arent solid evidence either. And its not okay to accuse someone because other unrelated individuals from the same continent and same skin colour have been caught doing it.Knowing the footballer is African and looks old for his age, doesnt mean he comes from poverty and has lied about his age. An implication isnt equivalent to its opposite.