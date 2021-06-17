« previous next »
tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11480 on: Today at 11:05:05 am
He's already on massive wages, will be interesting to see if he's on around the same amount at Utd.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11481 on: Today at 11:31:12 am
Can't see De Jong bouncing back at United by any means. He just hasn't stepped up since leaving the Dutch league. I know he's not played in the best Barcelona side ever and is still relatively young but very 'meh' signing for me. Everything United do at the minute feels mad to me.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11482 on: Today at 11:37:57 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:31:12 am
Can't see De Jong bouncing back at United by any means. He just hasn't stepped up since leaving the Dutch league. I know he's not played in the best Barcelona side ever and is still relatively young but very 'meh' signing for me. Everything United do at the minute feels mad to me.

There's certainly a theme with their transfer targets this summer. De Jong ex-Ajax and played under Ten Hag, while other confirmed targets are Antony, Martinez and Timber who are all at Ajax too. Even Eriksen came through there  :D

Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.

All of the targets are good players, of course, but feel it could come back to bite them. Klopp, by contrast, didn't buy a single Dortmund player after joining here - if I was a United fan I'd be concerned that Ten Hag clearly feels the need to bring 'his' players to United, rather than having the confidence to instil his approach to those who are new to it.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11483 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:37:57 am


Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.


Clubs being desperate for the champions League seems to cause
them tonmake bad decisions. Chelsea seem the same this summer, Arsenal and Spurs recently as well. Think all have gone through big changes in recruitment set ups recently and instead of just taking some time to review what the clubs has, needs and sort out their scouting and recruitments they just seem to throw millions at players with seemingly little thought behind it. All would have probably been better off just taking a step back but doubt fans and owners would accept that
Bergersleftpeg

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11484 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...

Yes. Thats exactly what Im saying. Well done. Give over, soft lad. Lifes better if you dont go around desperately trying to take offence at everything.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11485 on: Today at 12:04:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:53:11 am
Frenkie De Jong to utd then. Bet he'll only go still if they give him huge wages. But good signing for them.

A player reluctant to go being forced out by his current club and paid astronomical wages to make it happen.

That strategy has never gone wrong for the Mancs before.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11486 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:19:00 am
Seems Chelsea want both Kounde and Ake, and it strikes me as strange that they'd target two sub-6ft CBs.

There's an irony to the fact for years Chelsea fans kept lavishing praise on the likes of Granovskaia for the fees they got for players, but it's left them in a hole where they've often re-signed players they flogged and have looked short in areas where they sold younger players who at other clubs would have been given time rather than being moved on for a new shiny toy.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11487 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm
They probably paid 85M for Luuk de Jong and have no idea yet.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11488 on: Today at 01:17:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:37:11 am
Yes, I have seen them play but I still don't think you'd want two sub-6ft CBs in a back three. Leaving the other guy with a lot of work to do, and I imagine they'd get targeted at set pieces a lot.

Both Kounde and Ake are pretty good in the air for their size. With Colwill playing between them, they could have a decent back 3 for years to come ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11489 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:37:57 am
There's certainly a theme with their transfer targets this summer. De Jong ex-Ajax and played under Ten Hag, while other confirmed targets are Antony, Martinez and Timber who are all at Ajax too. Even Eriksen came through there  :D

Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.

All of the targets are good players, of course, but feel it could come back to bite them. Klopp, by contrast, didn't buy a single Dortmund player after joining here - if I was a United fan I'd be concerned that Ten Hag clearly feels the need to bring 'his' players to United, rather than having the confidence to instil his approach to those who are new to it.

It's also just plain dumb because what happens if/when Ten Hag doesn't work out?
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11490 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:37:57 am
There's certainly a theme with their transfer targets this summer. De Jong ex-Ajax and played under Ten Hag, while other confirmed targets are Antony, Martinez and Timber who are all at Ajax too. Even Eriksen came through there  :D

Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.

All of the targets are good players, of course, but feel it could come back to bite them. Klopp, by contrast, didn't buy a single Dortmund player after joining here - if I was a United fan I'd be concerned that Ten Hag clearly feels the need to bring 'his' players to United, rather than having the confidence to instil his approach to those who are new to it.

ha, just suggested the very same in the Man U thread. Its just so basic. Smacks of having no proper set up for analasys and data.

I guess its better than the random way those before him went about stuff though, of signing flavour of the month players or names,  and whatever the hell Maguire was.

At least he knows what he is getting to fit his way of playing. But you can only do that so much.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11491 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:17:33 pm
Both Kounde and Ake are pretty good in the air for their size. With Colwill playing between them, they could have a decent back 3 for years to come ...

They're open to selling Colwill apparently.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:23:13 pm
It's also just plain dumb because what happens if/when Ten Hag doesn't work out?

Exactly. I could get maybe signing one lad because the manager knows and trusts them, but trying to bring in four of his ex-players is mad. As you say, if the Ten Hag experiment fails then you're left with a contingent signed specifically because they suit one manager, rather than being bought because they suit the overall vision for how the club should play etc (obviously they could be both).

Put it this way, what are the odds that the best candidates for CB, fullback, central midfield and attack all happen to be former Ten Hag players?
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11492 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:07:43 am
Who knows all the reasons for it. For sure there's some racism going on perhaps from some people here, not all. Similarly this have been an issue in the past, and most of the cases have been coming out of Africa. Obviously Africa is a huge continent, with lots of young players seeing football as a way to a better life. But for sure there are cases from over the world, from South America to Asia as well, even Europe

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fraud_in_association_football
https://citisportsonline.com/2021/06/17/ten-players-who-lied-about-their-age/

Aye, but its like citing sources of crimes committed by scousers then claiming crime is a scouse problem. Its how prejudices and racist tropes come about. (Some people in other threads have been talking about people at work meetings making remarks about not holding their meetings in Liverpool because their cars will be robbed. Thats out of order too and completely ignorant.)


maybe its a socioeconomic issue, where people from poorer regions may be more likely to do it (but Rooney was from a poor region of the U.K., so wouldnt there be a motivation there on that basis for his parents to lie about his age?), say, but anecdotes arent solid evidence either. And its not okay to accuse someone because other unrelated individuals from the same continent and same skin colour have been caught doing it.

Knowing the footballer is African and looks old for his age, doesnt mean he comes from poverty and has lied about his age. An implication isnt equivalent to its opposite.


MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11493 on: Today at 02:56:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:17:33 pm
Both Kounde and Ake are pretty good in the air for their size. With Colwill playing between them, they could have a decent back 3 for years to come ...
Kounde and Ake in place of certified shithouse players - Azpilicueta and Rudiger - I would not mind at all
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11494 on: Today at 02:57:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:30:21 pm
They're open to selling Colwill apparently.

Typical Chelsea. Will re-sign him for £50 million in a few years ;D
Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11495 on: Today at 03:17:26 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC

Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm.

Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11496 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm
PSG tabled a 10m offer for Renato Sanches, who wants out of Lille. Wouldnt actually be an unwise signing for PSG which is saying something.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11497 on: Today at 04:11:34 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:17:26 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC

Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm.

Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.

United are absolutely obsessed with the Eredivisie this summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11498 on: Today at 04:13:31 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:51:55 pm
PSG tabled a 10m offer for Renato Sanches, who wants out of Lille. Wouldnt actually be an unwise signing for PSG which is saying something.

What happened with AC Milan? I thought that was all done a few weeks ago.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11499 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm
It will be interesting to see if Boehly is actually able to pull off a trade which is what he seemingly is trying to do with every deal. As the wealth of the PL top teams continue to grow in relation to the rest of the Continent then it's going to take some creativity to move players on without just writing them a check to go away.

As far as ManU, so basically they paid Ragnick a lot of money to be a shit coach and nothing else as Ten Haag is just going with what he knows. Maybe this LB is good, no idea, but recent signings from the Eredivisie haven't exactly been good deals almost anywhere.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11500 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:51:55 pm
PSG tabled a 10m offer for Renato Sanches, who wants out of Lille. Wouldnt actually be an unwise signing for PSG which is saying something.

If there's a chance they can get him for that little money then I'm surprised papers galore haven't linked us to him. Seems like the last couple of summers our name has been thrown around Renato Sanches
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11501 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm
Conflicted on FDJ to ManU, they've signed plenty of decent players and turned them to shit, but I can't break the feeling FDJ is proper quality and will boss the dross of this league. Time will tell, and will depend more on Ten Haag than the lad himself.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11502 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm
Tyrell Malacia could become the first signing of Erik ten Hags reign after Feyenoord accepted Manchester Uniteds bid, which is valued at 15 million (£13 million) plus 2 million (£1.7m) in add-ons.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1541821504681385987
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11503 on: Today at 06:29:10 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:52:47 pm
Conflicted on FDJ to ManU, they've signed plenty of decent players and turned them to shit, but I can't break the feeling FDJ is proper quality and will boss the dross of this league. Time will tell, and will depend more on Ten Haag than the lad himself.

He probably will, much like Fernandes, will but he was unable to carry a poor Barca side who are happy to move him on to raise funds to buy other players.
