Eh? The quality isnít there but itís a pretty back and forth game with a lot of physicality.



Which part of that wouldn't make me gouge my eyes?!...The crowd is more entertaining that the game. It's a poor game; would you watch this in the PL? But there is nothing else on TV...Didn't see your edit, yes it's pretty hot. It's 34C at my place and there should be hotter.