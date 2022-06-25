« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,674
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm
This guy has no idea what he's doing. If he seriously thinks Mikey Edwards joins Chelsea with them signing Dembele, Sterling and Ronaldo there's a bridge in San Francisco I'd like to sell him.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,569
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11361 on: Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:13:56 pm
I do hope so

I'm conflicted. It's kind of pusher him to stay at Man Utd and give Ten Hag a headache but yeah, him at Chelsea would be funny too.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,671
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11362 on: Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:12:41 pm
Surely they need to be bolstering their defence, rather than their attacking options?

Their attack is absolutely woeful to be fair. Not that he'd be a good signing mind.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11363 on: Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm
Their attack is absolutely woeful to be fair. Not that he'd be a good signing mind.

They need improvements both ends true, but we both know a poor defence will get you nowhere in the Premier League.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,039
  Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11364 on: Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
They need improvements both ends true

Dont we all?
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11365 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm
Dont we all?

Speak for yourself.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,733
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11366 on: Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm
Rob Draper confirming that Chelsea are committed to bringing Dembele and Sterling to them, rumours are they are trying a 100 million spurt for the two of them. Although I still wouldn't be surprised if Dembele stays at Barcelona, he seems to be in for a move every damn season. Tuchel also wants De Ligt.

Isn't Dembele out of contract this summer?
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11367 on: Yesterday at 09:35:16 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Isn't Dembele out of contract this summer?

I'm not too sure to be fair.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11368 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Isn't Dembele out of contract this summer?
He is but he'd prefer staying put.
rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,100
  Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11369 on: Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:12:41 pm
Surely they need to be bolstering their defence, rather than their attacking options?


Yep. The reverse Everton who should be focusing on attackers. Agents are probably swooping on Boehly to get a big payday before they hire an actual DoF
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11370 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11371 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11372 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11373 on: Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
Another midfielder who doesn't want to be there? Have they learned nothing from the Pogba experience?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11374 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm
United will have spent billions by the time they next win the league championship. Probably close to a billion in the last decade or so.

They're can't go a summer without spending eye watering money on supposed 'world class' talent who are actually dross. Maguire, Lukaku, Pogba, Sancho, Di Maria. Like a shit version of the Galacticos.

I don't think De Jong has kicked on at all at Barca, not like people thought he would. Barca must be laughing if they make a profit on someone who's been a key part of their struggles in the last few seasons.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,208
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11375 on: Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
Yep. The reverse Everton who should be focusing on attackers. Agents are probably swooping on Boehly to get a big payday before they hire an actual DoF

They are expected to try and convince Michael Edwards again as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11376 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Lucas Moura could be set to join Everton if Richarlison moves the other way.
@Matt_Law_DT

Average, ageing squad player who's achieved nothing at his current club? STEP FORWARD EVERTON FOOTBALL CLUB!!!
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11377 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm
Rob Draper confirming that Chelsea are committed to bringing Dembele and Sterling to them, rumours are they are trying a 100 million spurt for the two of them. Although I still wouldn't be surprised if Dembele stays at Barcelona, he seems to be in for a move every damn season. Tuchel also wants De Ligt.
De Ligt would be exposed in the Premier league, like the Turkish Centre back at Leicester
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11378 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
De Ligt would be exposed in the Premier league, like the Turkish Centre back at Leicester
Sweet!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11379 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
De Ligt would be exposed in the Premier league, like the Turkish Centre back at Leicester

He's like De Jong for me. Another one who never kicked on post Ajax. Van De Beek hasn't had a career since, either.

A few badly had off by that Ajax team. They weren't even going to win the Dutch league that season until PSV slipped up near the end. Overrated as fuck and their best player was Tadic who'd spent his last few years playing Prem football before finally scoring loads in Holland.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11380 on: Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Lucas Moura could be set to join Everton if Richarlison moves the other way.
@Matt_Law_DT

Average, ageing squad player who's achieved nothing at his current club? STEP FORWARD EVERTON FOOTBALL CLUB!!!

Lucas Moura is actually a decent attacker for a club like Everton ...
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
  The cheesy side of town
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11381 on: Today at 12:29:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
Lucas Moura is actually a decent attacker for a club like Everton ...


Everton have specialised in buying 3 types of player


1. Players who looked like decent prospects who went on to fail and lost their place/way,,Deli Ali, Winks, Rodriguez. Townsend
2. Players who have been relegated, Pickford, Tarkowski, Siggurdsson
3. Players who could not get in there own teams, Iwobi, Gray, De Beek, El Ghazi, Walcott


That said, when they have signed players as decent prospects, they've been poor


and they had £500m to spend
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11382 on: Today at 12:49:25 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Sweet!
Pleased to see someone got it
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11383 on: Today at 12:54:19 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:49:25 am
Pleased to see someone got it
I feel your pain. Most of my attempts remain similarly ungot :)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11384 on: Today at 01:25:59 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:54:19 am
I feel your pain. Most of my attempts remain similarly ungot :)
Philistines mate
Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11385 on: Today at 06:49:39 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Lucas Moura could be set to join Everton if Richarlison moves the other way.
@Matt_Law_DT

Average, ageing squad player who's achieved nothing at his current club? STEP FORWARD EVERTON FOOTBALL CLUB!!!

They've been a good place for clubs to dump their excess players in for ages,hope they take that Winks as well.
