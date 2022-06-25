Lucas Moura is actually a decent attacker for a club like Everton ...
Everton have specialised in buying 3 types of player
1. Players who looked like decent prospects who went on to fail and lost their place/way,,Deli Ali, Winks, Rodriguez. Townsend
2. Players who have been relegated, Pickford, Tarkowski, Siggurdsson
3. Players who could not get in there own teams, Iwobi, Gray, De Beek, El Ghazi, Walcott
That said, when they have signed players as decent prospects, they've been poor
and they had £500m to spend