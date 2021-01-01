Im not trying to appear too critical of Tielemans because I like the lad and think hes massively talented - hes suit certain teams down to the ground like Spurs or would even be an additional weapon for Man City whod be far more productive than a Grealish.



Hes a definitive luxury player though - bottom 30% of all Prem for pressures and distance covered, doesnt win the ball in the air, bottom half for tackles, only intercepts 1.23 passes per 90. Theres just a body of evidence there that he has no defensive quality in him nor the motivation to deliver that. Hes an 8 that profiles like a 10. His skills lie in final third passes, quick progressions into the final third and excellent shooting and link-up play around the 18 yard box. If you want to compare him to players, hes like a Calhanoglu or a Luis Alberto, who like Tielemans are slow 10s with little defensive output. As for Xhaka, he was never a DM at Monchengladbach so Im not sure why Arsenal tried to make him into one, the guy cant run for a start and was always a pivot with good distribution until he got asked to play deeper, which hes dreadful at. Xhakas pressures and distance covered is bottom 12%, Parteys bottom 5%, because thats not their skill sets, but you need those skill sets to enable a 10 like Tielemans.



Arsenal will be making a mistake signing Tielemans unless theyre going to get a proper box to box midfielder and proper Defensive midfielder to build round him. In Partey, Xhaka and Tielemans you would have one of the least mobile, least effective pressing units with the least ground covered in the league and that would spell danger.



Arsenal have done a fantastic bit of business with Jesus, who I think is underrated and a 20 goal striker in the right system. I can also see the sense in Fabio Vieira in a modular setting where hes used as an impact sub to unlock defences around 60 minutes in, if the pacier wide players have struggled. Tielemans, Raphinha etc are not what Arsenal need. Go and sign Ndidi if you want a midfielder from Leicester.