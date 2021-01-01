« previous next »
Im not trying to appear too critical of Tielemans because I like the lad and think hes massively talented - hes suit certain teams down to the ground like Spurs or would even be an additional weapon for Man City whod be far more productive than a Grealish.

Hes a definitive luxury player though - bottom 30% of all Prem for pressures and distance covered, doesnt win the ball in the air, bottom half for tackles, only intercepts 1.23 passes per 90. Theres just a body of evidence there that he has no defensive quality in him nor the motivation to deliver that. Hes an 8 that profiles like a 10. His skills lie in final third passes, quick progressions into the final third and excellent shooting and link-up play around the 18 yard box. If you want to compare him to players, hes like a Calhanoglu or a Luis Alberto, who like Tielemans are slow 10s with little defensive output. As for Xhaka, he was never a DM at Monchengladbach so Im not sure why Arsenal tried to make him into one, the guy cant run for a start and was always a pivot with good distribution until he got asked to play deeper, which hes dreadful at. Xhakas pressures and distance covered is bottom 12%, Parteys bottom 5%, because thats not their skill sets, but you need those skill sets to enable a 10 like Tielemans.

Arsenal will be making a mistake signing Tielemans unless theyre going to get a proper box to box midfielder and proper Defensive midfielder to build round him. In Partey, Xhaka and Tielemans you would have one of the least mobile, least effective pressing units with the least ground covered in the league and that would spell danger.

Arsenal have done a fantastic bit of business with Jesus, who I think is underrated and a 20 goal striker in the right system. I can also see the sense in Fabio Vieira in a modular setting where hes used as an impact sub to unlock defences around 60 minutes in, if the pacier wide players have struggled. Tielemans, Raphinha etc are not what Arsenal need. Go and sign Ndidi if you want a midfielder from Leicester.
Im trying to remember if Xhaka and Arteta played together, I dont think they did, but Xhaka seems to have something on him. We are spending money in areas we need and other areas we already have depth, but that glaring midfield position next to Partey just never gets upgraded. At the moment playing a back 3 is the formation most suited to the players we have. They also seem to have a lot of confidence in Sambi Lokonga becoming that box to box midfielder but he looks way off right now.
Just done a deep dive into Arsenals midfield, whats going on? Why do none of them press at all or even worse, cover even the average amount of distance for a Prem midfielder? Is it instruction or are the players not executing the game plan, lazy etc?

Xhaka is a glaring problem that all have been able to see for some time now, like you say. The back three looks a good combo and Tierney is clearly very good, Tomiyasu defensively solid. The midfield is the stand out problem. I just find it odd that theyre bidding £40m for Raphinha, a good player they dont need (unless Sakas off) when that gets you someone like Santiago Ascacíbar, Guido Rodriguez or Diadie Sammasekou - all players probably available for £20m or so who would fit a clear need for Arsenal. Maybe theyre looking for that player but its quiet on that front.
Xhaka played in a more forward role ahead of Partey last season, and did ok (goal of the season against United), but so often he found himself unmarked , 18 yards out, and he would trip over his own feet. A tielemens would be great there and add another huge goal threat.
The problem was when Partey got injured, Xhaka dropped deep and was dreadful and we lost all balance in midfield. With Partey in the team we got 55 points from 23 games, without him we got 14 points from 15 games. We cant go into next season without defensive midfield help or the season will hinge on Partey's fitness again.
Lisandro Martinez weve also bid for, but hes another defender, though judging by his size and ability on the ball maybe Arteta sees a role in midfield for him.
Yeh the Raphinha one is odd, fair enough if Saka is off but theres been zero noise of that. Otherwise id like us to get the first 11 in order before adding depth, and that midfield is being left behind.
Martinez is a cracking runner, passer and tactically flexible so hed be a good DM in the Premier League as long as he had someone with height alongside him, which Partey gives. He cant play CB, hes too small. I watch a lot of Ajax and hes one of my favourite players of theirs, but a PL CB he is not.

The issue with playing Partey as the deeper midfielder is that hes not a specialist DM and lacks the ability to do the things a Fabinho, Kante or Ndidi do for example. If youre playing Partey and Tielemans together in a 3, Martinez needs to be the deepest and Tielemans the most forward, which does remove the Xhaka problem you highlighted but then where do Smith-Rowe and Odegaard play, not to mention also having Vieira. Too many good players for a spot is sometimes a good problem to have, but not when youve got 3 quality 10s but no good 6 and appalling squad depth.

Id like to see Arsenal get 4th because I would enjoy seeing Conte either pull all the plugs from his head or his internal temperature spike to such a high that it burns off all his hair to reveal him as the glorious baldy he always should have been.
I like what youre saying about Martinez, we have too many centre backs already so was odd seeing us bid for another, a midfield 3 of him Partey and Odegaard would have the right balance then, if thats the plan then I can see why we havent bid for Tielemens.
