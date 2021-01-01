I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so lowMy view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.