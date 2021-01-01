« previous next »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm
Bit like Drinkwater going to Chelsea.
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 06:47:05 pm
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?

Fernandinho I would have thought. Phillips can play Rodri's role against the fodder with no discernible drop in quality which would give Rodri adequate rest time.

city buying everyone again .. like Chelsea they ruin more careers than succeed  ...oh lets buy 5 of everything and well see whos best ...and the joke is they get away with it .... sorry rant vented
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

If anything, that's kept his price down!  ;D
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:47:35 pm
Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.

I dont rate him but going by the fees being quoted for him it does seem on the low side.
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

They paid £40m for Ake, similar level of ability I'd say.
Newcastle are close to signing Sven Botman from Lille for 40m (£34.4m) with add-ons.

The Dutch defender was wanted by Newcastles manager, Eddie Howe, in January but a deal could not be completed. It should now happen his summer.

Botman would be Newcastles third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Matt Targett from Aston Villa and Nick Pope from Burnley.

Guardian.
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:05:10 pm
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.

well of course it is,  not sure whod argue with that! They can spend freely with no worries, and do indeed spend most of it well.  Grealish is the one obvious odd transfer theyve made recently, simply because hes as thick as two short planks, and doesnt seem to have the capacity to learn Guardiolas choreographed robo-football.

Not sure if Phillips will start loads yet, is he taking Gundogans spot? I honestly dont know, I barely watch them, I guess as hes a defensive mid, most will think hes taking Fernandinhos spot in the squad.   But if he doesnt start loads it makes no odds, spending 40-50 mill on backups is something they can and will do. Ake being another one they did recently in that role.
Is he going to add anything to them trying to win the CL ? Like fuck is he. So is just a waste of time for him and them.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:05:10 pm
I see RAWK is torn on whether City have ruined the market by paying an obscene price or whether the deal is shady because its so low  ;D

My view is that its a good fee for someone who is only 26 and a starter for England. I think with Fernandinho gone they need another midfielder and my guess is Phillips will start more often than not. I think Citys recruitment, on the whole, is very good. Who are the worst signings theyve made in Guardiolas time? Mendy obviously, but beyond that its probably Danilo and Grealish, and the latter is because of the ridiculous fee. So I dont think Phillips will bomb at all, expect hell be a good player for them - question is whether he can do better than that. If not, theyll just get someone else in, which of course is where Citys real power in the market lies when they dont get something quite right they dont have to worry as they can just move on and sign someone else for £40m+.
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.

They can make mistakes and it doesnt really matter, we have to get every signing right

Phillips is great at winning the ball back, they have enough who are good on the ball so his role will be defined

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
Their recruitment is average because if it were to be that good:
i. They wouldn't have spent so much on fullbacks.
ii. Our squad wouldn't have been better than theirs last season.

They blew £100m on Grealish and it hasn't really worked out. Their response? Spend even more on Haaland.

Their recruitment looks better than it is because they can continue spending until they get it right.
Thats it, its just one expensive signing after another after another after anotherSpend spend spend. Imagine they actually tried to develop their youth players. Its so fucking boring.
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm
Is he going to add anything to them trying to win the CL ? Like fuck is he. So is just a waste of time for him and them.

Well he helps them do it indirectly - they need a Rodri back up
David Ornstein

🚨 Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Gabriel Jesus for £45m. Still some bits to sort but #AFC on course to secure 25yo, who also had interest from Chelsea & Tottenham. Artetas top target


That's the other long-expected transfer of the summer after the Phillips one about to be confirmed. Decent signing for Arsenal who do need a #9.
Bloody hell, how much have Arsenal been spending under Arteta?

Awaiting North Bank to say they've spent 20p and bag of lemon sherbert since they left Highbury.
Whoa thats a great fee for arsenal
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm
Whoa thats a great fee for arsenal

He only had 1 year left on his deal, so I think City have actually done well out of that.
Jesus an excellent signing for Arsenal.

Normally agree with most stuff Barefoot Doc says but I think Phillips is desperately overrated outside of this site. Hes a great runner who does some of the defensive stuff reasonably but cant pass a football or create. He is a significant step down from Rodri.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
He only had 1 year left on his deal, so I think City have actually done well out of that.

Ah that explains it thanks - decent deal for both then
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
Ah that explains it thanks - decent deal for both then

Yeah its exactly what Arsenal need, its what Jesus needs and City get some cash to waste on Kalvin Phillips so everyones a winner.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Jesus an excellent signing for Arsenal.

Normally agree with most stuff Barefoot Doc says but I think Phillips is desperately overrated outside of this site. Hes a great runner who does some of the defensive stuff reasonably but cant pass a football or create. He is a significant step down from Rodri.

I think he's very hit or miss - reminds me of Hendo in that sense. Quite erratic at times but when he's on it he's a huge asset to any team.
Phillips is the type of player I'm sound with them buying. Same as Grealish who has contributed nothing in his first season there. I know they don't exactly have gaping holes in their side but still.

If they can shift a few more who have won things over the past few years (IE Gundogan) then next season is looking very fucking tasty IMO.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm
Phillips is the type of player I'm sound with them buying. Same as Grealish who has contributed nothing in his first season there. I know they don't exactly have gaping holes in their side but still.

If they can shift a few more who have won things over the past few years (IE Gundogan) then next season is looking very fucking tasty IMO.

Broadly agree but you're forgetting they've signed an absolute freak of nature bagsman.

Hopefully we have too but we have lost one in return.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
Broadly agree but you're forgetting they've signed an absolute freak of nature bagsman.

Hopefully we have too but we have lost one in return.

Agree about Haaland he's a great scorer but I feel less worried about him on account they're going to score loads regardless. There's a possibility he could be their best signing of the summer and make less of a noticeable difference than other players. I'd back him to do well but here's hoping the step up in quality to the Prem makes it a struggle for him. Of course, same thing could happen for Nunez ... Truth be told in regards to Haaland I'm hoping he picks up injuries he can never properly recover from. Would be shite if he does the same numbers he's done in Germany but I can't really see him being as prolific if I'm honest.

Where goals come from is always an interesting one. Salah/Mane/Bobby being were prolific for us when we scraped into 4th place than they were when we won the title in record time. In the 2019/20 season City scored 17 more goals than us in the league which seems bizarre to me.
The weird thing is Jesus really isn't a striker. Though I suppose Arteta did start the year where he was trying Auba in this weird winger/striker hybrid type role. What you'd have to say at this point is Arteta can't really have any other excuses, either they make CL or he should be out of a job.
