It’s £45m, and ‘just’? Seems a huge amount for what he is.Playing for England isn’t a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. He’d not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp