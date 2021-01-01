Bit like Drinkwater going to Chelsea.
Bloody hell
I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again
Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.
