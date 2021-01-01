« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11280 on: Today at 06:47:05 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:13:52 pm
Bit like Drinkwater going to Chelsea.
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11281 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Bloody hell  I was pretty ready to write exactly that 😅. This and Grealish signing feels like an attempt to wash and cleanse the sportwashing image of a sportwashing club. This is to replace Fernandinho or Gundogan?

Fernandinho I would have thought. Phillips can play Rodri's role against the fodder with no discernible drop in quality which would give Rodri adequate rest time.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11282 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm
city buying everyone again .. like Chelsea they ruin more careers than succeed  ...oh lets buy 5 of everything and well see whos best ...and the joke is they get away with it .... sorry rant vented
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11283 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11284 on: Today at 07:47:35 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11285 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:40:04 pm
How are City getting away with just £42m - English and an international normally equals a premium- hes first choice for Southgate when fit. I smell something fishy again

If anything, that's kept his price down!  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11286 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:47:35 pm
Its £45m, and just? Seems a huge amount for what he is.

Playing for England isnt a great measure is it? Southgate is an awful coach who loves to stack his team with defensive midfielders. Hed not be anywhere near a start for other big nations.

I dont rate him but going by the fees being quoted for him it does seem on the low side.
