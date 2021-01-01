« previous next »
The Athletic reporting that Leicester are yet to receive any type of approach for Youri Tielemans and that the sides most heavily linked have made their moves elsewhere - Arsenal buying Fabio Vieira for example.

Seems an odd one. He's super talented, definitely a player that needs a certain system around him but if you play that way, he's one of the finest players you'll get for the purported £30m that Leicester want. Expect a somewhat underwhelming move for him towards the end of the window just so that Leicester get their money and Tielemans gets some form of move.

Again, Arsenal seems an odd move. Tielemans wants to stay in the Premier League but play Champions League football, he surely suits Spurs more but they've not been credited with an interest. Arsenal already have 3 8/10 hybrid type players in Odegaard, Smith-Rowe and Vieira, so it would be bizarre to add Tielemans unless they're going a very narrow 4-2-3-1. Even then it seems overkill and dulls Saka and Martinelli.

OGC Nice being linked to Kepa for £12m. Got to go down as one of the worst transfers of all time. Certainly top 10.

AC Milan reportedly willing to make Marco Asensio one of their highest earners.
Tielmans just seems so slow
This one has had a strong whiff of the agent pushing links (like all the Ruben Neves ones). Doesn't make much sense for Arsenal to sign Tielemans and Vieira in the the same summer.
I'm actually a little surprised that City aren't looking at Tielemans as a squad option, feels the kind of player Guardiola would do very well with.
He is slow. He needs legs around him and is the definition of a luxury player - but when you can afford those players around him he has top-level quality befitting of a good Champions league side.

He would wilt in our midfield I reckon. He'd suit Spurs with Hjojberg and Bissouma both athletic and able to do a lot of running.
For me he has Bosman to Juventus next summer written all over him.
It'll be a nice ending to us credited with monitoring him every summer since about 2015. :D
Well the dubious sources linking us to him are saying that Milan are willing to pay him more than us and offer him more playing time assurances.

I'd be surprised if we've ever even spoken to the man and his representatives.
Yeah our Asensio rumours have always felt like the dubious transfer rumour site's backup plan for clicks on a slow day.
Yeah he really does. They adore a bosman beyond reason and have already taken Pogba this summer and are reportedly weighing up spending a big fee on Zaniolo (who Milan also want) so extra money for Tielemans at present is likely tight. They want Cambiaso from Genoa too.

So many free transfers have gone there in recent years, seemingly pointlessly, like Ramsey, Can etc.

Tielemans is reportedly 'not unhappy' at Leicester so may bide his time to get a free to a Juve rather than maybe take a sideways step to play one extra season of CL football at a club he's less enamoured with.
That's what I would advise him to do - play your best football for 6 months then arrange a pre-contract to a Champions League-level club on the continent. His options in England are pretty limited, can't see any of the top 6 going after him so unless he wants to try his luck with Newcastle he's either gotta stay where he is or move back to the continent.
I like Tielemens and was hoping wed get him, but then I had the impression of him as a box to box midfielder , if hes not that then we dont need him. Got enough attacking mids now.
Lovely footballer but more of an attacking 8 or a 10 - certainly too much crossover skill-wise with what Arsenal are already loaded up on. He lacks the legs to be a true box-to-box, Ndidi and Dewsbury Hall do all the running in that midfield (bottom 30% of midfielders in the Premier League for distance covered and pressing). He's either a deep-lying playmaker with his very good passing ability, or a much better advanced 8 who attacks the box.

I'd like him profile-wise to say a Luis Alberto at Lazio or Demirbay at Leverkusen.
Strange. Good player on his day who started well at Dortmund, but like his Brother has become increasingly injury prone, unproductive and playing less and less. This season alone he had two different ankle problems, back issues, thigh muscle issues and also got covid, amounting to him missing 13 games. Still only played 1300 minutes despite being available for the rest of the season, just seems completely unfancied all of a sudden and used more as a sub. Really quite unproductive creativity and goal threat wise.

Peaked in his mid 20s at Monchengladbach and has been on the slide since. Has missed 34 games injured out of the last 90 he's been available for. I would be happy to see Newcastle get him.
Dortmund have made a (bad) habit in recent seasons of taking key players from other bundesliga teams, only to find out they didnt fit for them, or they just didnt know how to get the best out of them, or they just ended up like so many other Dortmund players - plagued by injuries. Add Hazard to the pile with Schulz, Delaney, Diallo, Philipp, Toprak to name some.
It's true, their domestic purchases in recent seasons have been really quite poor, they seem to have done better buying out of foreign markets. Though, Haaland aside, when's the last time BVB massively knocked it out of the park with a signing at all? I mean in the vein of a Kagawa, Subotic, Lewandowski etc? Hakimi on loan 3 seasons ago? Dahoud's been good but taken him a while and not been an unqualified success. It's been diminishing returns probably since the latter Klopp/early Tuchel days.

Bellingham probably
I should have edited to say Bellingham and Haaland.

It's still decreasing from when it used to seem that every player they got was a cheap unknown who went on to be outstanding or even world class.
Less and less clubs think paying a transfer fee for a guy with a year on his contract is worth it. In certain circumstances yes but Tielemans stock was at an all-time high last summer, maybe Leicester should have sold then if they wanted to make a profit.
I think the issue with Tielemans is that the last thing the bigger clubs in the PL need is a sluggish midfielder. Arsenal have Xhaka, United have their entire midfield, Spurs have Hojbjerg and Dier and Chelsea have Jorginho. Us and City are too good for him.
They have had a very average run for sure, interesting to see how Seb Kehl gets along now as sporting director.  They are spending a lot this summer, pressure is on as always, to actually push on again.  Adeyemi, Haller and Schlotterbeck should be good signings. Süle will add experience, but still young enough at 26 for them to get his best years, so on paper it looks good so far. But as so as often is the case with Dortmund these days - we shall see!

I would say Julian Brandt is a good one though of recent signings, he has taken a long while to settle for sure, but he is coming off the back of a very good season. Although he needs to back that up with another good year! Still a player I love though, and still think hed have worked well here!
Was just praising Brandt in the LFC transfer thread as someone I think would work here.
I heard some rumours on twitter about Mason Mount becoming vulnerable at Chelsea especially if they get all their targets. He is said to have just two years left on his contract and hasn't been offered anything as of yet.
@TeleFootball
Manchester City are on the verge of securing a £42 million deal for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Philips


I just don't understand this move. Not complaining though, cos it doesn't make them better.  Leeds should have rinsed them for at least £15m more though.
Phillips is off to City for £45mil.

I dont rate him at all to be honest.
Doesnt make them any better at all. He's an average midfielder at best.
Agreed, and the stats https://fbref.com/en/players/4f565d77/Kalvin-Phillips put him down as a hardworking midfielder that is shite on the ball, which isn't city's style.
Like Grealish be doesn't make them better and given what they have in midfield thought they'd go for better, so would be happy if this is their only signing there.

Homegrown depth and sportswashing. Always good to have lots of England Internationals in the squad so the media do some nice interviews and reports
Weird signing. Hes not good enough for them and its not clear what role he will play, but City seem to be hoarding all of Englands players - maybe its good for their image and maybe they need more home grown players.
He isn't though, which you can notice when watching him play football.
Yeah Philips is by no means a shit player, he's very decent.  But he's not close to the standard of midfielders that City have worked with in the past, so it's a curious transfer.  Reckon he'll just go the way of Ake and be a bit part player to come on and plug gaps when needed.
4 progressive passes per 90 🤣
Ive never got the hype over Phillips. I probably know fuck all, but maybe hes a world beater
He's average and cant pass a football. He'll be benched then eventually disappear.
£45 mill for a back up. Typical Abu Dhabi really. 
Another English player to their squad = Less British media outlets or writers questioning the Sportswash.
Bit like Drinkwater going to Chelsea.
