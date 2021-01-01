The Athletic reporting that Leicester are yet to receive any type of approach for Youri Tielemans and that the sides most heavily linked have made their moves elsewhere - Arsenal buying Fabio Vieira for example.



Seems an odd one. He's super talented, definitely a player that needs a certain system around him but if you play that way, he's one of the finest players you'll get for the purported £30m that Leicester want. Expect a somewhat underwhelming move for him towards the end of the window just so that Leicester get their money and Tielemans gets some form of move.



Again, Arsenal seems an odd move. Tielemans wants to stay in the Premier League but play Champions League football, he surely suits Spurs more but they've not been credited with an interest. Arsenal already have 3 8/10 hybrid type players in Odegaard, Smith-Rowe and Vieira, so it would be bizarre to add Tielemans unless they're going a very narrow 4-2-3-1. Even then it seems overkill and dulls Saka and Martinelli.



OGC Nice being linked to Kepa for £12m. Got to go down as one of the worst transfers of all time. Certainly top 10.



AC Milan reportedly willing to make Marco Asensio one of their highest earners.