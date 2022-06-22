« previous next »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 22, 2022, 10:43:40 am
I dont get the fuss around Raphinha. Pretty decent player that had a purple patch and now every man and his dog wants him.
I don't get the fuss about many Leeds players. They barely avoided relegation and it looks like every single player of them, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Bamford, Meslier etc all are wanted for good prices.
  • mundus vult decipi
Maybe they all think they're getting Rafinia - Alcantara, hoping for a bit of the family magic? ;)
Quote from: elsewhere on June 22, 2022, 07:45:11 pm
I don't get the fuss about many Leeds players. They barely avoided relegation and it looks like every single player of them, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Bamford, Meslier etc all are wanted for good prices.
I think Meslier, based purely on the eye test, is an average keeper.

Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Raphinha are all capable playing for a Europa league side, at least. Bamford and Phillips missed significant portions of the season with injuries, as did crucial parts of their defense. They easily would've survived relegation if it wasn't for that.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on June 22, 2022, 08:45:48 pm
I think Meslier, based purely on the eye test, is an average keeper.

Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Raphinha are all capable playing for a Europa league side, at least. Bamford and Phillips missed significant portions of the season with injuries, as did crucial parts of their defense. They easily would've survived relegation if it wasn't for that.
Bamford is shit
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 22, 2022, 08:46:34 pm
Bamford is shit
For a striker playing in a side that should be finishing 11th-15th in the league, he's really not.

He's one of the best strikers in the bottom half of the league and could easily be an option or start for Arsenal, Leicester, Brighton, or West Ham.
Leeds might be Bamford's 'level' but I reckon if they had him fit last season they wouldn't have been in fear of relegation in the last couple of months.
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.

I think Phillips is a very good player too.
Quote from: The North Bank on June 22, 2022, 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.

I think Phillips is a very good player too.
They are both overrated slightly above average players.
Quote from: elsewhere on June 22, 2022, 07:38:27 pm
They make it look like Lukaku took a 4m paycut from 12m to 8m, but doesn't mention Chelsea is paying that amount.

Of course that Chelsea are paying the 4 million difference. He is still under contract with them ...
fucking hell Nottingham Forest, first transfer you conduct after promotion is Dean Henderson for 20m ffs?
Quote from: elsewhere on June 22, 2022, 10:30:24 pm
fucking hell Nottingham Forest, first transfer you conduct after promotion is Dean Henderson for 20m ffs?

Dean Henderson is actually a very good goalkeeper for their level ...
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:25 am
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit

There hasn't been a transfer Everton have made that makes any sense or improved their side since Lampard took over. Long may it continue.
Quote
The image was striking and so was the timing, five days before City played at the Bernabeu and a week after their two-year ban from UEFA competitions (subsequently revoked) had been announced. It was an unauthorised interview, set up by Sterlings agent, and the relevant people at City were distinctly unimpressed.

Hmmm....

https://theathletic.com/3375790/2022/06/22/raheem-sterling-gabriel-jesus-premier-league-transfers?source=user-shared-article
Quote from: The North Bank on June 22, 2022, 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.
In fairness they've only had a single season in the PL from the time Kewell left until Raphinha joined, they're not going to have Brazilian internationals in League 1.

Personally, I think Raphinha's very average and I'm delighted our apparent interest in him wasn't genuine. I don't see Arteta improving him.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2022, 06:28:21 pm
Solid signing for Newcastle. Theyre clearly taking the sign decent top half players and grow at a moderate pace approach rather than Citys attempts to sign known superstars. Theyll jettison 90% of these players within 3 seasons youd imagine.

City also weren't trying to attract top tier players with their first window or so of spending either, you need to bring in a few useful short term mercenaries before you can start throwing around the cash to attract the players that would want to be in europe in addition to earning shitloads.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:25 am
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit

Its not for them to reason why, but to boo and cry.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:13:33 am
Its not for them to reason why, but to boo and cry.
Maybe signing Winks is a Labour of Love for the Ev.
Quote from: The North Bank on June 22, 2022, 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.

I think Phillips is a very good player too.

They've been in the EFL nearly all that time.
Xaver Schlager moves to RB Leipzig from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee. Makes sense, hes a tidy, busy midfielder with a great engine who was schooled at Liefering and Salzburg.

Laimer is probably leaving in light of the above.
Nick Pope to Newcastle United @  £12m in the pipeline.


Thought fee would have been higher
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:26:04 pm
Nick Pope to Newcastle United @  £12m in the pipeline.


Thought fee would have been higher

Is that a contract issue or clause? Because no way should be moving for £8 million less than Dean Henderson, regardless of their ages.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:47:10 pm
Is that a contract issue or clause? Because no way should be moving for £8 million less than Dean Henderson, regardless of their ages.
There no contract clause , there is a year left on his contract plus club have the option of another year
Quote from: elsewhere on June 22, 2022, 10:30:24 pm
fucking hell Nottingham Forest, first transfer you conduct after promotion is Dean Henderson for 20m ffs?

it's a loan with no obligation to buy isn't it?
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:26:04 pm
Nick Pope to Newcastle United @  £12m in the pipeline.


Thought fee would have been higher

Burnley have terrible owners don't they? Going to rip that club up and hardly replace any of the leavers. Reckon they will sink over the next few years.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Burnley have terrible owners don't they? Going to rip that club up and hardly replace any of the leavers. Reckon they will sink over the next few years.

They have just agreed to sign Daniel Ballard from us. He should be a good signing, central defender, had good loan spells at Blackpool & Millwall, Northern Irish International and we have put some sort of buy back option on him so must think he might still be able to go up a couple of levels.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:50:09 pm
it's a loan with no obligation to buy isn't it?
didn't know that but turns out you are right. I rate Nick Pope more and he went to Newcastle for 12m only.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:23:04 am
There hasn't been a transfer Everton have made that makes any sense or improved their side since Lampard Moshiri took over. Long may it continue.

Corrected your obvious error. :D
Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, its done and sealed.

Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for 100m six years ago - now hes back for free.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1540019104488329220
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Burnley have terrible owners don't they? Going to rip that club up and hardly replace any of the leavers. Reckon they will sink over the next few years.

Really thought he would be worth over £20m
BREAKING: Barcelona have made a 40m (£34.4m) offer for Robert Lewandowski.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1540030544980975618
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
BREAKING: Barcelona have made a 40m (£34.4m) offer for Robert Lewandowski.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1540030544980975618

Manuel Veth
#Bayern want one upfront 50m payment from #Barca for Lewandowski to even consider the payment. No bonuses, no instalments as there is no trust in the clubs ability to fulfill future payments.

Can understand that entirely- with Barce's situation wouldn't want to be owed by them
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
BREAKING: Barcelona have made a 40m (£34.4m) offer for Robert Lewandowski.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1540030544980975618

Spending £35m and tens of millions more on wages on a 33 year old seems an obvious way for a club in extreme financial difficulty to get themselves back onto the straight and narrow.
Chelsea are rejecting approaches for striker Armando Broja as they assess their squad and what to do during this transfer window. They are in no rush to sell.

https://twitter.com/JBurtTelegraph/status/1540045256854540288
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm
Manuel Veth
#Bayern want one upfront 50m payment from #Barca for Lewandowski to even consider the payment. No bonuses, no instalments as there is no trust in the clubs ability to fulfill future payments.

Can understand that entirely- with Barce's situation wouldn't want to be owed by them

Absolutely, first sign of a price through.
Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic will LEAVE Real Madrid this summer. [@MarioCortegana]
Fulham apparently in talks to sign Mbabu from Wolfsburg. No doubts now Neco will join Forest.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm
Fulham apparently in talks to sign Mbabu from Wolfsburg. No doubts now Neco will join Forest.

Mbabu looked the part in his first season at Wolfsburg, but has been in and out of the starting line up since and hasnt really pushed on. They have Ridle Baku who plays that right side, whos a far better and more dynamic player, and is on a longer contract, and Mbabu has a year left on his deal I think. 
Transfer Rumours Bot
@TransfersBot
Porto appear confident in their hopes of securing a £30m deal for Charlie Adam. (Daily Star)

https://twitter.com/transfersbot/status/1539263913992130560?s=21&t=P3Ur2uiiWodZHcOWFm2Dng

