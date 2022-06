Solid signing for Newcastle. They’re clearly taking the ‘sign decent top half players and grow at a moderate pace’ approach rather than City’s attempts to sign known superstars. They’ll jettison 90% of these players within 3 seasons you’d imagine.



City also weren't trying to attract top tier players with their first window or so of spending either, you need to bring in a few useful short term mercenaries before you can start throwing around the cash to attract the players that would want to be in europe in addition to earning shitloads.