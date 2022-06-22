Solid signing for Newcastle. Theyre clearly taking the sign decent top half players and grow at a moderate pace approach rather than Citys attempts to sign known superstars. Theyll jettison 90% of these players within 3 seasons youd imagine.



City also weren't trying to attract top tier players with their first window or so of spending either, you need to bring in a few useful short term mercenaries before you can start throwing around the cash to attract the players that would want to be in europe in addition to earning shitloads.