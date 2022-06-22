I don't get the fuss about many Leeds players. They barely avoided relegation and it looks like every single player of them, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Bamford, Meslier etc all are wanted for good prices.



I think Meslier, based purely on the eye test, is an average keeper.Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Raphinha are all capable playing for a Europa league side, at least. Bamford and Phillips missed significant portions of the season with injuries, as did crucial parts of their defense. They easily would've survived relegation if it wasn't for that.