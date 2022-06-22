« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:43:40 am
I dont get the fuss around Raphinha. Pretty decent player that had a purple patch and now every man and his dog wants him.
I don't get the fuss about many Leeds players. They barely avoided relegation and it looks like every single player of them, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Bamford, Meslier etc all are wanted for good prices.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm
Maybe they all think they're getting Rafinia - Alcantara, hoping for a bit of the family magic? ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11202 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
I don't get the fuss about many Leeds players. They barely avoided relegation and it looks like every single player of them, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Bamford, Meslier etc all are wanted for good prices.
I think Meslier, based purely on the eye test, is an average keeper.

Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Raphinha are all capable playing for a Europa league side, at least. Bamford and Phillips missed significant portions of the season with injuries, as did crucial parts of their defense. They easily would've survived relegation if it wasn't for that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11203 on: Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
I think Meslier, based purely on the eye test, is an average keeper.

Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Raphinha are all capable playing for a Europa league side, at least. Bamford and Phillips missed significant portions of the season with injuries, as did crucial parts of their defense. They easily would've survived relegation if it wasn't for that.
Bamford is shit
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11204 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Bamford is shit
For a striker playing in a side that should be finishing 11th-15th in the league, he's really not.

He's one of the best strikers in the bottom half of the league and could easily be an option or start for Arsenal, Leicester, Brighton, or West Ham.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11205 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm
Leeds might be Bamford's 'level' but I reckon if they had him fit last season they wouldn't have been in fear of relegation in the last couple of months.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11206 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.

I think Phillips is a very good player too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11207 on: Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.

I think Phillips is a very good player too.
They are both overrated slightly above average players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11208 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm
They make it look like Lukaku took a 4m paycut from 12m to 8m, but doesn't mention Chelsea is paying that amount.

Of course that Chelsea are paying the 4 million difference. He is still under contract with them ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11209 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
fucking hell Nottingham Forest, first transfer you conduct after promotion is Dean Henderson for 20m ffs?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11210 on: Today at 12:05:35 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
fucking hell Nottingham Forest, first transfer you conduct after promotion is Dean Henderson for 20m ffs?

Dean Henderson is actually a very good goalkeeper for their level ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11211 on: Today at 12:27:25 am
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11212 on: Today at 04:23:04 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:25 am
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit

There hasn't been a transfer Everton have made that makes any sense or improved their side since Lampard took over. Long may it continue.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11213 on: Today at 04:43:52 am
Quote
The image was striking and so was the timing, five days before City played at the Bernabeu and a week after their two-year ban from UEFA competitions (subsequently revoked) had been announced. It was an unauthorised interview, set up by Sterlings agent, and the relevant people at City were distinctly unimpressed.

Hmmm....

https://theathletic.com/3375790/2022/06/22/raheem-sterling-gabriel-jesus-premier-league-transfers?source=user-shared-article
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11214 on: Today at 07:14:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm
Raphinha is the best player Leeds have had since Harry Kewell.
In fairness they've only had a single season in the PL from the time Kewell left until Raphinha joined, they're not going to have Brazilian internationals in League 1.

Personally, I think Raphinha's very average and I'm delighted our apparent interest in him wasn't genuine. I don't see Arteta improving him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11215 on: Today at 08:49:51 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2022, 06:28:21 pm
Solid signing for Newcastle. Theyre clearly taking the sign decent top half players and grow at a moderate pace approach rather than Citys attempts to sign known superstars. Theyll jettison 90% of these players within 3 seasons youd imagine.

City also weren't trying to attract top tier players with their first window or so of spending either, you need to bring in a few useful short term mercenaries before you can start throwing around the cash to attract the players that would want to be in europe in addition to earning shitloads.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11216 on: Today at 10:13:33 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:25 am
Why on earth are Everton going after Winks? Surely they need to prioritize attackers  to replace Calvert-Lewin/Richarlison if they exit

Its not for them to reason why, but to boo and cry.
