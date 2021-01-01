« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11120 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1538995819201937424
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11121 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm
Leeds United are expecting an approach from Arsenal to sign Raphinha, with multiple clubs now interested in the Brazil forward.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1538914607561068551
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11122 on: Today at 08:29:14 am
This to me says bye bye Bukayo.

On the pursuit of Broja for £30m, its a lot of money for one so raw and unproven. He had a purple patch last season but ultimately got 6 goals in 34 matches. Thats poor for a line-leading first choice striker. Ward-Prowse scored more than him. Of course, hell be still only 21 this season, so the room for improvement there is vast, but Im not sure hes got the base material to begin with. Moyes will be looking at him thinking: big, mobile, can tussle with defenders, hell be great.

I personally look at an attacker who has low shot volume, low chance creations, 0 assists across an entire season, poor ball retention, doesnt pass the ball and fails when he tries and has low overall touches. He defends pretty well from the front but his attacking stats and retention are quite simply horrible. Perhaps he does better in a more attacking set up but you need someone far less wasteful and far more decisive if hes going to be the tip of the spear in a counter attacking side.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11123 on: Today at 08:52:55 am
Would be a great signing for Arsenal but like others have said it surely means Saka is off. Can see him heading to City, unfortunately.
lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11124 on: Today at 09:01:42 am
Fucking hell that is a lot of money on a punt like that. I like Broja cos he's game and strong, but he doesn't really score very much. Could be a Southampton thing. Definitely PL quality.
lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11125 on: Today at 09:03:09 am
Arsenal won't sell Saka before the World Cup.
Hoenheim

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11126 on: Today at 09:04:17 am
I wouldn't mind seeing him in a Liverpool shirt come next summer  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11127 on: Today at 09:36:40 am
I guess West Ham spread their goals out quite well with their array of attacking midfielders and set piece threats with Soucek, Rice, Dawson and others. They need an alternative to Antonio and obviously favour a big, physical striker to work hard for the rest of the team. Bit of a punt and I know he didnt score many last season but he did at times look the type to be able to ruffle a few centre backs.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11128 on: Today at 10:05:09 am
That's dirt cheap for Slough's second finest product.
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11129 on: Today at 10:07:35 am
Whos from Slough? Apart from you (commiserations etc etc).
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11130 on: Today at 10:11:05 am
Broja. In Wexham Park born and raised, in the playground is where he spent most of his days.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11131 on: Today at 10:16:31 am
Maybe not. But he's got a year left on his deal next summer. Great world cup or not his value is reducing either way.
OsirisMVZ

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11132 on: Today at 10:48:59 am
Have you seen England play lately?
lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11133 on: Today at 10:49:04 am
Yeah I guess it's more the fee that seems alarming, but I guess you can hardly get anyone out of a secure contract situation for £20m in the PL these days, can you? He'd be a good fit for a Moyes team.
lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11134 on: Today at 10:52:22 am
He won't move late in this summer with the World Cup in the horizon. If he was moving this summer the wheels would already be in motion or it'd already be done, because you can only imagine it'd be to us or City.

I'd say he is waiting to see how this season goes, World Cup and all. I wouldn't be surprised if he sees out his Arsenal contract and then have his pick of places to go. Or he might re-sign if they get CL and are going places under Arteta. If they are shite and sack Arteta he might jack it in and move next summer. But I'd be shocked if he's moving this summer.
