Everton interested in Choudhury! Will they ever stop chasing average players?
City seem to be rumoured to be getting rid of a few. Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Bernardo Silva.
I'm playing the role of clinical, caligula and others.(like fuck I'd ever want Sterling back here)
Sasa Kalajdzic to Bayern certainly still a possibility. But the Rekordmeister is not his only option. Premier League clubs are also interested. Kalajdzic's agent already had constructive talks with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. [@ManuelVeth]
They are both Bosnian so I suppose this is already done deal.
