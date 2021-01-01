« previous next »
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11080 on: Today at 06:39:36 pm
If City sell 2 or 3 out of Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Silva then they'll probably sign Saka, who'd be great for them. Can also play full-back, which Guardiola will like.
88_RED

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11081 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm
Everton interested in Choudhury! Will they ever stop chasing average players?  ;D

He's not average when it comes to leg breaking challenges.. Not surprised they are in for him.. He'll fit right in..
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11082 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:57:29 pm
City seem to be rumoured to be getting rid of a few. Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Bernardo Silva.
That would be great for us imo. Sterling and Jesus leaving already make us favorites imo regardless of Haaland acquisition.
Bernardo Silva leaving would be too good to be true but why the fuck would they do that? Mahrez, I'd understand as he is way too selfish at times but I sure hope Silva rumors are true.
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11083 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:25:24 pm
I'm playing the role of clinical, caligula and others.


(like fuck I'd ever want Sterling back here)
;D
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11084 on: Today at 08:18:49 pm
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is determined to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. Brighton want £50M but City believe £40M could be enough. [@JacobSteinberg]
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11085 on: Today at 09:34:19 pm
Sasa Kalajdzic to Bayern certainly still a possibility. But the Rekordmeister is not his only option. Premier League clubs are also interested. Kalajdzic's agent already had constructive talks with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. [@ManuelVeth]
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11086 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:34:19 pm
Sasa Kalajdzic to Bayern certainly still a possibility. But the Rekordmeister is not his only option. Premier League clubs are also interested. Kalajdzic's agent already had constructive talks with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. [@ManuelVeth]
They are both Bosnian so I suppose this is already done deal.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11087 on: Today at 09:43:53 pm
He would be a disaster at Bayern Munich. The best teams just dont have a 9 foot tall striker.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11088 on: Today at 10:09:37 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:40:12 pm
They are both Bosnian so I suppose this is already done deal.
He's Austrian actually.
