THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10880 on: Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:40:16 pm
Vieira and Jesus (if they get latter) would be very good business for Arsenal.

Vieira is a good player, but I can't see how they'll fit him between Saka and Ødegaard. As for Jesus, he will probably be an improvement for them, but still an Europa League level ...
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10881 on: Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Arsenal spend huge amounts of money but it's never questioned.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10882 on: Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Arsenal spend huge amounts of money but it's never questioned.

We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so.
The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.
67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10883 on: Yesterday at 06:57:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so.
The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.
Don't agree with this at all. Arsenal have been spending like a CL club for years, but when you're not in the CL people are going to wonder if it's sustainable.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,243
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10884 on: Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Arsenal spend huge amounts of money but it's never questioned.

only because their fans rather oddly, have managed to build this narrative over the years that they dont spend. I guess it comes from the later Wenger days. But its carried on to the point its become gospel.

They will be one of the biggest spenders this summer again.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,470
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10885 on: Yesterday at 06:57:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so.
The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.

Being a bit paranoid there. Everyone questions Man City and Newcastle mate. We've reached 3 Champions League finals in 5 years and have generated huge amounts through prize money, sponsorships and player sales. And Man Utd are a comedy.

Although to be fair £30m isn't a huge amount these days. You spent a lot last summer though.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10886 on: Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:57:45 pm
Being a bit paranoid there. Everyone questions Man City and Newcastle mate. We've reached 3 Champions League finals in 5 years and have generated huge amounts through prize money, sponsorships and player sales. And Man Utd are a comedy.

Although to be fair £30m isn't a huge amount these days. You spent a lot last summer though.

We spent 150m. Chelsea spend that on 2 players. We were in CL for 20 years running and only bought with what we sold.

Anyway, know nothing about Vieira , born in Portugal , he plays for Arsenal.... but very encouraged by opinions on him here seems a few of the ones who know football have watched him closely.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10887 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
Another highly priced full back for the Bald Fraud then, he's a genius.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10888 on: Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
Another highly priced full back for the Bald Fraud then, he's a genius.
Enough hair for the both of them, though
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10889 on: Yesterday at 07:06:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:26:10 pm
Even if it's wrong it doesn't really get at the critique of why Arsenal is targeting players and how their tactics are so odd. Maybe his end product is good but he'd just be another player out there that seemingly will do nothing to stop the opposing team from doing whatever they want with the ball as well.

Comical.

That is a good point. Based on our signings I feel we might play 3 at the back next season with Saliba coming in too . And With Saka and Martinelli potentially filling in as wing backs on occasion, that would mean both odegaard and Vieira can play ahead of Partey.
JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 07:06:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so.
The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.

You get questioned because you've been shite since Wenger left.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10891 on: Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm
We re the only ones that get questioned. City just gave Haaland half a mill a week, Liverpool spent 70m plus on a striker and Spurs have signed 3 players, Chelsea regularly spend circa 100m on a player. United hundreds of million. Newcastle have spent massive in recent months and continue to do so.
The club that is not allowed to spend is arsenal. We havent even signed anyone yet this window and the knives are out.

Did you not see the uproar when we signed Nunez. Articles from what Klopp said about Pogba fee. Journalists and rivals losing their minds.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,470
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10892 on: Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
We spent 150m. Chelsea spend that on 2 players. We were in CL for 20 years running and only bought with what we sold.

Like Man City, Chelsea are (or were) bankrolled and money's been no object for him since 2003, everyone knows this. And 150m is quite a lot of money.

Yeah, agreed you didn't spend much when you were getting your new stadium but that was a long time ago.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10893 on: Yesterday at 07:22:43 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:06:44 pm
You get questioned because you've been shite since Wenger left.

Being shite is more reason to spend money and improve
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10894 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm
Did you not see the uproar when we signed Nunez. Articles from what Klopp said about Pogba fee. Journalists and rivals losing their minds.

Thats just jealousy, theres no reason to be jealous of us.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,470
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10895 on: Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
Thats just jealousy, theres no reason to be jealous of us.

You do have a better mascot than us.
Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10896 on: Yesterday at 07:29:46 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:40:16 pm
Vieira and Jesus (if they get latter) would be very good business for Arsenal.

Agreed. Think they still need a CM and better options than Tavares and Cedric at full-back but they've put a good young team together.

The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10897 on: Yesterday at 07:48:17 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 07:29:46 pm
Agreed. Think they still need a CM and better options than Tavares and Cedric at full-back but they've put a good young team together.

Our full backs are Tierney and Tomiyasu but obviously nothing in reserve. And central midfield is non existent if Partey is out. Still the first 11 will be better with Jesus and we have enough attacking midfielders now.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10898 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
Ive got a feeling that Jesus rocks up somewhere other than Arsenal. He can certainly do better than them at present.

I guess if hes settled in England and wants some form of European football and massive wages, Arsenal fits the bill. Still think better sides might be interested at some point though.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10899 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
Ive got a feeling that Jesus rocks up somewhere other than Arsenal. He can certainly do better than them at present.

I guess if hes settled in England and wants some form of European football and massive wages, Arsenal fits the bill. Still think better sides might be interested at some point though.

I think that Arsenal would be a fine environment for him. He is good, but certainly not good enough to be the starting No.9 at the top European clubs. Arsenal and Jesus can help each other in going a level up ...
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10900 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Amazing transfer work by Abu Dhabi, buying Haaland for only £51m*, then selling someone else for £50m to "recoup" the whole outlay, you'd think other clubs would have rivalled them for Haaland at £51m* wouldn't you?, wonder why they didn't?
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10901 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
Ive got a feeling that Jesus rocks up somewhere other than Arsenal. He can certainly do better than them at present.

I guess if hes settled in England and wants some form of European football and massive wages, Arsenal fits the bill. Still think better sides might be interested at some point though.

Jesus wants Arsenal, Arsenal wants Jesus, its just the fee to be agreed apparently.
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10902 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,070
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10903 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm
For all the talk of how Nunez cost, we're operating in a league where £50m+ fees for Jesus and Richarlison have become normalized
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10904 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1537463378796548097?t=UPCc5rWMpA9d_7ck8DDAMA&s=19

Vieira is obviously a very good player, but one important question still remains open: How do you utilize him, with Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli on your team, assuming that you've already given up on your most expensive signing in Pepe?
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10905 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm
Quote
Selling Marcel Sabitzer this summer is conceivable if Bayern sign another midfielder after Gravenberch. The club would be willing to negotiate a sale for around 15m - the same fee they paid for the Austrian last year [@SPORT1]

Maybe we could please the "sign another midfielder" brigade by taking Sabitzer on loan next season, as part of the Mane deal?
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10906 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
Vieira is obviously a very good player, but one important question still remains open: How do you utilize him, with Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli on your team, assuming that you've already given up on your most expensive signing in Pepe?

We had 4 options really for 3 attacking midfield positions, discounting Pepe who wasn't trusted. That's poverty. Everyone was talking about how weak the squad was, and how with European football it will be a big challenge.

So if he is as you reckon a very good player then the more of them the better because we have had a severe lack of them recently.

Last season we had Saka playing nearly every game at risk of burn out, Odegaard almost playing every game, and the only rotation was between Martinelli & Smith-Rowe. We need that other body in there, especially with 5 subs now, plenty game time to go around.



PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10907 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
Everyone was talking about how weak the squad is, and how with European football it will be a big challenge.

So if he is as you reckon a very good player then the more of them the better because we have had a severe lack of them recently.

Last season we had Saka playing nearly every game at risk of burn out, Odegaard almost playing every game, and the only rotation was between Martinelli & Smith-Rowe. We need that other body in there.

That could be the case, but I was expecting that you will go for a striker and for a central midfielder first, since those 2 positions are your weakest ones. Spending £35 million on Vieira will certainly limit your ability to spend big on those 2 positions ...
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10908 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
That could be the case, but I was expecting that you will go for a striker and for a central midfielder first, since those 2 positions are your weakest ones. Spending £35 million on Vieira will certainly limit your ability to spend big on those 2 positions ...

By all accounts, Jesus & Tielemans are being worked on and are edging closer.
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,192
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10909 on: Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1537463378796548097?t=UPCc5rWMpA9d_7ck8DDAMA&s=19

I'm a bit confused in that you're quoting me when I said there is no end product and your response is about expected assists. Is that end product? And again I'm saying this more in that to me Arteta is building a team of Arteta's and its really quite unique, odd and interesting all in one.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10910 on: Today at 12:00:06 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
By all accounts, Jesus & Tielemans are being worked on and are edging closer.

If you manage to also get those 2, it will be a good transfer window for you ...
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10911 on: Today at 12:06:16 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
I'm a bit confused in that you're quoting me when I said there is no end product and your response is about expected assists. Is that end product? And again I'm saying this more in that to me Arteta is building a team of Arteta's and its really quite unique, odd and interesting all in one.

Firstly, let me say I'm not going to pretend I know lots about the kid, but I find it strange to say that someone who has had 20 G/A in 27 games in his breakthrough season has no end product.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:06 am
If you manage to also get those 2, it will be a good transfer window for you ...

I think we'll get those 2 and maybe a full back like Hickey and we'll be done, and try and concentrate on sales.

Think the debate among Arsenal fans that I can see seems to be should we have went for a Vieira type profile over a Bissouma type player given how injury prone Partey has been.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10912 on: Today at 12:51:39 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm
For all the talk of how Nunez cost, we're operating in a league where £50m+ fees for Jesus and Richarlison have become normalized

Jesus would be worth it. Richarlison absolutely not.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,243
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #10913 on: Today at 01:14:33 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:51:39 am
Jesus would be worth it. Richarlison absolutely not.

indeed.

Maybe cos Jesus has 1 year left on his deal is why it may be considered a bit high, but hes only 25, so his prime years are now and onwards. So for a very good premiership proven forward then likely very much worth it.

It would be mad if Spurs paid that amount for Richarlison, but not sure if that was just tabloid rumours or what.
