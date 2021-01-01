Vieira is obviously a very good player, but one important question still remains open: How do you utilize him, with Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli on your team, assuming that you've already given up on your most expensive signing in Pepe?



We had 4 options really for 3 attacking midfield positions, discounting Pepe who wasn't trusted. That's poverty. Everyone was talking about how weak the squad was, and how with European football it will be a big challenge.So if he is as you reckon a very good player then the more of them the better because we have had a severe lack of them recently.Last season we had Saka playing nearly every game at risk of burn out, Odegaard almost playing every game, and the only rotation was between Martinelli & Smith-Rowe. We need that other body in there, especially with 5 subs now, plenty game time to go around.