Vieira is obviously a very good player, but one important question still remains open: How do you utilize him, with Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli on your team, assuming that you've already given up on your most expensive signing in Pepe?
We had 4 options really for 3 attacking midfield positions, discounting Pepe who wasn't trusted. That's poverty. Everyone was talking about how weak the squad was, and how with European football it will be a big challenge.
So if he is as you reckon a very good player then the more of them the better because we have had a severe lack of them recently.
Last season we had Saka playing nearly every game at risk of burn out, Odegaard almost playing every game, and the only rotation was between Martinelli & Smith-Rowe. We need that other body in there, especially with 5 subs now, plenty game time to go around.