Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 781004 times)

Offline darragh85

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
never understood the fuss about Milinkovic Savic . reminds me of Hamsik a bit.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 11:37:47 pm »
Hamsik had talent, he just didn't have any motivation to get out of his comfort zone.  That and he was adored at Napoli.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 12:09:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
PSG have enquired about Robert Lewandowski, who wants to go to Barcelona. [@RMCsport]


Ive no idea what people see in him,he's clearly on a downward curve and wouldn't be able to handle the Premier League.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 12:21:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:03 am

Ive no idea what people see in him,he's clearly on a downward curve and wouldn't be able to handle the Premier League.
The guy is the deadliest no9 in the sport, he guarantees goals, that's why people want him.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 12:53:52 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:21:24 am
The guy is the deadliest no9 in the sport, he guarantees goals, that's why people want him.

Not for me,as I've always said,he's a vastly over rated footballer who plays in a farmers league.

I wouldn't want him anywhere near our shirt,don't care how many shirts he'd sell.
Online Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 08:27:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:53:52 am
Not for me,as I've always said,he's a vastly over rated footballer who plays in a farmers league.

I wouldn't want him anywhere near our shirt,don't care how many shirts he'd sell.

His CL record is very good (one of the best goals to game). 76 goals for Poland. Only Ronaldo and Puskas have more in Europe.

His big game record not always great but he's a goal machine.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 09:06:31 am »
Quote
France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, is set to stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

https://www.lvz.de/sport/regional/die-rueckfallzieher-nkunku-bleibt-rose-kommt-quellwurst-ausgebootet-GJEUQ7ICLJUILKIZUUEONXIKPA.html
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
Quote
Arsenal are one of several clubs monitoring Marco Asensio's situation at Real Madrid with the 26-year-old Spain attacking midfielder's future set to be resolved next week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/arsenal-marco-asensio-transfer-news-27206859
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 09:11:18 am »
Offline leroy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:03 am

Ive no idea what people see in him,he's clearly on a downward curve and wouldn't be able to handle the Premier League.

35 in 34 in the league and 13 in 10 in Europe.  Now obviously cant continue forever but that's an elite downward curve.
Online cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:18 am
I am assuming that comes with a release clause? We are having him next season if thats the case.

I guess if Salah signs a new deal he would be our Firmino replacement?
Offline slaphead

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:03 am

Ive no idea what people see in him,he's clearly on a downward curve and wouldn't be able to handle the Premier League.

Wasn't last season his 2nd highest ever league goal tally ?  That's some downward curve  :)
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Pep Guardiola eyes move to bring "fantastic" Gavi to Man City amid contract wrangle

The Manchester City boss is an unashamed fan of the attacking midfielder who is being tipped to be a world superstar after just one senior season at the Nou Camp after coming through the famed Barcelona academy

By Steve Bates
22:30, 11 Jun 2022

Pep Guardiola is keeping a close eye on the Barcelona contract wrangle surrounding teenage wonderkid Gavi.

The Manchester City boss is an unashamed fan of the attacking midfielder who is being tipped to be a world superstar after just one senior season at the Nou Camp after coming through the famed Barcelona academy.

Speaking at a celebrity golf tournament in Mallorca Guardiola said: "He is fantastic, just like Ansu Fati or Pedri.

"It shows that there is a lot of future and very good work in the youth system there."

Cash-strapped Barcelona  who need an immediate cash injection of £450million to save them from serious financial distress  are struggling to meet Gavi's demands for a lucrative new contract.

Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich are all watching developments closely.

And Premier League Champions City are now in the mix with Guardiola, Director of Football Tixiki Begiristain and CEO Ferran Soriano  all formerly at Barcelona - closely monitoring contract talks.

Gavi is currently on £20,000-a-week but so far, Nou Camp bosses have offered the teenager a £1.7million a year salary bumping up his weekly pay to £33,000-a-week.

That's well below the £77,000-a-week the youngster and his advisors want in the first year of a new deal with an annual rise of £19,000 per year over the course of a four year contract being demanded.

With the Spanish giants in huge financial trouble they've so far been unable to agree to Gavi's demands sparking fears amongst Barcelona fans that he may leave.

The teenager's wage demands would be no problem for City  or Liverpool - and if Guardiola could lure him it would give them another star of the future after already snapping up Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in a £51million deal.

With Phil Foden already maturing into a world class star, City would boast a frightening array of generational talent under 22.

Guardiola has always been seen as respectful to his former club  but if Gavi came on the market he wouldn't hesitate trying to lure the exciting youngster to The Etihad.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/gavi-manchester-city-transfer-news-27207057
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:25:05 am
Wasn't last season his 2nd highest ever league goal tally ?  That's some downward curve  :)
Hes hit 30+ in 7 of the last 7 seasons and has 76 goals in his last 63 Bundesliga matches. 33 goals in his last 26 Champions League appearances.

Man is a machine and one of the best three (if not the best) centre forwards of the last 15 years. He has at least 2 seasons of elite goalscoring left in him I reckon.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:53:52 am
Not for me,as I've always said,he's a vastly over rated footballer who plays in a farmers league.

I wouldn't want him anywhere near our shirt,don't care how many shirts he'd sell.

One of the most hilarious posts on this thread], I honestly thought you where joking,. But as it seems you are not, I guess we how have to add the Champions League into your incredibly mature and non trolling farmers league shout then, being as Lewas record in that competiton for Bayen is as good as his league scoring record.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
If you cant tell that Lewandowski is a world class number 9, well

I reckon hes the best weve seen in some time as a goalscorer. Toss up between him and Suarez for me as the best pure striker of the last 15 years. Benzema and Ibrahimovic behind those two.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm »
Mauricio Pochettino: PSG reach agreement to part ways with head coach

By David Ornstein
June 12, 2022

https://theathletic.com/news/mauricio-pochettino-psg-contract-leave/9HTQagaJwYGK/
Offline Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:52:59 pm
Mauricio Pochettino: PSG reach agreement to part ways with head coach

By David Ornstein
June 12, 2022

https://theathletic.com/news/mauricio-pochettino-psg-contract-leave/9HTQagaJwYGK/
Manchester United manager by December
Online DangerScouse

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:03 am

Ive no idea what people see in him,he's clearly on a downward curve and wouldn't be able to handle the Premier League.

 :lmao His cl record is woeful. Clearly can't cut it at the highest level.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
never understood the fuss about Milinkovic Savic . reminds me of Hamsik a bit.

Hamsik was a brilliant player and was an AM. Milinkovic Savic is a bit of an all-action CM and is also a good player.
Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
Would be interesting to finally see Milinkovic Savic playing over here.  Feels like every big club in the league has been linked with him over the past few years.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:36:54 am
Hes hit 30+ in 7 of the last 7 seasons and has 76 goals in his last 63 Bundesliga matches. 33 goals in his last 26 Champions League appearances.

Man is a machine and one of the best three (if not the best) centre forwards of the last 15 years. He has at least 2 seasons of elite goalscoring left in him I reckon.

Who are the other two, just out of interest?

Suarez and Ibrahimovic?
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:52:59 pm
Mauricio Pochettino: PSG reach agreement to part ways with head coach

By David Ornstein
June 12, 2022

https://theathletic.com/news/mauricio-pochettino-psg-contract-leave/9HTQagaJwYGK/

Exciting to see who Mbappe wants in.
Offline jillc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
What next for Pochettino ?
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:21:36 pm
What next for Pochettino ?

Wait for the next half decent Prem job maybe, they usually come up quite quickly! Interesting stage of his career I suppose, his reputation has taken a battering.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:21:36 pm
What next for Pochettino ?

Newcastle mid season
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:21:36 pm
What next for Pochettino ?

Man Utd or Newcastle depending on who panics first after a poor start. Ideal situation for him, his reputation in the PL is still quite good, so he'll likely get his pick of positions depending on who gets sacked first.
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Or spurs, when the Conte relationship deteriorates
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 02:08:22 pm »
Saudi will hire him before Ten Hag is thrown out of United.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Salihamidić on Lewandowski: "He has a contract until 2023 and we're very happy that he's here. I think things will get calmer now. We know what we have in him & he knows what he has here. We spoke about his public statements and that we should all calm down" [@cfbayern, Bild TV]
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:20:23 pm
Exciting to see who Mbappe wants in.

Finally gets to work with Zizou.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:14:35 pm
Who are the other two, just out of interest?

Suarez and Ibrahimovic?
Suarez and Benzema. Ibrahimovic not far off that pair though either.
Offline TALBERT

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 05:26:53 pm »
I think one of the most interesting transfers is going to be Robert Lewandowski

Where does he go?

Barca cant afford him, but will be able to afford Salah next season (fucking joke of a club)

Man Utd - He cant join Disneyland as the 33 year old wont want to play back up to brand 37 year old.

Man City - Spent only £51m on bargain Haaland just ignore the £400,000 week and x million sign on fee.

PSG - Who does he displace? Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are the front 3.

Liverpool - Were trying to offload a 30 year old the other way let alone buy a 33 year old

Juve- With Dybala gone its possible but do they have the cash?

Chelsea - This is the only viable option Lukaku goes on loan to Inter for a big fee then Lewa signs for Chelsea.


Scoring 45-50 goals a season surely more teams would be in for him but at the age of 33 his shelf-life is limited

Lewandowski   33 years old
C Ronaldo       37 years old
L Suarez          35 years old
K Benzema      34 years old
C Immobile      32 years old
E Deko           36 years old
I Aspas             34 years old
W Ben Yedder    31 years old

This list shows the importance of signing a young striker as most of the Crop across the top leagues are well into their prime mid to top 30s.

D Nunez        22 years old
E Haaland      21 years old
K Mbappe      23 years old
V Junior        22 years old
C Nkunku      24 years old
D Vlahović     22 years old
L Martínez      24 years old

As you can see its difficult trying to name forwards under 25 who are constantly scoring goals

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10673 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:15:51 am
35 in 34 in the league and 13 in 10 in Europe.  Now obviously cant continue forever but that's an elite downward curve.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:27 am
His CL record is very good (one of the best goals to game). 76 goals for Poland. Only Ronaldo and Puskas have more in Europe.

His big game record not always great but he's a goal machine.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:40:41 am
If you cant tell that Lewandowski is a world class number 9, well

I reckon hes the best weve seen in some time as a goalscorer. Toss up between him and Suarez for me as the best pure striker of the last 15 years. Benzema and Ibrahimovic behind those two.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:36:54 am
Hes hit 30+ in 7 of the last 7 seasons and has 76 goals in his last 63 Bundesliga matches. 33 goals in his last 26 Champions League appearances.

Man is a machine and one of the best three (if not the best) centre forwards of the last 15 years. He has at least 2 seasons of elite goalscoring left in him I reckon.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:38:46 am
One of the most hilarious posts on this thread], I honestly thought you where joking,. But as it seems you are not, I guess we how have to add the Champions League into your incredibly mature and non trolling farmers league shout then, being as Lewas record in that competiton for Bayen is as good as his league scoring record.


Offline The Klapp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10674 on: Today at 09:27:38 pm »
City have set an £85m price tag for Bernardo Silva if Barcelona want to sign him according to a reliable City journo, please god the shady Spaniards find some money. He was huge for them last season. Wanted out a season ago, and refused to deny this a few days ago... One to watch.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10675 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: The Klapp on Today at 09:27:38 pm
City have set an £85m price tag for Bernardo Silva if Barcelona want to sign him according to a reliable City journo, please god the shady Spaniards find some money. He was huge for them last season. Wanted out a season ago, and refused to deny this a few days ago... One to watch.

If they sell Bernardo Silva, they will sign Bellingham, so better the little rat stays ...
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10676 on: Today at 09:42:33 pm »
Im sure I read theyre looking to get rid of gundogan, sterling, Mahrez, zinchenko and Ake. Cant see Barca spending that sort of money on silva. They will defo buy like 4-5 players this summer, probably a couple of full backs in there again
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10677 on: Today at 09:51:15 pm »
Quote
After worries about Barcelona's financial situation, Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is considering alternative clubs for his client.

https://twitter.com/footballespana_/status/1535900282013593601
