bit shit that I reckon. But par for the course with fans these days.
Yep, he obviously had a poor season, but why get rid now? 3 prior seasons had double figures in goals and plenty of assists, still only 24. I know people here love to claim pretty much all Man Utd plays are crap, but hes obviously got good talent. Maybe more pressure on him cos hes a local lad too.
If it was me, Id be wanting to see him play under the new coach for a season.
I actually thought he was always a player Klopp could have got a very fine tune from. He has his limitations, hes clearly not world class or ever going to be, but like you say theres a good player in there and realistically hes only ever played in average to poor Utd sides.
It might suit both parties for a clean break. I certainly think hes better than a Welbeck type - a much more refined player technically - but similarly might look better away from Man Utd. Ten Hag May fancy seeing him up close before the club does any business but he wont be the one with the say on it at the end of the day.
On their fans - I work with a couple of Utd fans who have that odd opinion that his charity work and stance on Government policy has diminished his game and his focus somehow. Because footballers cant have greater dimensions to their personality (though I think Rashford is an exercise in clever marketing, as decent as he seems).