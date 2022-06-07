bit shit that I reckon. But par for the course with fans these days.



Yep, he obviously had a poor season, but why get rid now? 3 prior seasons had double figures in goals and plenty of assists, still only 24. I know people here love to claim pretty much all Man Utd plays are crap, but hes obviously got good talent. Maybe more pressure on him cos hes a local lad too.



If it was me, Id be wanting to see him play under the new coach for a season.



I actually thought he was always a player Klopp could have got a very fine tune from. He has his limitations, hes clearly not world class or ever going to be, but like you say theres a good player in there and realistically hes only ever played in average to poor Utd sides.It might suit both parties for a clean break. I certainly think hes better than a Welbeck type - a much more refined player technically - but similarly might look better away from Man Utd. Ten Hag May fancy seeing him up close before the club does any business but he wont be the one with the say on it at the end of the day.On their fans - I work with a couple of Utd fans who have that odd opinion that his charity work and stance on Government policy has diminished his game and his focus somehow. Because footballers cant have greater dimensions to their personality (though I think Rashford is an exercise in clever marketing, as decent as he seems).