Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 768996 times)

Offline cissesbeard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10480 on: June 7, 2022, 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 02:49:50 pm
Yes, the 100 million only include the transfer fee and the Spanish tax. The agent fee, the signing-on fee and the wages are on top of it. Way too much ...

and after they were crying about the mbappe deal the other week
Online Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10481 on: June 7, 2022, 03:37:33 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on June  7, 2022, 03:10:11 pm
Erm... Is he that good? He looks like a good young player whose is decent enough on the ball but his best qualities are defensive. Don't get me wrong, he will add value to most midfields in the world, but nothing about him screams 100m player. Am I missing something here?

Yes. Real Madrid are meeting Monaco's asking price as they had budgeted loads of money for Mbappe. Think they've basically just ended up paying the fee rather than try and get the price down.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10482 on: June 7, 2022, 04:27:29 pm »
Crazy fee. Looks like we did the right thing in letting this one go, and it isn't suprising we're now working on a Keita extension.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10483 on: June 7, 2022, 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on June  7, 2022, 03:37:33 pm
Yes. Real Madrid are meeting Monaco's asking price as they had budgeted loads of money for Mbappe. Think they've basically just ended up paying the fee rather than try and get the price down.

Deciding not to negotiate when you have room in your budget is a really fast way of not having room in your budget. Just because you have the money (I have no doubt that Liverpool could spend 100m on player with its current finances) doesn't make it sane to necessarily do so
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10484 on: June 7, 2022, 05:48:35 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on June  7, 2022, 04:32:31 pm
Deciding not to negotiate when you have room in your budget is a really fast way of not having room in your budget. Just because you have the money (I have no doubt that Liverpool could spend 100m on player with its current finances) doesn't make it sane to necessarily do so

This is Real Madrid. They've been throwing money around like its going out of fashion for how long now?
Offline Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10485 on: June 7, 2022, 05:50:34 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on June  7, 2022, 04:32:31 pm
Deciding not to negotiate when you have room in your budget is a really fast way of not having room in your budget. Just because you have the money (I have no doubt that Liverpool could spend 100m on player with its current finances) doesn't make it sane to necessarily do so

We also dont know what he's demanding in wages. I can't imagine its a small amount so you'd think 250k upwards for a rookie from a Championship level league? BIG BIG numbers.
Offline Original

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10486 on: June 7, 2022, 06:48:04 pm »
Spurs in talks for Bastoni from Inter on Skysports.  Thought he was one of Inter's untouchables
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10487 on: June 7, 2022, 06:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Original on June  7, 2022, 06:48:04 pm
Spurs in talks for Bastoni from Inter on Skysports.  Thought he was one of Inter's untouchables

I saw a couple of Inter games and he looked good. Would indicate they need the money. Lets get Barella.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10488 on: June 7, 2022, 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  7, 2022, 06:51:45 pm
I saw a couple of Inter games and he looked good. Would indicate they need the money. Lets get Barella.

Yes, that's a great idea, Barella is top notch.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10489 on: Yesterday at 02:33:34 am »
Quote from: Original on June  7, 2022, 06:48:04 pm
Spurs in talks for Bastoni from Inter on Skysports.  Thought he was one of Inter's untouchables

They need money and want Lukaku back.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10490 on: Yesterday at 08:20:17 am »
Quote from: Original on June  7, 2022, 06:48:04 pm
Spurs in talks for Bastoni from Inter on Skysports.  Thought he was one of Inter's untouchables
Would be an incredible signing. Surely Juventus come in though.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10491 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:20:17 am
Would be an incredible signing. Surely Juventus come in though.
If he's going to Spurs it's for Conte. Which is stupid because Conte will be gone within the next 18 months.

If Juventus choose to get involved they will get him, no doubt. And Chiellini is going, Bonucci past his best and talks with De Ligt seemingly unproductive so far.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10492 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:42:08 am
If he's going to Spurs it's for Conte. Which is stupid because Conte will be gone within the next 18 months.

If Juventus choose to get involved they will get him, no doubt. And Chiellini is going, Bonucci past his best and talks with De Ligt seemingly unproductive so far.
Absolutely. Id be amazed if Juve let the best young Italian defender leave the country when they themselves need a complete defensive reset.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10493 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June  7, 2022, 07:19:38 pm
Yes, that's a great idea, Barella is top notch.
We've been linked with him a few times already, great player.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10494 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm »
James Tarkowski having a medical at Everton today.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10495 on: Yesterday at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
James Tarkowski having a medical at Everton today.

Hehehe.
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10496 on: Yesterday at 12:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
James Tarkowski having a medical at Everton today.
Future derby leg breaker right there
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10497 on: Yesterday at 12:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
James Tarkowski having a medical at Everton today.

He's 30 in November. I'd be curious as to the length of this deal
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10498 on: Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm »
He'll be fine in a low block, backs to the walls type of side. So if that's the direction Frank de Tory wants to go with Everton, fine. But if he wants to have his defence pushing higher up, Tarkovski will be horribly exposed. He'll be another Michael Keane for them.
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10499 on: Yesterday at 12:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
He'll be fine in a low block, backs to the walls type of side. So if that's the direction Frank de Tory wants to go with Everton, fine. But if he wants to have his defence pushing higher up, Tarkovski will be horribly exposed. He'll be another Michael Keane for them.

He's pretty terrible in general. It's Everton being Everton.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10500 on: Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm »
Tarkowski is a pure defender, think Richard Dunne, will nearly always get a foot in, a block, but progressively carrying the ball etc?, fughedaboutit
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10501 on: Yesterday at 02:18:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:45:16 pm
He's pretty terrible in general. It's Everton being Everton.

To be honest, Everton are bottom half of the table club now, and players like Tarkowski are the best they could hope for ...
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10502 on: Yesterday at 02:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm
Tarkowski is a pure defender, think Richard Dunne, will nearly always get a foot in, a block, but progressively carrying the ball etc?, fughedaboutit

Think he's a good pickup for Everton,better than what they have.

Once they sell Richie to some poor club and buy some of United's/Spurs's/Arsenal's crap they're set.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:18:02 pm
To be honest, Everton are bottom half of the table club now, and players like Tarkowski are the best they could hope for ...
Hopefully some of that relegation experience will rub off on the rest of them and they'll do it correctly this season.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 03:00:45 pm »
The shite would be better off shopping in the Championship, rather than squandering money on very very average Premier league players, but what do I know, I mean it's worked out well for them so far.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 05:07:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:45:16 pm
He's pretty terrible in general. It's Everton being Everton.

I was trying to be kind for a change. But yeah, he's not very good.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Original on June  7, 2022, 06:48:04 pm
Spurs in talks for Bastoni from Inter on Skysports.  Thought he was one of Inter's untouchables

Bastoni's agent says he wants to stay at Inter.
Online jillc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  7, 2022, 06:51:45 pm
I saw a couple of Inter games and he looked good. Would indicate they need the money. Lets get Barella.

I like Barella as well.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
Chelsea tell Lukaku he can join Inter on loan if the finances are right. Gabriel Jesus a possible replacement up front.

https://twitter.com/JacobSteinberg/status/1534585756525776896
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10509 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 pm »
Bastoni reportedly wants to stay at Inter and PSG are interested in Milan Skriniar. Inter want £60m. Chelsea also apparently interested and looking into the permutations of a potential swap with Lukaku.

Im not sure how true the latter rumour is, that would be Man Utd-esque to pay £90m for Lukaku, misuse him and sell him back a season later for a £30m loss. A loan would surely be more preferable for Chelsea. Skriniar at least fulfils a need for Chelsea.

Rashford linked to Spurs. Utd fans seem to collectively want rid.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10510 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:52:50 pm
Bastoni reportedly wants to stay at Inter and PSG are interested in Milan Skriniar. Inter want £60m. Chelsea also apparently interested and looking into the permutations of a potential swap with Lukaku.

Im not sure how true the latter rumour is, that would be Man Utd-esque to pay £90m for Lukaku, misuse him and sell him back a season later for a £30m loss. A loan would surely be more preferable for Chelsea. Skriniar at least fulfils a need for Chelsea.

Rashford linked to Spurs. Utd fans seem to collectively want rid.

bit shit that I reckon. But par for the course with fans these days.

Yep, he obviously had a poor season, but why get rid now?  3 prior seasons had double figures in goals and plenty of assists, still only 24.   I know people here love to claim pretty much all Man Utd plays are crap, but hes obviously got good talent. Maybe more pressure on him cos hes a local lad too.

If it was me, Id be wanting to see him play under the new coach for a season.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10511 on: Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
bit shit that I reckon. But par for the course with fans these days.

Yep, he obviously had a poor season, but why get rid now?  3 prior seasons had double figures in goals and plenty of assists, still only 24.   I know people here love to claim pretty much all Man Utd plays are crap, but hes obviously got good talent. Maybe more pressure on him cos hes a local lad too.

If it was me, Id be wanting to see him play under the new coach for a season.
I actually thought he was always a player Klopp could have got a very fine tune from. He has his limitations, hes clearly not world class or ever going to be, but like you say theres a good player in there and realistically hes only ever played in average to poor Utd sides.

It might suit both parties for a clean break. I certainly think hes better than a Welbeck type - a much more refined player technically - but similarly might look better away from Man Utd. Ten Hag May fancy seeing him up close before the club does any business but he wont be the one with the say on it at the end of the day.

On their fans - I work with a couple of Utd fans who have that odd opinion that his charity work and stance on Government policy has diminished his game and his focus somehow. Because footballers cant have greater dimensions to their personality (though I think Rashford is an exercise in clever marketing, as decent as he seems).
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10512 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm
I actually thought he was always a player Klopp could have got a very fine tune from. He has his limitations, hes clearly not world class or ever going to be, but like you say theres a good player in there and realistically hes only ever played in average to poor Utd sides.

It might suit both parties for a clean break. I certainly think hes better than a Welbeck type - a much more refined player technically - but similarly might look better away from Man Utd. Ten Hag May fancy seeing him up close before the club does any business but he wont be the one with the say on it at the end of the day.

On their fans - I work with a couple of Utd fans who have that odd opinion that his charity work and stance on Government policy has diminished his game and his focus somehow. Because footballers cant have greater dimensions to their personality (though I think Rashford is an exercise in clever marketing, as decent as he seems).

I think that they've terribly miss-managed his injuries. He should be fine at some club like West Ham ...
Offline Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 12:40:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
bit shit that I reckon. But par for the course with fans these days.

Yep, he obviously had a poor season, but why get rid now?  3 prior seasons had double figures in goals and plenty of assists, still only 24.   I know people here love to claim pretty much all Man Utd plays are crap, but hes obviously got good talent. Maybe more pressure on him cos hes a local lad too.

If it was me, Id be wanting to see him play under the new coach for a season.

I guess the question is whether those injuries that Ole made him play through have permanently crocked him or not, I'm surprised Ole doesn't get more shit for that.

He has looked horribly lazy this last season though, all the arm flapping and aimless walking of Ronaldo but with way fewer goals.
Online lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10514 on: Today at 06:27:06 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on June  6, 2022, 01:09:49 pm
They'll be prem champions within 3 years  :wanker :no

LOL
Online lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 06:30:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June  7, 2022, 08:28:07 am
Telegraph on Newcastle... not signing Dean Henderson despite reports. Ekitike deal still has some work to be done but likely to happen. They want Calvert-Lewin but Everton would prefer not to sell to a rival. They want Ake for CB but City want their £50m back, Botman another CB target. Diaby not happening as Leverkusen asked for £60m.

A much more realistic summary. If Newcastle start spending 60m on some Bundesliga prospect who isn't even the best prospect at his club they'll have to pay minimum 60m for every player they sign. Utd have already show with Lingard they'll ask for crazy money any time Newcastle come calling and surely they can do miles better than Henderson. He's not even better than the lad they have at the moment.
