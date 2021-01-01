Kalvin Phillips to city is one of the weirder links of the summer - I get they need another one in that position but hes not remotely good enough for them



I think they actually have a shortage of home grown quota assuming Sterling is off. Walker, Stones, Foden and Grealish is all they would have I think. They wouldn't be able to name a full squad without it being a bunch of u23 kids that Pep probably doesn't want to play. So if you need a CM and prefer he's English for HG quote and you don't want to spend whatever ridiculous fee West Ham wants for Rice then who are you getting? Phillips isn't a bad shout, especially as Rodri is flawed as well but gets away with it in their system.