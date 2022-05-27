BILD apparently reported Gnabry available for 40 million EUROS. Ridiculously cheap if true
Hes coming home.
He'd probably fancy competing for major titles, joining Spurs would be a better move.
Although would he really want to go to a team that he scored four on at their home ground?
I actually think he's joining us, we were heavily linked a couple of months back and that reported fee is awfully close to what Bayern are allegedly offering for Mane.
Guardian reckon United might try for Kante, who only has a year left on his Chelsea deal.
PSG have made 30-year old Neymar available for transfer this summer.(Source: ESPN)
What a waste of money he turned out to be.
I guess because he was only bought for sportswashing and the league doesn't matter for that, but averaging 17 starts a season and about 1500 minutes in the league surely puts him up there with the all time flops.
i smell some jealousy with DOF mbappe nailed on oil c*nt transfer though.
nailed on oil c*nt transfer though.
How come he had so few starts? Injuries?
Sevilla have no intention to accept less than 65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations.Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure hes still top of the list for Blues.https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1530243306810232833
Sure Dortmund will be hoping so! They've got another ex-City youngster, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is meant to be very good and has made a handful of appearances for Dortmund's senior side now.
Apparently Gnabry's after £300,000+ a week if you believe the press reports. And that would rule him out of signing for a lot of clubs.
