RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:56:02 am
BILD apparently reported Gnabry available for 40 million EUROS. Ridiculously cheap if true
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:58:48 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:56:02 am
BILD apparently reported Gnabry available for 40 million EUROS. Ridiculously cheap if true

Hes coming home.
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:59:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:58:48 am
Hes coming home.

Would be a hilariously huge step down if he did it
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:08:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:58:48 am
Hes coming home.

Had you qualified for the CL, maybe you had a chance ...
Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:11:12 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:58:48 am
Hes coming home.

He'd probably fancy competing for major titles, joining Spurs would be a better move.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:18:14 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:11:12 am
He'd probably fancy competing for major titles, joining Spurs would be a better move.

Although would he really want to go to a team that he scored four on at their home ground?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:20:28 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 08:18:14 am
Although would he really want to go to a team that he scored four on at their home ground?

I actually think he's joining us, we were heavily linked a couple of months back and that reported fee is awfully close to what Bayern are allegedly offering for Mane.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:03:09 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:20:28 am
I actually think he's joining us, we were heavily linked a couple of months back and that reported fee is awfully close to what Bayern are allegedly offering for Mane.

Would not be the worst signing; numbers probably say otherwise but whenever I've watched him he's looked absolutely ruthless in front of goal.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:10:33 am
Gnabry would be a terrific signing for anybody. Dont send him to Tony Pulis and youll be alright.
The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:59:15 am
Gnabry is that good?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:53:47 am
Guardian reckon United might try for Kante, who only has a year left on his Chelsea deal.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:26:49 am
Sevilla have no intention to accept less than 65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations.

Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure hes still top of the list for Blues.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1530243306810232833
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:08 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:56:02 am
BILD apparently reported Gnabry available for 40 million EUROS. Ridiculously cheap if true

As ever these days the bigger question is what wages does he want
AndyMuller

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:14:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:53:47 am
Guardian reckon United might try for Kante, who only has a year left on his Chelsea deal.

They love signing a midfielder from Chelsea who is on the decline.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:31:27 pm
PSG have made 30-year old Neymar available for transfer this summer.

(Source: ESPN)
Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:40:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:31:27 pm
PSG have made 30-year old Neymar available for transfer this summer.

(Source: ESPN)

What a waste of money he turned out to be.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 12:40:57 pm
What a waste of money he turned out to be.
I guess because he was only bought for sportswashing and the league doesn't matter for that, but averaging 17 starts a season and about 1500 minutes in the league surely puts him up there with the all time flops.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:43:02 pm
Despite what has been said by Bayern officials, they are open to negotiations with Barcelona regarding a Robert Lewandowski move. Also, Serge Gnabry tends towards leaving instead of signing an extension. Real Madrid are in the running for him.

https://twitter.com/cc_eckner/status/1530525057855983616
Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
I guess because he was only bought for sportswashing and the league doesn't matter for that, but averaging 17 starts a season and about 1500 minutes in the league surely puts him up there with the all time flops.

How come he had so few starts? Injuries?
xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:31:27 pm
PSG have made 30-year old Neymar available for transfer this summer.

(Source: ESPN)

i smell some jealousy with DOF mbappe ;D

nailed on oil c*nt transfer though.
A-Bomb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
i smell some jealousy with DOF mbappe ;D

nailed on oil c*nt transfer though.

Bayern would work for me.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:40:35 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
nailed on oil c*nt transfer though.

Coming to a puff piece in The Athletic

Neymar's connections to Newcastle run deep. His boyhood hero was Mirandinha. Growing up in Brazil, Neymar devoured reruns of Byker Grove and enjoyed listening to his Dad's Lindisfarne records. An uncle distributed Newcastle Brown Ale throughout the Brazilian market.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:35:59 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
How come he had so few starts? Injuries?
Think he's just allowed to play when he wants. Doesn't miss as high a percentage of champions League games
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm
Paul Pogba and Juventus are yet to find an agreement over personal terms.

(Source: @Tanziloic)
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:18:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:49 am
Sevilla have no intention to accept less than 65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations.

Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure hes still top of the list for Blues.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1530243306810232833
65 Mil euros for a 5'10(1.78 M) CB doesnt seem like the smartest idea
RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:21:43 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 27, 2022, 01:09:13 pm
Sure Dortmund will be hoping so! They've got another ex-City youngster, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is meant to be very good and has made a handful of appearances for Dortmund's senior side now.
Would quite like to see this Buyno-Kittens fella playing at West Ham next to Kurt Zouma
Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:04:32 pm
Apparently Gnabry's after £300,000+ a week if you believe the press reports. And that would rule him out of signing for a lot of clubs.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:06:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:04:32 pm
Apparently Gnabry's after £300,000+ a week if you believe the press reports. And that would rule him out of signing for a lot of clubs.

Reckon he gets that if he leaves on a free.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:35 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:04:32 pm
Apparently Gnabry's after £300,000+ a week if you believe the press reports. And that would rule him out of signing for a lot of clubs.

Reports from Germany suggest that Bayern offered him 10 million (net) per season for the new contract, and he rejected them. I don't know the German tax rates, but that is probably more than £300,000 per week with taxes ...
