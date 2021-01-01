« previous next »
Persephone

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
Well they tabled 135mil and a 35mil salary and we know that now. Mo has been brilliant for us but his agent is being a bell end and if he wants out then sound.
Exactly this. LFC should not be held hostage to any players demands. If you want to move on and be paid that kind of money, then thank you for your service.
Legs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm
Fucking oil states have destroyed football and those c*nts at UEFA have stood by and let it happen

Correct and it is why ESL will make another entrance soon.

Established clubs not stand for it and it will come to a head
Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
ESL hasn't gone away. Technically the 10 clubs who are the founding members of it (including us) are still in it.  :D
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
Correct and it is why ESL will make another entrance soon.

Established clubs not stand for it and it will come to a head

Lol
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
Lol

You can lol all you like but the threat will happen in some way or another.

I aint in favour of ESL as it was put over but its clear there is now a problem
BER

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:28:54 pm
Er, Salah isnt a fan of Real Madrid. Quite the opposite.

Because Ramos injured that time? He'd jump at the chance let's be honest. I'm ore on the side of cashing in now rather than giving him a stupid contract just as his decline starts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm
https://twitter.com/LaurensJulien/status/1528019791482605570

Quote
With Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG, Leonardo is expected to leave now. The two things were always linked. Luis Campos is the favourite to take over. A choice approved by Mbappé.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:19:10 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm
https://twitter.com/LaurensJulien/status/1528019791482605570

Campos is a good DoF when unhindered from upstairs, going to be interesting to see how he goes when he has to deal with a player who has power.

Massive own goal for Real though; missing out on both Haaland and Mbappé :lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:15:55 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:19:10 am
Campos is a good DoF when unhindered from upstairs, going to be interesting to see how he goes when he has to deal with a player who has power.

Massive own goal for Real though; missing out on both Haaland and Mbappé :lmao

Real Madrid have actually been pretty smart in the transfer market since the Hazard blunder in 2019. Vinicius, Curtois, Rodrygo, Valverde, Militao, Mendy, Camavinga and Alaba have helped them a lot on their way to the CL final this season. Of course, Florentino's pride will be hurt by the Mbappe fiasco, but if Real Madrid decide to pursue the likes of Tchouameni and Nunez with the money saved for Mbappe, they will remain very competitive ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:19:55 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:57:46 pm
Madrid will be coming hard for Mo now.

Let them come. If Salah wants to join Real Madrid, we will sell him, and use the money to sign Tchouameni and Nunez ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:22:27 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:33:17 pm
;D

It might look funny to you, but Man City signing Lautaro would have been a much better move for them, from a footballing point of view. Fortunately, they needed Haaland for their sportswashing project ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:51:47 am
Theres no way he is making decisions going forward. All of that seems to come from Madrid and everybody has lapped it up. Clearly psgs oil money has won out and this is a way for Madrid to tarnish it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:00:31 am
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:47:53 am
Not sure Madrid have done much wrong with their pursuit - its reported by good sources that they had a deal in principle sorted, he merely needed to sign.

This deal not only has horrid implications for future moves between players and clubs - with egotistical players demanding elements of control like Mbappe now supposedly has - but with FFP. Hes costing more to keep than most clubs cost operationally over an entire season.

I dont know if all this stuff about him having signing veto powers and deciding the manager is true, but if the case, its pathetic and disgusting from PSG and UEFA need to step in. Of course they wont though. More than City, PSGs insidious tendrils have inserted themselves across the governing bodies of European football.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:55:08 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:47:53 am
Not sure Madrid have done much wrong with their pursuit - its reported by good sources that they had a deal in principle sorted, he merely needed to sign.

This deal not only has horrid implications for future moves between players and clubs - with egotistical players demanding elements of control like Mbappe now supposedly has - but with FFP. Hes costing more to keep than most clubs cost operationally over an entire season.

I dont know if all this stuff about him having signing veto powers and deciding the manager is true, but if the case, its pathetic and disgusting from PSG and UEFA need to step in. Of course they wont though. More than City, PSGs insidious tendrils have inserted themselves across the governing bodies of European football.

The Billion dollar irony being PSG are still not good enough to win a Champions League because their teamwork and tactical approach is not up to it, and their domestic league is somewhere around the Bundasliga level.

PSG probably need a 3rd of their current salary spend to win it; if they'd bought a couple of French talents every year they'd still be number one in the league.

The club is a satire of modern football.

PSG and Mbappé might have put football on a collision course with ESL or something worse now.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:03:16 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:55:08 am
The Billion dollar irony being PSG are still not good enough to win a Champions League because their teamwork and tactical approach is not up to it, and their domestic league is somewhere around the Bundasliga level.

PSG probably need a 3rd of their current salary spend to win it; if they'd bought a couple of French talents every year they'd still be number one in the league.

The club is a satire of modern football.

PSG and Mbappé might have put football on a collision course with ESL or something worse now.
Disgusting arent they. Might have overtaken City and Newcastle now for worst festering piece of shit club owned and ran by primordial insects.

The fact that they cant see the conflict of interests and the issues that come with giving Mbappe that much influence over the coach is hilarious.

Who remembers that Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episode where everyone had to do what Bart said otherwise hed use his powers to do something awful and inhuman to them? Thats Mbappe at PSG now.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:22:40 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:55:08 am
The Billion dollar irony being PSG are still not good enough to win a Champions League because their teamwork and tactical approach is not up to it, and their domestic league is somewhere around the Bundasliga level.

PSG probably need a 3rd of their current salary spend to win it; if they'd bought a couple of French talents every year they'd still be number one in the league.

The club is a satire of modern football.

PSG and Mbappé might have put football on a collision course with ESL or something worse now.

The ESL project is a reality. It was not prepared well the first time, so SkySports and beIN Sports were able to beat it, but the latest Mbappe and Haaland development will certainly put it back on the table. RedBird beating Bahrain to the purchase of  AC Milan is yet another indication that the US club owners are preparing to strike back, and Perez, Laporta and Agneli will certainly join the show. If they are smart enough to leave the oil clubs out completely, the ESL will happen sooner than people are expecting ...
