Not sure Madrid have done much wrong with their pursuit - its reported by good sources that they had a deal in principle sorted, he merely needed to sign.



This deal not only has horrid implications for future moves between players and clubs - with egotistical players demanding elements of control like Mbappe now supposedly has - but with FFP. Hes costing more to keep than most clubs cost operationally over an entire season.



I dont know if all this stuff about him having signing veto powers and deciding the manager is true, but if the case, its pathetic and disgusting from PSG and UEFA need to step in. Of course they wont though. More than City, PSGs insidious tendrils have inserted themselves across the governing bodies of European football.