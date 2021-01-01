Not sure Madrid have done much wrong with their pursuit - its reported by good sources that they had a deal in principle sorted, he merely needed to sign.
This deal not only has horrid implications for future moves between players and clubs - with egotistical players demanding elements of control like Mbappe now supposedly has - but with FFP. Hes costing more to keep than most clubs cost operationally over an entire season.
I dont know if all this stuff about him having signing veto powers and deciding the manager is true, but if the case, its pathetic and disgusting from PSG and UEFA need to step in. Of course they wont though. More than City, PSGs insidious tendrils have inserted themselves across the governing bodies of European football.