I hope he goes to Madrid. What a fucking waste of a career staying at PSG. Of course, the money isn’t half bad there so………



If he stays at PSG, it won't be just about the money. He is a local Paris kid. He wants to play for a genuine big club (this is why we were in the running, until the bidding became ridiculous), but he can also earn a fortune by staying at his home city, which also happens to be one of the finest cities in the World ...