So youll have watched him more than me but his numbers dont look like a striker that scores and does nothing else - looks like he looks after the ball, creates a decent amount and his defensive numbers are really good but small sample size so maybe theyre not sustainable (and sub effects)

One thing that is true - if he could sustain these numbers it would be really tough / expensive to replicate in the market



He was a striker that scored and done little else, couldn't hold it up, couldn't play off him, couldn't play runners in or that. But, he has improved with this latest run, he's understanding the role more and its showing in his performances. Obviously confidence and an actual run of games has helped with this.I was happy with losing him and Laca this summer & replacing them with 2 players. However, his form has made me think twice. Could we get away with signing 1 striker and giving Eddie more time, would he be happy to stay if we did so, is it too much of a gamble and better to get a more senior player with a different skill set? All depends on budget as well I suppose.