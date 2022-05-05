« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 708714 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9680 on: May 5, 2022, 11:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  5, 2022, 11:26:38 pm
True Rivals that we may play twice a year? Uhh, I think you're just projecting what you want to project unless you can predict the future which if so then what are you doing here? You're also completely ignoring the actual worst case scenario of PSG setting a new market for what top end talent can ask for in wages/bonus.

That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9681 on: May 5, 2022, 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?

Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9682 on: May 6, 2022, 12:07:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  5, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.

Officially, they are not. But it seems that you have missed these ...

https://www.qnb.com/sites/qnb/qnbglobal/en/ennews9dec18news

https://www.ooredoo.com/en/who_we_are/sponsorship/our-brand-ambassador/

There are many more, but I can't bother looking for them all at this time ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9683 on: May 6, 2022, 02:05:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  6, 2022, 12:07:25 am
Officially, they are not. But it seems that you have missed these ...

https://www.qnb.com/sites/qnb/qnbglobal/en/ennews9dec18news

https://www.ooredoo.com/en/who_we_are/sponsorship/our-brand-ambassador/

There are many more, but I can't bother looking for them all at this time ...

Yeah, you're still wrong. Even if they add more money on top Messi is at 1.2m/week and Neymar is on 1.08m/week. Mbappe's new deal would almost double that. All to make sure he's wearing PSG colors for the World Cup marketing push. This has no relation to anything real and again exacerbates the wage market for players. But focus on Real Madrid's basically immaterial rivalry to us, whatever....
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9684 on: May 6, 2022, 07:04:20 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  6, 2022, 02:05:30 am
Yeah, you're still wrong. Even if they add more money on top Messi is at 1.2m/week and Neymar is on 1.08m/week. Mbappe's new deal would almost double that. All to make sure he's wearing PSG colors for the World Cup marketing push. This has no relation to anything real and again exacerbates the wage market for players. But focus on Real Madrid's basically immaterial rivalry to us, whatever....

Yeah, lets not focus on unimportant immaterial rivalry like 2 Champions League finals in 4 years. Who cares about that?

Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • BOBBINS!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9685 on: May 6, 2022, 08:49:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 08:42:20 pm
Good. We don't have a place for him on the team at the moment. If he improves, we will sign him in two years ...
:lmao
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9686 on: May 6, 2022, 09:51:32 am »
The MBappe reported numbers are fucking disgusting. Football is dead if this continues to happen.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9687 on: May 6, 2022, 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on May  6, 2022, 09:51:32 am
The MBappe reported numbers are fucking disgusting. Football is dead if this continues to happen.

Let them pay that. Means they won't be able to afford Tchouameni too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9688 on: May 6, 2022, 11:42:14 am »
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9689 on: May 6, 2022, 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May  6, 2022, 11:42:14 am
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!

Ofcourse it will. Ive seen some justify it by saying his value to PSG goes up to 150mil instead of a free but theres no justifying that.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9690 on: May 6, 2022, 11:56:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May  6, 2022, 11:42:14 am
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!

Using some Swiss Ramble numbers from 2019/20 there were 3 other clubs in the entire league that paid wages in excess of Mbappe's reported 100m a year gross. They were Marseille at 118, Monaco at 121 and Lyon at 132. Massive and historic clubs like Marseille paying just in excess of 1 player is enough to make you throw up.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9691 on: May 6, 2022, 12:56:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on May  6, 2022, 10:18:47 am
Let them pay that. Means they won't be able to afford Tchouameni too.

I have a feeling PSG won't have any trouble finding the money to get Tchouameni too. 
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9692 on: May 6, 2022, 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May  6, 2022, 12:56:18 pm
I have a feeling PSG won't have any trouble finding the money to get Tchouameni too.
He's made it clear he wants to move abroad apparently.
Also was talking about Madrid. I don't believe he'll stay at PSG.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,828
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9693 on: May 6, 2022, 10:34:35 pm »
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9694 on: May 6, 2022, 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on May  6, 2022, 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

Nope, Dybala seems to be going to Inter. Probably Lukaku ...
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,828
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9695 on: May 7, 2022, 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  6, 2022, 10:44:23 pm
Nope, Dybala seems to be going to Inter. Probably Lukaku ...
I said someone like but anyway Im going with Sterling now..
Logged

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9696 on: May 7, 2022, 06:56:08 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  6, 2022, 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

I wouldnt rule out Pogba to be honest.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9697 on: May 7, 2022, 07:52:04 am »
Quote from: asif_00013 on May  7, 2022, 06:56:08 am
I wouldnt rule out Pogba to be honest.

Pogba widely reported to be condsidering a move across Manchester.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,546
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9698 on: May 7, 2022, 08:09:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  7, 2022, 07:52:04 am
Pogba widely reported to be condsidering a move across Manchester.

Yep, Bury are back so looking for a marquee signing.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9699 on: May 7, 2022, 09:20:08 am »
Quote from: MBL? on May  6, 2022, 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

Lucas Paqueta, apparently.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9700 on: May 7, 2022, 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May  7, 2022, 09:20:08 am
Lucas Paqueta, apparently.

Hes a really, really good operator. Would be a smart signing with his best days ahead of him. Would make a nice link up with Guimaraes again as well.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9701 on: May 7, 2022, 09:53:14 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  7, 2022, 07:52:04 am
Pogba widely reported to be condsidering a move across Manchester.

This is the ONE thing I like about City. Their penchant for pretending to want players associated with Man U to force them into offering stupid wages to a player who'll cause them massive problems or is just sh!t. First Sanchez, then Fred, then Ron now Carlton Pogba. It's genius. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9702 on: May 7, 2022, 12:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May  7, 2022, 09:24:10 am
Hes a really, really good operator. Would be a smart signing with his best days ahead of him. Would make a nice link up with Guimaraes again as well.
Yeah. He's a baller in every sense of the word.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9703 on: May 7, 2022, 03:52:01 pm »

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May  7, 2022, 09:20:08 am
Lucas Paqueta, apparently.

That would be a coup.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9704 on: May 7, 2022, 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May  7, 2022, 03:52:01 pm
That would be a coup.
Whereas Richarlison would be a coo
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9705 on: May 7, 2022, 04:02:10 pm »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,356
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9706 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm »
Small sample size but Nketiah is putting up really legit numbers

https://fbref.com/en/players/a53649b7/Eddie-Nketiah

Be interesting to see what happens to him this summer, if Arsenal are really going to let him go a smart club will probably take a punt on him... Birghton, Leicester?
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,569
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 08:01:14 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:51:45 am
Haaland to City done deal

https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1523555889600286720?s=21&t=AyQ04GnSOolaEXk18VGnYQ

Few others interesting bits from him in his column. Says Pogba has turned down City, despite them offering an excellent package. Sounds like hell go to either PSG, Madrid or Juve.

Tielemans is Arsenals top midfield target, and theyre offering Elneny a new deal.

And Olise is in talks to extend his Palace contract by a further year, not with a salary boost but in order to raise his release clause to the £50m plus mark.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 08:38:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm
Small sample size but Nketiah is putting up really legit numbers

https://fbref.com/en/players/a53649b7/Eddie-Nketiah

Be interesting to see what happens to him this summer, if Arsenal are really going to let him go a smart club will probably take a punt on him... Birghton, Leicester?

Hed be excellent at Brighton, though arsenal would be mad not to try everything to extend his deal.

They still need another forward (probably 2) but its clear there is a good player there.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 08:48:07 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:38:21 am
Hed be excellent at Brighton, though arsenal would be mad not to try everything to extend his deal.

They still need another forward (probably 2) but its clear there is a good player there.

Palace were close to getting him in January, good thing that fell through over a couple of millions. He ll end up there or at west ham in my opinion.

Id like him to stay, but he wont be first choice so only if hes happy to be a back up. The problem we have now is one striker that does everything but score in Lacazette, and one that scores but does very little else in Nketiah. I think its more likely they both leave, Jesus to come in + 1 more.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,356
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 09:01:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:48:07 am
Palace were close to getting him in January, good thing that fell through over a couple of millions. He ll end up there or at west ham in my opinion.

Id like him to stay, but he wont be first choice so only if hes happy to be a back up. The problem we have now is one striker that does everything but score in Lacazette, and one that scores but does very little else in Nketiah. I think its more likely they both leave, Jesus to come in + 1 more.

So youll have watched him more than me but his numbers dont look like a striker that scores and does nothing else - looks like he looks after the ball, creates a decent amount and his defensive numbers are really good  but small sample size so maybe theyre not sustainable (and sub effects)
One thing that is true - if he could sustain these numbers it would be really tough / expensive to replicate in the market
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:01:32 am
So youll have watched him more than me but his numbers dont look like a striker that scores and does nothing else - looks like he looks after the ball, creates a decent amount and his defensive numbers are really good  but small sample size so maybe theyre not sustainable (and sub effects)
One thing that is true - if he could sustain these numbers it would be really tough / expensive to replicate in the market

He was a striker that scored and done little else, couldn't hold it up, couldn't play off him, couldn't play runners in or that. But, he has improved with this latest run, he's understanding the role more and its showing in his performances. Obviously confidence and an actual run of games has helped with this.

I was happy with losing him and Laca this summer & replacing them with 2 players. However, his form has made me think twice. Could we get away with signing 1 striker and giving Eddie more time, would he be happy to stay if we did so, is it too much of a gamble and better to get a more senior player with a different skill set? All depends on budget as well I suppose.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,025
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
Sky Germany

Bayern want to buy Mane this summer
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 