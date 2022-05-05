« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
May 5, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  5, 2022, 11:26:38 pm
True Rivals that we may play twice a year? Uhh, I think you're just projecting what you want to project unless you can predict the future which if so then what are you doing here? You're also completely ignoring the actual worst case scenario of PSG setting a new market for what top end talent can ask for in wages/bonus.

That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
May 5, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 11:34:26 pm
That market has already been set when they signed Neymar and Messi. And like Neymar and Messi, Mbappe will be getting most of his money through "ambassadorial" and "consultancy" deals with the state of Qatar. You certainly don't think that the 100 million signing-on fee for Mbappe will appear on PSG's books?

Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:07:25 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  5, 2022, 11:40:06 pm
Why wouldn't it? What would PSG be afraid of when they run the ECA and are on the UEFA board while already having won in court vs. UEFA? I get that you just type what you feel but at some point reality should hit. They don't need to hide anything. Further Neymar and Messi's wages are no where near this right now. We're talking 2m a week gross basically if I understand the French tax system correctly.

Officially, they are not. But it seems that you have missed these ...

https://www.qnb.com/sites/qnb/qnbglobal/en/ennews9dec18news

https://www.ooredoo.com/en/who_we_are/sponsorship/our-brand-ambassador/

There are many more, but I can't bother looking for them all at this time ...
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:05:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:07:25 am
Officially, they are not. But it seems that you have missed these ...

https://www.qnb.com/sites/qnb/qnbglobal/en/ennews9dec18news

https://www.ooredoo.com/en/who_we_are/sponsorship/our-brand-ambassador/

There are many more, but I can't bother looking for them all at this time ...

Yeah, you're still wrong. Even if they add more money on top Messi is at 1.2m/week and Neymar is on 1.08m/week. Mbappe's new deal would almost double that. All to make sure he's wearing PSG colors for the World Cup marketing push. This has no relation to anything real and again exacerbates the wage market for players. But focus on Real Madrid's basically immaterial rivalry to us, whatever....
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:04:20 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:05:30 am
Yeah, you're still wrong. Even if they add more money on top Messi is at 1.2m/week and Neymar is on 1.08m/week. Mbappe's new deal would almost double that. All to make sure he's wearing PSG colors for the World Cup marketing push. This has no relation to anything real and again exacerbates the wage market for players. But focus on Real Madrid's basically immaterial rivalry to us, whatever....

Yeah, lets not focus on unimportant immaterial rivalry like 2 Champions League finals in 4 years. Who cares about that?

IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:49:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  5, 2022, 08:42:20 pm
Good. We don't have a place for him on the team at the moment. If he improves, we will sign him in two years ...
:lmao
Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:51:32 am
The MBappe reported numbers are fucking disgusting. Football is dead if this continues to happen.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:18:47 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:51:32 am
The MBappe reported numbers are fucking disgusting. Football is dead if this continues to happen.

Let them pay that. Means they won't be able to afford Tchouameni too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:42:14 am
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!
Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:53:02 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:42:14 am
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!

Ofcourse it will. Ive seen some justify it by saying his value to PSG goes up to 150mil instead of a free but theres no justifying that.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:56:42 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:42:14 am
If that Mbappe contract happens I wonder how many wage bills of whole clubs it beats in that league? Must be a hell of a lot!

Using some Swiss Ramble numbers from 2019/20 there were 3 other clubs in the entire league that paid wages in excess of Mbappe's reported 100m a year gross. They were Marseille at 118, Monaco at 121 and Lyon at 132. Massive and historic clubs like Marseille paying just in excess of 1 player is enough to make you throw up.
Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:56:18 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:47 am
Let them pay that. Means they won't be able to afford Tchouameni too.

I have a feeling PSG won't have any trouble finding the money to get Tchouameni too. 
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:04:40 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:56:18 pm
I have a feeling PSG won't have any trouble finding the money to get Tchouameni too.
He's made it clear he wants to move abroad apparently.
Also was talking about Madrid. I don't believe he'll stay at PSG.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

Nope, Dybala seems to be going to Inter. Probably Lukaku ...
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:17:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
Nope, Dybala seems to be going to Inter. Probably Lukaku ...
I said someone like but anyway Im going with Sterling now..
asif_00013

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:56:08 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

I wouldnt rule out Pogba to be honest.
Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:52:04 am
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 06:56:08 am
I wouldnt rule out Pogba to be honest.

Pogba widely reported to be condsidering a move across Manchester.
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:09:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:52:04 am
Pogba widely reported to be condsidering a move across Manchester.

Yep, Bury are back so looking for a marquee signing.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:20:08 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Wonder who newcastles big signing will be? If I had to guess now Id say someone like Dybala.

Lucas Paqueta, apparently.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:24:10 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:20:08 am
Lucas Paqueta, apparently.

Hes a really, really good operator. Would be a smart signing with his best days ahead of him. Would make a nice link up with Guimaraes again as well.
