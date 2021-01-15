« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 10:33:43 am
I thought Barca were skinned and in extreme debt, what has changed? Authorities blatantly ignoring to keep La Liga competitive and commercial attractive? 6 months ago they could even register new players, now they want the Ballon D'or winner - something is fishy

If they can raise enough money through sales, they can sign new players. If Gavi signs his new contract, De Jong will very likely be on the market, so they will be able to afford Lewandowski, who only has 12 months left on his contract at Bayern. At the same time, it will allow Bayern to sign Haaland. Like I said above, it makes sense for everyone involved ...
Dim Glas

Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm
Nico Schlotterbecks move to Dortmund to be announced in the next couple days according to BILD.

Hes a really good young player, and is having a fantastic season with Freiburg. Heres hoping he doesnt go the way of far too many defenders who sign for Dortmund and end up picking up frequent injuries and never fulfill their potential  ::)
Reply #9642 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm
Nico Schlotterbecks move to Dortmund to be announced in the next couple days according to BILD.

Hes a really good young player, and is having a fantastic season with Freiburg. Heres hoping he doesnt go the way of far too many defenders who sign for Dortmund and end up picking up frequent injuries and never fulfill their potential  ::)

Aren't they also signing Sule? It seems that Dortmund are already reinvesting the Haaland money, but they've decided to fix the defence first ...
Reply #9643 on: Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm
And Ginter going to Freiburg. That one surprises me a little, always expected him to make his way to a lower PL side.
Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 04:52:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm
And Ginter going to Freiburg. That one surprises me a little, always expected him to make his way to a lower PL side.

Freiburg is his home, and a return to the club he loves  ;D

Its a great coup for Freiburg though, he is still only 28 too, so yes, for sure could have made a move now to another league and likely done far better financially for it.  Hed have gone to better than lower PL side too. He was moving to Inter or Bayern a few days ago if the press was to be believed!

But Freiburg will be in European competition too next season. All in all, great for Freiburg and great for Ginter for choosing to go back to where it began.
Reply #9645 on: Yesterday at 05:53:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:48 am
If they can raise enough money through sales, they can sign new players. If Gavi signs his new contract, De Jong will very likely be on the market, so they will be able to afford Lewandowski, who only has 12 months left on his contract at Bayern. At the same time, it will allow Bayern to sign Haaland. Like I said above, it makes sense for everyone involved ...
Bayern are not likely to sign Haaland. Lewy's is just pissed off that they were courting him. He also wants a longer deal than the 1-year extension Bayern is offering.
Reply #9646 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:53:53 pm
Bayern are not likely to sign Haaland. Lewy's is just pissed off that they were courting him. He also wants a longer deal than the 1-year extension Bayern is offering.

We will see what the summer brings. Anyway, Lewandowski to Barcelona and Haaland to Bayern Munich makes sense for everyone involved ...
Reply #9647 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 10:33:43 am
I thought Barca were skinned and in extreme debt, what has changed? Authorities blatantly ignoring to keep La Liga competitive and commercial attractive? 6 months ago they could even register new players, now they want the Ballon D'or winner - something is fishy
they have recently signed a naming rights deal on their stadium with Spotify worth around £200m so that probably helps
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9648 on: Today at 11:50:00 am
United going big on Darwin Nunez apparently.

Also read that they tried to hijack Dortmunds move for Adeyemi but were turned down by the player.
