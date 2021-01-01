« previous next »
Yeah Inter are a sell to buy club now. Suning haven't been able to flog them as they wanted and now are holding an asset that is a touch stagnant without the spending they were allowing under Conte.

They sold Lukaku and Hakimi last season for a combined £140m+ just to be able to stay functional for this season. They will continue to stumble until they're picked up. Even worse news for them is another extremely questionable owner, in the PSG/City/Newcastle mould is circling round AC Milan, the 'investment arm' of Bahrain.

Inter will basically have to shed a big player or sell multiple players well to be able to stay competitive at the top of Serie A. Can see them being a conference league fixture within a few years. Lautaro is clearly the jewel in the crown, but Barella is a cracking player worth £50m+ and they've Correa, Gosens, Bastoni, Skriniar and De Vrij who'd all probably fetch decent fees. Brozovic is leaving on a free.

I've always looked at him as a very solid,hard working and versatile player.Reckon he'll make a decent signing for someone.
I've always looked at him as a very solid,hard working and versatile player.Reckon he'll make a decent signing for someone.
He's very good, perhaps a bit underrated even. In different circumstances I'd certainly take him here, I'm just not sure whether the age profile of the midfield has space for another player who'll be 30 this year and be looking for his biggest contract of his career as he's joining on a free. It would be a signing that would really help Utd or even a PSG, but I'm not sure he's the star name either like.

He's a really incisive passer with decent progressives and workable defensive stats. He's a clever player, loses it rarely. I think maybe he lacks a touch of athleticism and that would hurt him in a set up like ours; he profiles like a Busquets or a Moutinho this season, an elite passer but somewhat static. Going to be a cracking signing for someone though.

EDIT - Scratch most of the above, he signed a new 4 year deal with Inter about 2 weeks ago. That had slipped my notice. Carry on.
He's very good, perhaps a bit underrated even. In different circumstances I'd certainly take him here, I'm just not sure whether the age profile of the midfield has space for another player who'll be 30 this year and be looking for his biggest contract of his career as he's joining on a free. It would be a signing that would really help Utd or even a PSG, but I'm not sure he's the star name either like.

He's a really incisive passer with decent progressives and workable defensive stats. He's a clever player, loses it rarely. I think maybe he lacks a touch of athleticism and that would hurt him in a set up like ours; he profiles like a Busquets or a Moutinho this season, an elite passer but somewhat static. Going to be a cracking signing for someone though.

EDIT - Scratch most of the above, he signed a new 4 year deal with Inter about 2 weeks ago. That had slipped my notice. Carry on.

Hes still being linked to moves away, Spurs, Arsenal & Atletico the latest I've read the last couple of days. Apparently if Inter want to do much in the market the still need to sell.

Well, I'd be surprised if he joins a smaller club than Inter, and those 3 are certainly not at the same level as Inter ...
Well, I'd be surprised if he joins a smaller club than Inter, and those 3 are certainly not at the same level as Inter ...
I'd agree they're all smaller clubs and the lad seems to love Inter (and has become their highest paid player to boot) but if Inter's finances dictate that a sale needs to be made, they're going to have to give up one of Lautaro or Barella I'd say. Lautaro is worth more but probably impacts the team less if they sell him, realistically. There's other strikers with his profile, albeit not his level yet. Barella might be harder to replace.
I'd agree they're all smaller clubs and the lad seems to love Inter (and has become their highest paid player to boot) but if Inter's finances dictate that a sale needs to be made, they're going to have to give up one of Lautaro or Barella I'd say. Lautaro is worth more but probably impacts the team less if they sell him, realistically. There's other strikers with his profile, albeit not his level yet. Barella might be harder to replace.

I really can't see them cashing in on Barella, Lautaro and Bastoni. All 3 players love being there, and they are at the perfect age to be their spine for years to come. If they have to sell, Skriniar and Gosens will probably be the ones to go ...
I really can't see them cashing in on Barella, Lautaro and Bastoni. All 3 players love being there, and they are at the perfect age to be their spine for years to come. If they have to sell, Skriniar and Gosens will probably be the ones to go ...
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.

They had to bring in a lot of money last summer due to the Covid losses, and their big spending in the summer of 2019, just before the pandemic (190+ million). The did it by selling Lukaku, Hakimi and Politano, so I doubt that will need to bring in that much this summer. You are probably right about Gosens, but I can definitely see Skriniar as their most saleable asset ...
Perhaps. Logically you'd think they'd hang on to those three but if they're needing to bring in a quick £80m+ (which was the case last season), then the latter two aren't going to cut it. Gosens has only been there 3 months too. Just a thought.

If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.
Oh for fuck sake not another petro state Sportswash.
Oh for fuck sake not another petro state Sportswash.
Depressing isnt it? The Venture Capitalists whove owned Milan since taking them from the previous owner to satisfy a debt, Elliott Management have been a real decent set of owners and guiding, stabilising presence for Milan. They know they need to inject more cash to compete consistently though and that theyve grown the value of the club so theyll likely cash in, they only own Milan so as not to be out of pocket.

Bahrain, Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will be the four horseman of the football apocalypse. Four more unsuitable owners for institutions that a lot of people care a lot about, you could not find.
If Milan get taken over by Bahrain they will all of a sudden be a competitor at the top table for players.

If they fail with that, perhaps they can buy that successful club in Germany and rename them Bahrain Munich.

I'll see myself out......
Depressing isnt it? The Venture Capitalists whove owned Milan since taking them from the previous owner to satisfy a debt, Elliott Management have been a real decent set of owners and guiding, stabilising presence for Milan. They know they need to inject more cash to compete consistently though and that theyve grown the value of the club so theyll likely cash in, they only own Milan so as not to be out of pocket.

Bahrain, Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will be the four horseman of the football apocalypse. Four more unsuitable owners for institutions that a lot of people care a lot about, you could not find.

To be honest, it was the greed of the Premier League that has let in the horsemen of the football apocalypse, in the first place ...
Oh for fuck sake not another petro state Sportswash.

Just Kuwait. There'll be a gulf between those sides and the rest of us.
Eriksen back to Spurs in the summer apparently.
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.
Sorry to hear that
Jesus!  :o
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.

What's your thoughts NB?
I wonder if Rice told West Ham he was definitely leaving, how much United could get for Maguire in part exchange.
Jesus numbers will look good but hes been carried by that squad. Hes got nothing going for him except tap ins and he wont get anywhere near as many at arsenal. Flop.
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.

One year left on his contract, so he probably won't cost too much. He is a little prick, but he could actually do a decent job for you upfront ...
Depending on the price Arsenal could surely do much, much worse than signing Jesus. Guess he must have been told that he was going to be the odd man out after the Haaland signing. I actually always thought Jesus got a bad rap as his stats were actually really good but he just has no flair which I think is expected for a Brazilian so he gets shit upon. He's not a world beater but he works really hard and knows where to go to get good shots.
Depending on the price Arsenal could surely do much, much worse than signing Jesus. Guess he must have been told that he was going to be the odd man out after the Haaland signing. I actually always thought Jesus got a bad rap as his stats were actually really good but he just has no flair which I think is expected for a Brazilian so he gets shit upon. He's not a world beater but he works really hard and knows where to go to get good shots.

He is a decent finisher, and I think he would fit in well between Saka and Martinelli. Just turned 25, so as you say, they could do much worse ...
Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal , talks at a very advanced stage.

Its certainly the right place for him as an infrequent scoring striker.
Eriksen back to Spurs in the summer apparently.

Shame that. Had hoped hed somehow decide that Brentford is a nice relaxed place to spend the rest of his career. Conte raving at him like a lunatic cant be great for him.
Considering we'll have no strikers left by the summer, I think we need 2 forwards, a more traditional number 9 type and a more flexible forward that can play across the front line including as a central striker when the number 9 is out.

I had thought about Jesus with him having 1 year left & City signing Halaand & Alvarez but wasn't sure if he'd come.
What's your thoughts NB?

As long as hes not the main striker it wouldnt be bad at all. Plays across the front positions, knows the league, is still young and has worked with Arteta before. Seen him miss some absolute howlers but it could be worse, it could be Calvert Lewin. I think he would be a smart signing given the lower fee.
As long as hes not the main striker it wouldnt be bad at all. Plays across the front positions, knows the league, is still young and has worked with Arteta before. Seen him miss some absolute howlers but it could be worse, it could be Calvert Lewin. I think he would be a smart signing given the lower fee.

Surely theres no truth in the rumours that the clothes horse is heading to Arsenal?
As long as hes not the main striker it wouldnt be bad at all. Plays across the front positions, knows the league, is still young and has worked with Arteta before. Seen him miss some absolute howlers but it could be worse, it could be Calvert Lewin. I think he would be a smart signing given the lower fee.

He will be your main striker. He is not going to Arsenal to be a backup. You will get another striker (probably some younger one), since Lacazette and Nketiah are out of contract, but you should really stop making these bids for players that you can't get, like Vlahovic ...
