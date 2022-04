Haaland looks like a supreme force but the issue with a player like that is that your entire attack ends up having to go through them, similar to Ronaldo or Ibrahimovic. It's possible he could evolve into a more well rounded player like Kane or Benzema without sacrificing that goalscoring ability but it's far from a certainty.



Have to assume you haven't watched him enough based on this assessment. The kids all round game is fucking insane, when you consider his age he is incredibly well rounded and watch him with any regularity and you'll constantly see him drop deep, link up with his teammates and show for the return for a finish or look to set up a teammate.He's definitely not a 'just give me the ball' striker, his link up play is quite exceptional.