How is it a waste? He has won a world cup, won multiple domestic leagues and still does have a chance of winning the CL. His team got to a final 2 seasons ago.



Plus he is young, he has plenty of time.



. That's what I said in my post. He's won leagues in the fourth best League in the world, and regularly gets knocked out in the CL because the team he plays for, can barely form a cohesive unit. That one CL final was a fluke, even Arsenal and Tottenham can say that they played in one.He's already made 100's of millions, but he's showing everyone that money means more to him than testing himself against the best.