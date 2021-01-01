« previous next »
Persephone

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9400 on: Today at 12:32:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:46:40 pm
How is it a waste? He has won a world cup, won multiple domestic leagues and still does have a chance of winning the CL. His team got to a final 2 seasons ago.

Plus he is young, he has plenty of time.
Club football. That's what I said in my post. He's won leagues in the fourth best League in the world, and regularly gets knocked out in the CL because the team he plays for, can barely form a cohesive unit. That one CL final was a fluke, even Arsenal and Tottenham can say that they played in one.

He's already made 100's of millions, but he's showing everyone that money means more to him than testing himself against the best. 
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9401 on: Today at 12:33:58 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:32:14 am
Club football. That's what I said in my post. He's won leagues in the fourth best League in the world, and regularly gets knocked out in the CL because the team he plays for, can barely form a cohesive unit. That one CL final was a fluke, even Arsenal and Tottenham can say that they played in one.

He's already made 100's of millions, but he's showing everyone that money means more to him than testing himself against the best.
France is currently 6th best League by Club Coefficient  behind Portugal
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9402 on: Today at 08:04:34 am
Means he can buy the Versailles when he retires compared to a slightly smaller palace.

Persephone

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9403 on: Today at 08:41:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:33:58 am
France is currently 6th best League by Club Coefficient  behind Portugal
That's worse than I thought.  ;D

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:04:34 am
Means he can buy the Versailles when he retires compared to a slightly smaller palace.
He can comfort himself with his legendary status, as he parades all his Ligue 1 trophies in the Hall of Mirrors.
