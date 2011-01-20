« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 674107 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9280 on: March 20, 2022, 01:07:31 pm »
I really like Kelvin Phillips , would be an excellent signing for anyone . Prefer him at 60m to Declan Rice at 100.

Id take him in a heart beat to replace xhaka.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9281 on: March 20, 2022, 01:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 20, 2022, 11:18:41 am
Think they want to. Can buy him for something like £30-35m but wages are the sticking point. Theyre paying about £125k a week of his overall wage, which I think is around £400k a week. Phil would need to compromise, but if they can give Phillips £190k a week then presumably they can go a bit higher for Coutinho.

Probably makes sense for Coutinho to drop his wages and just about guaranteed of playing every game leading up to the World Cup.  He'll be back on the bench if he goes back to Barcelona. 
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9282 on: March 21, 2022, 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 20, 2022, 01:07:31 pm
I really like Kelvin Phillips , would be an excellent signing for anyone . Prefer him at 60m to Declan Rice at 100.

Id take him in a heart beat to replace xhaka.

But they're totally different players?! Xhaka is your main source of ball progression through midfield (and he's very good at it) and Phillips is a get it and give it dm
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9283 on: March 21, 2022, 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 20, 2022, 01:07:31 pm
I really like Kelvin Phillips , would be an excellent signing for anyone . Prefer him at 60m to Declan Rice at 100.

Id take him in a heart beat to replace xhaka.

No way. Rice is younger, superior footballer and more adaptable. Ultimately though you don't pay those prices for either if you've more than 1 brain cell.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,935
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9284 on: March 21, 2022, 12:23:06 pm »
Yeah both would be absolutely mental prices for those two.

Villa are gonna start getting a reputation for that, they've made some shocking big money signings since they came back up.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9285 on: March 22, 2022, 11:28:58 pm »
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9286 on: March 22, 2022, 11:44:40 pm »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9287 on: March 22, 2022, 11:45:12 pm »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9288 on: March 22, 2022, 11:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Original on March 22, 2022, 11:44:40 pm
A replacement for one of their young midfielders maybe 👀

I thought the same. With De Jong, Pedri and Gonzales on long term contracts, the reason for the signing of Kessie might be the expected departure of Gavi ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9289 on: March 23, 2022, 12:14:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 22, 2022, 11:51:33 pm
I thought the same. With De Jong, Pedri and Gonzales on long term contracts, the reason for the signing of Kessie might be the expected departure of Gavi ...
It either for Gavi or De Jong Leaving is my guess
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9290 on: March 23, 2022, 01:12:23 am »
Or possibly Sergi Roberto. 
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9291 on: March 23, 2022, 07:43:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 20, 2022, 01:07:31 pm
I really like Kelvin Phillips , would be an excellent signing for anyone . Prefer him at 60m to Declan Rice at 100.

Id take him in a heart beat to replace xhaka.

Do you know what your chances are of getting Kelvin Phillips? Absolute zero. You'll have zero Kelvin next year.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9292 on: March 23, 2022, 05:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 23, 2022, 01:12:23 am
Or possibly Sergi Roberto. 

Sergi Roberto has played very little this season. Less than 600 minutes in all competitions. When it comes to their midfielders, this is how things stand:

Busquets - 3.430'
De Jong - 2.737'
Gavi - 2.199'
Gonzales - 1.600'
Pedri - 1.450'
Sergi - 567'
Puig - 380'

I doubt they would be giving Kessie such big wages only to replace Sergi Roberto ...
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9293 on: March 23, 2022, 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 21, 2022, 11:18:23 am
But they're totally different players?! Xhaka is your main source of ball progression through midfield (and he's very good at it) and Phillips is a get it and give it dm

Be interesting to see what type of midfielder Arteta is looking for to advance the team.

Xhaka's role seems to have changed the last few months, from the double pivot that would sit almost as a left centre back to allow Tierney to bomb forward, to being pushed much further forward himself higher on on the left hand side with Partey playing the pivot.
More like a 4141, 433 formation.

So, will Arteta want to emulate Pep and have a more dynamic 2 way player in there, thinking like a Bellingham type player (obviously he'll be out the price range). Perhaps Tielemans an alternative.

Or will he want another sitter / controller like Neves to stiffen the midfield up further?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9294 on: March 23, 2022, 11:34:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 23, 2022, 05:06:13 pm
Sergi Roberto has played very little this season. Less than 600 minutes in all competitions. When it comes to their midfielders, this is how things stand:

Busquets - 3.430'
De Jong - 2.737'
Gavi - 2.199'
Gonzales - 1.600'
Pedri - 1.450'
Sergi - 567'
Puig - 380'

I doubt they would be giving Kessie such big wages only to replace Sergi Roberto ...

Yeah, he's been injured most of the season but they'll still need more then 5 midfielders for a full season.  I doubt they lose/sell any of Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Nico so someone will need to be added to that group.  And, that's assuming Gavi doesn't leave for a higher wage somewhere else with his relatively low buyout clause. 
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9295 on: March 25, 2022, 04:29:18 pm »
Tap-in reporting that Barca want Raphina.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 am »
Athletic say United want a centre forward, a right winger and two midfielders in the summer. Kane their top target for striker. Same article says that Jorge Mendes has been approaching strikers to see if they'd come to Spurs as Kane's replacement (Darwin Nunez and Tammy Abraham mentioned as players he's held talks with).
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm »
"Kane is a prime target whoever the manager is next season"  ;D Fucking hell, they just do not learn. Amazing.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 12:10:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm
"Kane is a prime target whoever the manager is next season"  ;D Fucking hell, they just do not learn. Amazing.

Yeah, that jumped out! There's not going to be many managers who turn their nose up at working with Kane, but it still feels strange. To be fair, there are plenty of clubs where the manager is completely disconnected from transfers, but you'd expect United to at least give them a say. Might suggest Pochettino is the frontrunner rather than Ten Hag, considering the relationship the former has with Kane.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9299 on: Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:07:30 am
Athletic say United want a centre forward, a right winger and two midfielders in the summer. Kane their top target for striker. Same article says that Jorge Mendes has been approaching strikers to see if they'd come to Spurs as Kane's replacement (Darwin Nunez and Tammy Abraham mentioned as players he's held talks with).

Do we buy this? ... feels like easy copy but not that realistic a thing to actually happen, especially if United don't get top 4 (and spurs might) ... Levy's still going to want 100 million plus - he might be trapped until his contract runs out
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9300 on: Yesterday at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm
Do we buy this? ... feels like easy copy but not that realistic a thing to actually happen, especially if United don't get top 4 (and spurs might) ... Levy's still going to want 100 million plus - he might be trapped until his contract runs out

I can buy them trying to do it. It's obviously not a lock that joining would result in trophies, in the way it would have been last summer if he'd joined City. But from Kane's perspective, it would at least be a mega payday and he might be at the point where that's just as important.

The part of the article that felt legit to me was United feeling they have to go for Kane if City get Haaland. That's the exact kind of stupid thing they'd do, like when they went for Ronaldo because they couldn't bear to see him at a rival.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9301 on: Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 25, 2022, 04:29:18 pm
Tap-in reporting that Barca want Raphina.

Barcas salary rating atm means they have to sell or get rid, otherwise they couldn't afford John Aldridge or Razor Ruddock presenting a Quiz Night.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9302 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm »
I am surprised how little is being talked about Moussa Diaby, and his possible transfer to a bigger club. He is turning into an awesome player, and Leverkusen will have difficult time keeping him ...

https://youtu.be/jy425V2ME-0
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9303 on: Today at 08:58:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm
I am surprised how little is being talked about Moussa Diaby, and his possible transfer to a bigger club. He is turning into an awesome player, and Leverkusen will have difficult time keeping him ...

https://youtu.be/jy425V2ME-0

He'll be on the move this Summer. Way too good for Leverkusen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 