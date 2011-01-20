Do we buy this? ... feels like easy copy but not that realistic a thing to actually happen, especially if United don't get top 4 (and spurs might) ... Levy's still going to want 100 million plus - he might be trapped until his contract runs out



I can buy them trying to do it. It's obviously not a lock that joining would result in trophies, in the way it would have been last summer if he'd joined City. But from Kane's perspective, it would at least be a mega payday and he might be at the point where that's just as important.The part of the article that felt legit to me was United feeling they have to go for Kane if City get Haaland. That's the exact kind of stupid thing they'd do, like when they went for Ronaldo because they couldn't bear to see him at a rival.