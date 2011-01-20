But they're totally different players?! Xhaka is your main source of ball progression through midfield (and he's very good at it) and Phillips is a get it and give it dm
Be interesting to see what type of midfielder Arteta is looking for to advance the team.
Xhaka's role seems to have changed the last few months, from the double pivot that would sit almost as a left centre back to allow Tierney to bomb forward, to being pushed much further forward himself higher on on the left hand side with Partey playing the pivot.
More like a 4141, 433 formation.
So, will Arteta want to emulate Pep and have a more dynamic 2 way player in there, thinking like a Bellingham type player (obviously he'll be out the price range). Perhaps Tielemans an alternative.
Or will he want another sitter / controller like Neves to stiffen the midfield up further?