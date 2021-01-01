« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9240 on: Today at 03:35:58 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?

of course its a sustainable business
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9241 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?
Interesting to note that Chelsea haven't even been filling their stadium this season, falling around 5k short of the 42k capacity for most games. Outside of the obvious outlier covid seasons - this is the first time since 2004 that they've not filled the stadium. What happened in 04 I wonder?

They were not much of a club to speak of before Abramovich and it'll likely be the same after him. Pre-Russian money they routinely had 10k empty seats in Stamford Bridge.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9242 on: Today at 03:38:52 pm
of course its a sustainable business

I mean even the clubs own directors admit its not a sustainable business without the injection of cash every year and its only considered so in the accounts because the owner has made it clear this money is freely available.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9243 on: Today at 03:53:02 pm
Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?

Wait I think Peter.....I think Peters right.

