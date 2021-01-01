Even if it is only £2 billion as you say, who is going to pay that kind of money for a club that is not self sustainable, has a massive wage bill and an obsolete medium size stadium? And how will Abramovich get his £1.5 billion, when the assets of the Russian oligarchs are being seized everywhere?



Interesting to note that Chelsea haven't even been filling their stadium this season, falling around 5k short of the 42k capacity for most games. Outside of the obvious outlier covid seasons - this is the first time since 2004 that they've not filled the stadium. What happened in 04 I wonder?They were not much of a club to speak of before Abramovich and it'll likely be the same after him. Pre-Russian money they routinely had 10k empty seats in Stamford Bridge.