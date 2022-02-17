« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 661439 times)

Offline Vinay

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9200 on: February 17, 2022, 07:40:48 am »
Gnabry, Nkunku, Mbappe and Halaand may all be available in the summer!

I hope they are smart enough to realise that Real  Madrid is a decrepit force, and Barcelona needs a decade to sort their mesd.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9201 on: February 17, 2022, 07:45:54 am »
Quote from: Vinay on February 17, 2022, 07:40:48 am
Gnabry, Nkunku, Mbappe and Halaand may all be available in the summer!

I hope they are smart enough to realise that Real  Madrid is a decrepit force, and Barcelona needs a decade to sort their mesd.

I kind of hope they don't, because Id rather the latter 2 not end up in England.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9202 on: February 17, 2022, 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 17, 2022, 07:45:54 am
I kind of hope they don't, because Id rather the latter 2 not end up in England.
Not even at Liverpool?
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9203 on: February 17, 2022, 07:55:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February 17, 2022, 07:49:22 am
Not even at Liverpool?

They are never coming here.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9204 on: February 17, 2022, 03:20:43 pm »
Miguel Delaney reporting that PSG is making new offers to Mbappe which would affect Pogbas offer. It doesnt really make sense as the reported wages are only like £500k a week. Im assuming thats without the signing bonus as Madrids offer was like £50m a year which is basically double the PSG rumor.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9205 on: February 17, 2022, 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 17, 2022, 07:55:16 am
They are never coming here.
That's the spirit
Offline IgorBobbins

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9206 on: February 20, 2022, 11:10:27 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 17, 2022, 03:20:43 pm
Miguel Delaney reporting that PSG is making new offers to Mbappe which would affect Pogbas offer. It doesnt really make sense as the reported wages are only like £500k a week. Im assuming thats without the signing bonus as Madrids offer was like £50m a year which is basically double the PSG rumor.
Pffft. Is that all?  I hope Paris has some good food banks for Kylian to use  :D
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9207 on: February 20, 2022, 04:36:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on February 20, 2022, 11:10:27 am
Pffft. Is that all?  I hope Paris has some good food banks for Kylian to use  :D
I personally wouldn't get out of bed for less than £520k per week
Offline Sarge

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9208 on: February 20, 2022, 05:52:07 pm »
I have no fuckin Nkunku who he is.
Logged
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9209 on: February 22, 2022, 10:05:04 am »
Sounds like Gravenberch is probably joining Bayern in the summer. Only has a year left on his deal this summer, Ajax apparently want £22-27m for him.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9210 on: February 22, 2022, 10:08:20 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 22, 2022, 10:05:04 am
Sounds like Gravenberch is probably joining Bayern in the summer. Only has a year left on his deal this summer, Ajax apparently want £22-27m for him.
Great move for him, Bayern and £27m is a great price if true. Yes he only has a year left but he's a massive prospect. Not been quite as good this season as last, but he's someone I'd take in a heartbeat if he wasn't a Raiola client.
Offline Red Cactii

  • ******
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9211 on: February 22, 2022, 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 22, 2022, 10:08:20 am
Great move for him, Bayern and £27m is a great price if true. Yes he only has a year left but he's a massive prospect. Not been quite as good this season as last, but he's someone I'd take in a heartbeat if he wasn't a Raiola client.

Decent insurance if Tolisso doesn't renew. Can't wait for Raiola to rip shreds off Salihamidzic and Kahn, that will be very entertaining.

Offline CraigDS

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9212 on: February 22, 2022, 11:13:58 am »
The "I'm worried about United signing..." has started early this year  ::)
Offline amir87

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9213 on: February 22, 2022, 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 11:13:58 am
The "I'm worried about United signing..." has started early this year  ::)

You'd have to be batshit crazy to worry about any signings they make this Summer. We're light years ahead of them in every aspect on the pitch.
Offline El Lobo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9214 on: February 22, 2022, 12:34:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on February 22, 2022, 12:25:53 pm
You'd have to be batshit crazy to worry about any signings they make this Summer. We're light years ahead of them in every aspect on the pitch.

I'm not sure we will be if they sign Varane De Jong, Sancho Nkunku and Ronaldo Fabian Ruiz though
Logged
Offline lionel_messias

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9215 on: February 22, 2022, 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 11:13:58 am
The "I'm worried about United signing..." has started early this year  ::)

United can sign Mbappé, Haaland, Pele, Puskas, The Golden Girls and the famous cock of Willem Dafoe and I wouldn't be worried.

They are directionless mulch.
Logged
Offline paisley1977

  • ******
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9216 on: February 22, 2022, 03:07:36 pm »
Who does Willem Dafoe play for ?
Logged
Online Ghost Town

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9217 on: February 22, 2022, 03:24:38 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on February 22, 2022, 03:07:36 pm
Who does Willem Dafoe play for ?
Willem II
Logged
Offline Hazell

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9218 on: February 22, 2022, 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February 22, 2022, 01:15:54 pm
United can sign Mbappé, Haaland, Pele, Puskas, The Golden Girls and the famous cock of Willem Dafoe and I wouldn't be worried.

They are directionless mulch.

I'm sure Rooney would jump at the chance to manage them if they signed The Golden Girls.
Logged
Online RedG13

  • ******
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9219 on: February 22, 2022, 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 22, 2022, 10:05:04 am
Sounds like Gravenberch is probably joining Bayern in the summer. Only has a year left on his deal this summer, Ajax apparently want £22-27m for him.
I looked at Bayern Roster and CM was not very deep. They are starting to use a super talented 16 year old as a result.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9220 on: Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm »
Andreas Christensen joining Barca on a free from Chelsea, according to reports.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9221 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Andreas Christensen joining Barca on a free from Chelsea, according to reports.
I havent a clue why because theyre not comparable transfers, but this screams Vermaelen vibes.
Logged
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9222 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
I havent a clue why because theyre not comparable transfers, but this screams Vermaelen vibes.

Apparently theyre also trying to get Azpilicueta and Kessie. On frees, of course.
Offline frag

  • Legacy Fan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9223 on: Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
Apparently theyre also trying to get Azpilicueta and Kessie. On frees, of course.

Azpilicueta makes sense, they could use a young understudy to Alves
Online RedG13

  • ******
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 02:42:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Andreas Christensen joining Barca on a free from Chelsea, according to reports.
He good but if Xavi going to run a high line in a back 4 not sure that his skill set
