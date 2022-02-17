Gnabry, Nkunku, Mbappe and Halaand may all be available in the summer!I hope they are smart enough to realise that Real Madrid is a decrepit force, and Barcelona needs a decade to sort their mesd.
I kind of hope they don't, because Id rather the latter 2 not end up in England.
Not even at Liverpool?
They are never coming here.
Miguel Delaney reporting that PSG is making new offers to Mbappe which would affect Pogbas offer. It doesnt really make sense as the reported wages are only like £500k a week. Im assuming thats without the signing bonus as Madrids offer was like £50m a year which is basically double the PSG rumor.
Pffft. Is that all? I hope Paris has some good food banks for Kylian to use
Sounds like Gravenberch is probably joining Bayern in the summer. Only has a year left on his deal this summer, Ajax apparently want £22-27m for him.
Great move for him, Bayern and £27m is a great price if true. Yes he only has a year left but he's a massive prospect. Not been quite as good this season as last, but he's someone I'd take in a heartbeat if he wasn't a Raiola client.
The "I'm worried about United signing..." has started early this year
You'd have to be batshit crazy to worry about any signings they make this Summer. We're light years ahead of them in every aspect on the pitch.
Who does Willem Dafoe play for ?
United can sign Mbappé, Haaland, Pele, Puskas, The Golden Girls and the famous cock of Willem Dafoe and I wouldn't be worried.They are directionless mulch.
Andreas Christensen joining Barca on a free from Chelsea, according to reports.
I havent a clue why because theyre not comparable transfers, but this screams Vermaelen vibes.
Apparently theyre also trying to get Azpilicueta and Kessie. On frees, of course.
