Leipzigs CEO says Nkunku doesnt have a release clause and wont be going anywhere this summer. Going to be a hot property next summer when hell only have a year of his deal left - although wouldnt surprise me if he signed a new deal with a clause.
Typical posturing from Red Bull. They said it about Naby, they said it about Werner, they said it about Ibou. They love a sale for big profit so if the moneys there, Nkunku wont be.
Hes probably my favourite player in Europe at the moment, really would love us to go for him, even if the fee is large. Not sure I can see it without a big departure but someone is going to get a player who will shortly be world class, if he isnt already.
Unrelated really but I like Dani Olmo a lot, hes a serious player, shame about the injuries this season, he was great last year and for Spain in the Euros.