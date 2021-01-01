« previous next »
I've got to be honest I used to like Tielemans but the more I've seen him over the last year or so the more I definitely don't want Liverpool to pay it for him. He's alright. Nothing more. If Bissouma can behave I think he's far, far superior.

We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...
We can do much better than Tielemans and Bissouma. For the same type of money, we could get Fabian Ruiz ...

I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.
I don't think Ruiz is a player we'd want. He's too similar to what we've got. We'll look for an all actioner I think.

Possibly, but I really like Ruiz, and he will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer. It won't be the first time that Klopp modifies a player (Firmino, Wijnaldum), and Ruiz will add something new to our midfield. Oh, and he is a big fucker at 6'2" ...

https://youtu.be/75EA8ROMkyg
Always felt Tielemans was a player linked to us because of his agent way beyond genuine links. Just not fit or good enough.
he's not good enough for us, Ruben Neves is probably a better player and he's not good enough for us either
To be honest, the same was said about Sancho. They have much bigger problems than signing new players ...

That is true, but unlike Sancho, Tielimans is closer to his peak years and has already played in the league, so the fact that the need more than signings doesn't change that he will improve their midfield.

Not for us, but definitely good enough for them.
Tielemans would be a very united signing; slow and lazy, but scores nice goals from time to time and is talked up in the media as a target for the other big clubs, making signing him a "coup".
Tielemans also has as many minutes in his legs as most 30 year olds and he's only 24, he has something like 30000 minutes played already which is almost double any player under 25 in the top 5 leagues. This could be as good as he ever is going to be already for all we know and he's not exactly fast to begin with.
Tielemans would be a very united signing; slow and lazy, but scores nice goals from time to time and is talked up in the media as a target for the other big clubs, making signing him a "coup".

Agree
Hopefully they go for him as the Pogba replacement and don't sign a competent deeper lying player
Tielemans is a good player, very good in fact. I'd agree he has a worrying amount of minutes in his legs for his age.

The problem is, he doesn't fix any issue our midfield has in the first or second thirds of the pitch and to be the creative fulcrum you really need to build around him as a 10. I do feel he's being underrated on here because he's having a quiet patch of form and Leicester aren't looking their best. I wrote this a while back and still think it holds true:
Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which  is phenomenal.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.

He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.

Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.
He'd be better as a Dybala replacement at Juventus, or would match up nicely with some of the attacking threats Dortmund have, if they sold Haaland and decided for a system tweak. Not sure he fulfils a need for Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or us. He would help our troubles in breaking down the odd stubborn low block but he'd create some issues with that, which would need additional players we don't currently have to compensate for.
I do feel he's being underrated on here because he's having a quiet patch of form and Leicester aren't looking their best.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats.

I don't think he's not rated on here, it's just that we're often talking about him in the context of whether we should sign him, and the second bit of your post I quoted is exactly why we shouldn't. We'd need to change a system that has been incredibly effective to fit in a single player, despite us having a scouting and analytics team that should be more than capable of identifying someone who better fits the way we play.
We absolutely shouldn't sign Tielimans. That doesn't change that he's a good player playing in a declining team and having a rough patch of form. He was crucial for Leicester to get to 5th in the last two seasons.
