Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which is phenomenal.



The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.



He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.



Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.



Tielemans is a good player, very good in fact. I'd agree he has a worrying amount of minutes in his legs for his age.The problem is, he doesn't fix any issue our midfield has in the first or second thirds of the pitch and to be the creative fulcrum you really need to build around him as a 10. I do feel he's being underrated on here because he's having a quiet patch of form and Leicester aren't looking their best. I wrote this a while back and still think it holds true:He'd be better as a Dybala replacement at Juventus, or would match up nicely with some of the attacking threats Dortmund have, if they sold Haaland and decided for a system tweak. Not sure he fulfils a need for Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or us. He would help our troubles in breaking down the odd stubborn low block but he'd create some issues with that, which would need additional players we don't currently have to compensate for.