While casually browsing the internet I came up across this little nugget of a rumour:



Everton exploring Muller option (Bild)

Everton are, according to Bild, one of the Premier League sides exploring the option of luring Thomas Muller away from Bayern Munich.

A World Cup-winning forward is only under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023 and may be tempted to take on a new challenge outside of his native Germany at some stage in the near future.





I guess Bayern are fucked, Frankie's pull is a bit too much for Muller, he can't say to the might blues.