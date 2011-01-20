« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 03:54:14 pm
killer-heels:
Rumours are Mbappe is joining Madrid on a £40m a year contract.



The Daily Macedonian Express is reporting that we've offered £40m plus £1.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 04:19:59 pm
amir87:
The Daily Macedonian Express is reporting that we've offered £40m plus £1.

Well, the good news is that we have signed Diaz, and decided to give new contracts to Salah, Mane and Firmino, so everything is fine ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 04:55:00 pm
PeterTheRed:
Well, the good news is that we have signed Diaz, and decided to give new contracts to Salah, Mane and Firmino, so everything is fine ...

Anyway, if Mbappe is the right one, he will join us on July 1st. If he decides to go somewhere else, he is not the right one, and we shouldn't be bothered about him ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:14:13 pm
Hazell:
What's Odion Ighalo up to these days?


Still sending shockwaves around the footballing world
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:28:11 pm
Nobby Reserve:

Still sending shockwaves around the footballing world

Did he even score a goal for them? Should have listened to this guy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edmJlMJDp1U
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:32:14 pm
tubby:
Anyway, if Mbappe is the right one, he will join us on July 1st. If he decides to go somewhere else, he is not the right one, and we shouldn't be bothered about him ...

Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:41:18 pm
PeterTheRed:
Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...

Or we were never particularly serious about signing him anyway and at that level youve pretty much got the choice of clubs we all hate and little else
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:48:01 pm
El Lobo:
Or we were never particularly serious about signing him anyway and at that level youve pretty much got the choice of clubs we all hate and little else

And if I remember correctly, Klopp has already come out and said that we can't afford him anyway.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 05:48:30 pm
PeterTheRed:
Absolutely. If he has decided to go to Real Madrid, he is obviously more interested in other things than football, and is not worth our time ...

Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 08:39:29 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
It'll be boss when they have all those players and we beat them anyway...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 09:07:53 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?
They also have Rodrygo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 09:24:01 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Well, other than having Vinicius Junior and Haaland to play alongside as they refresh their team with him as the centre piece what else do they have going for them?

Vinicius Junior is having a great season playing on the left side of their attack (15 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances), and I have actually never seen him play on the right side of the attack, so I don't have an idea how the Mbappe - Haaland - Vinicius attack would work. Apart from them, the only players under the age of 30 who could be good enough are Casemiro, Courtois, Alaba, Mendy, Asensio, Militao, Valverde, Rodrygo and Camavinga ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 10:40:45 pm
lol so thats 12 players you've named in total...god
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
February 2, 2022, 11:23:12 pm
scatman:
lol so thats 12 players you've named in total...god

Well, 12 players is far from enough. The likes of Modric, Benzema, Kroos and Nacho are well into their 30's, Marcelo and Isco are out of contract, and Hazard, Carvahal and Vasquez have been on a decline for some time. Signing both Mbappe and Haaland would be typical of Florentino's "Galacticos" policy, but in reality their overall team won't be good enough to compete for the Champions League ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:52:13 am
PeterTheRed:
Well, 12 players is far from enough. The likes of Modric, Benzema, Kroos and Nacho are well into their 30's, Marcelo and Isco are out of contract, and Hazard, Carvahal and Vasquez have been on a decline for some time. Signing both Mbappe and Haaland would be typical of Florentino's "Galacticos" policy, but in reality their overall team won't be good enough to compete for the Champions League ...
I can't imagine that Haaland or Mbappe want to play together, both probably want to be the center of attention and have the team built around them. It would be amazing to watch it implode if they can sign both though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:41:08 am
When the fuck did Dani Alves re-sign for Barcelona?!  ;D

What an absolutely bat shit club they've become.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:09:45 am
LovelyCushionedHeader:
When the fuck did Dani Alves re-sign for Barcelona?!  ;D

What an absolutely bat shit club they've become.

And they can't even register him for the Europa League because they have too many players!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:38:22 am
Barcelona are run by morons. They should be investing in youth.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:12:46 am
PeterTheRed:
Well, the good news is that we have signed Diaz, and decided to give new contracts to Salah, Mane and Firmino, so everything is fine ...
I presume this is just wishful thinking at this stage?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:14:16 pm
Scouser-Tommy:
I presume this is just wishful thinking at this stage?

any time you see a post from Peter you just have to remember that he posts everything as fact, when 99 times out of a 100 it isnt anything of the sort.

Saves you having to ask in the future!

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:18:56 pm
Dim Glas:
any time you see a post from Peter you just have to remember that he posts everything as fact, when 99 times out of a 100 it isnt anything of the sort.

Saves you having to ask in the future!

Thats pretty generous :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:35:51 pm
clinical:
Barcelona are run by morons. They should be investing in youth.

They are. That's why they've replaced Messi with Aubameyang, who is both younger and cheaper. Next up: replace Dani Alves with Cesar Azpilicueta.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:02:15 pm
El Lobo:
Thats pretty generous :D

i was trying to be kind!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:25:55 pm
clinical:
Barcelona are run by morons. They should be investing in youth.

To be fair, they do have a 17 year old Gavi,  19 year old Pedri, 19 year old Fati, 20 year old Nico, 22 year old Araujo, 20 year old Abde, 24 year old De Jong, and 21 year old Torres all playing a big part in the team right now. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:30:28 pm
Suareznumber7:
To be fair, they do have a 17 year old Gavi,  19 year old Pedri, 19 year old Fati, 20 year old Nico, 22 year old Araujo, 20 year old Abde, 24 year old De Jong, and 21 year old Torres all playing a big part in the team right now. 

Out of all of those, Fati's the one I really really love.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
Suareznumber7:
To be fair, they do have a 17 year old Gavi,  19 year old Pedri, 19 year old Fati, 20 year old Nico, 22 year old Araujo, 20 year old Abde, 24 year old De Jong, and 21 year old Torres all playing a big part in the team right now. 

They have talented youngsters, but they are still idiots. Why sign the 38-year-old Dani Alves, when they invested 21 million in Sergino Dest 18 months ago, and he is still only 21?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:49:53 pm
Hazell:
Out of all of those, Fati's the one I really really love.

Ill indulge you...

Is he the one for you?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm
Hazell:
Out of all of those, Fati's the one I really really love.

Pedri is also a great player already. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:09:44 pm
PeterTheRed:
They have talented youngsters, but they are still idiots. Why sign the 38-year-old Dani Alves, when they invested 21 million in Sergino Dest 18 months ago, and he is still only 21?

I don't think Dest is good enough but I do get your point.  But, this is what happens when you have an election and an entire new board comes in.  Just zero continuity between the two regimes.  Not that the former board knew what they were doing though. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:06:47 pm
Crosby Nick:
Ill indulge you...

Is he the one for you?

;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:05:31 pm
While casually browsing the internet I came up across this little nugget of a rumour:

Everton exploring Muller option (Bild)
Everton are, according to Bild, one of the Premier League sides exploring the option of luring Thomas Muller away from Bayern Munich.
A World Cup-winning forward is only under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023 and may be tempted to take on a new challenge outside of his native Germany at some stage in the near future.


I guess Bayern are fucked, Frankie's pull is a bit too much for Muller, he can't say to the might blues.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:20:35 pm
Hoenheim:
While casually browsing the internet I came up across this little nugget of a rumour:

Everton exploring Muller option (Bild)
Everton are, according to Bild, one of the Premier League sides exploring the option of luring Thomas Muller away from Bayern Munich.
A World Cup-winning forward is only under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023 and may be tempted to take on a new challenge outside of his native Germany at some stage in the near future.


I guess Bayern are fucked, Frankie's pull is a bit too much for Muller, he can't say to the might blues.
Frankie has a certain pull for Germans, he's the reason Timo Werrner came to the PL, remember?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:23:34 pm
Who do you reckon is the best fit for Liverpool out of these three youths: Gouiri (Nice), Antony (Ajax) and Carvalho (Fulham)?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:26:55 pm
Hoenheim:
While casually browsing the internet I came up across this little nugget of a rumour:

Everton exploring Muller option (Bild)
Everton are, according to Bild, one of the Premier League sides exploring the option of luring Thomas Muller away from Bayern Munich.
A World Cup-winning forward is only under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023 and may be tempted to take on a new challenge outside of his native Germany at some stage in the near future.


I guess Bayern are fucked, Frankie's pull is a bit too much for Muller, he can't say to the might blues.

Frank can get anyone for Everton,he's the Rolls Royce of managers.

The lure of playing for Lampards bluus will be too much to resist for world class players like signing Beek and Deli proved.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:57:26 pm
Vinay:
Who do you reckon is the best fit for Liverpool out of these three youths: Gouiri (Nice), Antony (Ajax) and Carvalho (Fulham)?

Gouiri (Nice), Antony (Nicer) and Carvalho (Nicest)
