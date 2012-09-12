The problem for Spurs recruitment is that, by and large, they're scouting the right players, not getting them and having to settle for 3rd or 4th choices rather than thinking of alternative solutions to problems.



We know better than anyone that missing out on your first choice can be a blessing in disguise, but when you miss out on your back up option and then another, it's hard to understand why you just keep going down the list as the quality diminishes.



For example, back in 2016, Pochettino wanted Mane for Spurs. We got him, so they then went after Kingsley Coman, who turned down the approach and hope Bayern would sign him permanently rather than go to Spurs. So they went for their third choice, Moussa Sissoko, a player who wasn't even a winger but had played well as a sub in wide midfield for France - £30m. That's just bizarre to even have him on the list and way off what Sadio Mane produces.



In 2018, they signed no-one after a summer of low-balling Villa for Jack Grealish. They were determined not to pay the £30m Villa wanted (to be honest an acceptable call at the time) and then didn't even get the creative player Pochettino was desperate for because they didn't identify alternatives.



I don't think they've a major issue with their first wave of scouting, they're just not doing adequate contingency work or the prep that should go along with signing players, the thought that 'what do we do if we don't get option A?' There doesn't seem to be much joined up thinking when A has to become B.