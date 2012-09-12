« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 645643 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9040 on: January 31, 2022, 11:28:04 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January 31, 2022, 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.
Well in!  As is tradition some of us have to give credit to Spurs on their signings so that those signings can then crash and burn.  Bentancur and Kulusevski checked off.

I remember when Sessegnon was the Fabio Carvalho of his time.  Maybe we've dodged a bullet there.
Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9041 on: January 31, 2022, 11:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 31, 2022, 11:02:57 pm
Bit of a dickhead by all accounts.

I thought he could play a bit though no?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9042 on: January 31, 2022, 11:56:48 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on January 31, 2022, 11:50:01 pm
I thought he could play a bit though no?
I think he's only started a handful of games this season.  He's like a low rent James Maddison.

His talent seems to work in the Championship but not got that extra bit at the moment to pull if off against Premier League teams.  Norwich's squad looks pretty thin though so I'm surprised they've let him go out on loan.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9043 on: Yesterday at 04:51:49 am »
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9044 on: Yesterday at 05:02:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:51:49 am
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.
While I don't hate Barca I am enjoying their descent into financial ruin.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9045 on: Yesterday at 05:22:23 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:51:49 am
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.

Yeah, signing a 30yr old guy with shite attitude and on massive wages, while they got rid of similar players but better - i really wonder how can they be so thick? Literally feels like the baboons are making the decisions over there.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • Meh sd f
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9046 on: Yesterday at 06:46:43 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January 31, 2022, 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.
Yeah, agree. If their scouts identified the same target as ours (Diaz), they have to have some competence.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9047 on: Yesterday at 08:08:47 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January 31, 2022, 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.

Normally Spurs sign players who are regarded as talented and they flatter to deceive. Could be different for Conte I guess, originally thought he might have worked with them before but that cant be the case so the jury is still out.

Loaning out Bryan Gil after 6 months doesnt say much for their recent transfer policy but chopping and changing managers cant help.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9048 on: Yesterday at 08:44:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:08:47 am
Normally Spurs sign players who are regarded as talented and they flatter to deceive. Could be different for Conte I guess, originally thought he might have worked with them before but that cant be the case so the jury is still out.

Loaning out Bryan Gil after 6 months doesnt say much for their recent transfer policy but chopping and changing managers cant help.
They've wasted so much money over the last 3 summers. Must have been over £250m spent and only Hojberg and I guess Reguilon are players signed who have made themselves part of the first team squad who they don't want to improve on. As well as Gil going out on loan they already want better than Emerson after spending a similar amount on him in the summer.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9049 on: Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm »
Can't believe Utd didn't let Jessie Lingard go. He's a young lad who needs games now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9050 on: Yesterday at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm
Can't believe Utd didn't let Jessie Lingard go. He's a young lad who needs games now.

I understand that no club should want to help Newcastle, but I actually feel sorry for Lingard. That's twice he's met with Ragnick who said he can go and twice the board have told him no. He's been there years and they've fucked him about for the last couple of years, told him he'd get game time this season and broke the promise. Both him and Henderson are vocally unhappy and been slapped down by the board after the manager is happy for them to leave. Can't be great for morale around the squad.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9051 on: Yesterday at 02:37:12 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 02:24:10 pm
I understand that no club should want to help Newcastle, but I actually feel sorry for Lingard. That's twice he's met with Ragnick who said he can go and twice the board have told him no. He's been there years and they've fucked him about for the last couple of years, told him he'd get game time this season and broke the promise. Both him and Henderson are vocally unhappy and been slapped down by the board after the manager is happy for them to leave. Can't be great for morale around the squad.

That united squad doesn't come across as one with enough solidarity for a couple of players getting screwed over by the bosses would actually hurt morale.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9052 on: Yesterday at 02:45:14 pm »
The problem for Spurs recruitment is that, by and large, they're scouting the right players, not getting them and having to settle for 3rd or 4th choices rather than thinking of alternative solutions to problems.

We know better than anyone that missing out on your first choice can be a blessing in disguise, but when you miss out on your back up option and then another, it's hard to understand why you just keep going down the list as the quality diminishes.

For example, back in 2016, Pochettino wanted Mane for Spurs. We got him, so they then went after Kingsley Coman, who turned down the approach and hope Bayern would sign him permanently rather than go to Spurs. So they went for their third choice, Moussa Sissoko, a player who wasn't even a winger but had played well as a sub in wide midfield for France - £30m. That's just bizarre to even have him on the list and way off what Sadio Mane produces.

In 2018, they signed no-one after a summer of low-balling Villa for Jack Grealish. They were determined not to pay the £30m Villa wanted (to be honest an acceptable call at the time) and then didn't even get the creative player Pochettino was desperate for because they didn't identify alternatives.

I don't think they've a major issue with their first wave of scouting, they're just not doing adequate contingency work or the prep that should go along with signing players, the thought that 'what do we do if we don't get option A?' There doesn't seem to be much joined up thinking when A has to become B.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9053 on: Yesterday at 02:47:25 pm »
And Paratici falling back on signing players he signed for Juventus doesn't suggest any great scouting network within the club either. Not to mention looking like him doing his old club a favour.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9054 on: Yesterday at 03:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:47:25 pm
And Paratici falling back on signing players he signed for Juventus doesn't suggest any great scouting network within the club either. Not to mention looking like him doing his old club a favour.
Agreed. Paratici is looking more and more like a horrid appointment. They signed an odd assortment of players in the summer that stunk to me of legacy targets, Paratici targets and Levy sticking his oar in. Then there was - other than Romero - doomed moves for about 4 or 5 players, all from Serie A, none who quite fancied it. This was all following potentially the greatest manager-search farce I think I've ever known. Was it 9 candidates they went after? Leaked it had been offered to Fonseca, then they hadn't then they were interviewing Nuno Santo, decided he wasn't up to it, went after Conte, he didn't want it, then after 6 other failed approaches it was back to Fonseca, deal almost agreed then suddenly they were announcing Nuno as the coach. A few months later it's gone to shit and Conte is in, presumably having been promised things they were unwilling to give him just months earlier.

A shitshow, in effect.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
  • Never Forget
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9055 on: Yesterday at 04:03:28 pm »
Sunderland just signed Defoe. Yes, that one.

He seemed old to me the last time he played for England and came on as a sub.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9056 on: Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm »
Paratici was the architect of Juve's demise from all-conquering domestic side for a whole decade under Marotta to scrapping for a top 4 spot in the last couple of seasons. Their fans were delighted to see the back of him, not surprised that he's doing very poorly at Spurs as well.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9057 on: Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 04:03:28 pm
Sunderland just signed Defoe. Yes, that one.

He seemed old to me the last time he played for England and came on as a sub.
He's 40 later this year. Credit to him for still playing. If I'm honest, last time I saw him play I thought 'he's gone as a pro, he can't really move all that well' and that was over a year ago. He was brilliant in his first two seasons at Rangers, especially as an impact sub, but I'm genuinely surprised he's still going. Fair play to him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,187
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9058 on: Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm
Can't believe Utd didn't let Jessie Lingard go. He's a young lad who needs games now.

Greenwood made that decision you would think, VDB and Martial went so they are very thin on the ground.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,551
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9059 on: Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm
Greenwood made that decision you would think, VDB and Martial went so they are very thin on the ground.

What's Odion Ighalo up to these days?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,187
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9060 on: Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm
What's Odion Ighalo up to these days?

Remember him ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,551
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9061 on: Yesterday at 06:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm
Greenwood made that decision you would think, VDB and Martial went so they are very thin on the ground.

Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Remember him ;D

Probably one for the Man Utd thread but it's easy to forget they were apparently title challengers at the beginning of the season. Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo were the final pieces and now they're complaining about their transfer business in January. Bunch of knobs.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9062 on: Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:12:52 pm
What's Odion Ighalo up to these days?

Is Manucho still on the books?
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9063 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm
Paratici was the architect of Juve's demise from all-conquering domestic side for a whole decade under Marotta to scrapping for a top 4 spot in the last couple of seasons. Their fans were delighted to see the back of him, not surprised that he's doing very poorly at Spurs as well.

Yeah, their squad was declining every season, which even onlookers can see clearly, and then they made some bizarre signings and kept persisting with certain average players for some reason. Pjanic was going strong, that swap with Arthur seemed dodgy. And then Pjanic lost the plot, and so did Juve. I don't even know why the thought Szczesny could replace Buffon of all players. Also, why did they give away Cancelo? Money? That went to drain? They sold Spinazzola as well.

Splunking 100 million on 33 year old Ronaldo was madness, and then they kept signing midfielders that never worked out for them like Can, Ramsey, Rabiot, Arthur. Even their defensive signings were poor - Demiral, Rugani eh? De Ligt has a lot to prove as well. I can count in one hand who were successful buys for them in the last 5 years.

Certain really incomprehensible decisions regarding the players they bought, sold and kept in the last few years, and now they want plenty of their squad members to leave.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,621
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9064 on: Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:25:47 pm
Probably one for the Man Utd thread but it's easy to forget they were apparently title challengers at the beginning of the season. Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo were the final pieces and now they're complaining about their transfer business in January. Bunch of knobs.

Said it before, but I found it odd that they were looking to clear out some high-profile mainstays (Martial, Jones, Lingard, van de Beek) without bringing anyone back in. Arsenal have done similar. Considering there's 4 or so clubs fighting for that 4th spot, I'm surprised clubs were willing to overhaul things so much in January
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9065 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm
Said it before, but I found it odd that they were looking to clear out some high-profile mainstays (Martial, Jones, Lingard, van de Beek) without bringing anyone back in. Arsenal have done similar. Considering there's 4 or so clubs fighting for that 4th spot, I'm surprised clubs were willing to overhaul things so much in January

None of those guys plays any significant minutes.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9066 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to Sport1 ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,227
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9067 on: Today at 06:45:53 am »
Rumours are Mbappe is joining Madrid on a £40m a year contract.

Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9068 on: Today at 07:11:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:45:53 am
Rumours are Mbappe is joining Madrid on a £40m a year contract.
I don't think anyone would be remotely surprised by this. At least its Madrid and not another petroclub.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9069 on: Today at 08:47:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:45:53 am
Rumours are Mbappe is joining Madrid on a £40m a year contract.

Not surprising in the slightest. That would be around 750 thousand a week, plus a massive signing fee, one would imagine.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9070 on: Today at 08:51:04 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:47:21 am
Not surprising in the slightest. That would be around 750 thousand a week, plus a massive signing fee, one would imagine.

Haaland will be similar or not far off
 
So haaland and Mbappe = 750k a week  lfc fans say Salah is better than Mbappe and haaland . and yet Lfc fans have a massive problem with the club when they struggle to agree a new contract with Salah

Go figure
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9071 on: Today at 09:43:46 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:47:21 am
Not surprising in the slightest. That would be around 750 thousand a week, plus a massive signing fee, one would imagine.

They are rewarding him for not signing a contract with PSG. Or else they would have had to pay 200mil to PSG.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #9072 on: Today at 09:47:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:51:04 am
Haaland will be similar or not far off
 
So haaland and Mbappe = 750k a week  lfc fans say Salah is better than Mbappe and haaland . and yet Lfc fans have a massive problem with the club when they struggle to agree a new contract with Salah

Go figure
paying 2 players who are yet to enter prime ages huge wages over paying somebody who is likely close to end of peak huge wages. also no clue what issue is with salah contact and it not fair to speculate. would love for fair extension to happen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 