THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9040 on: Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.
Well in!  As is tradition some of us have to give credit to Spurs on their signings so that those signings can then crash and burn.  Bentancur and Kulusevski checked off.

I remember when Sessegnon was the Fabio Carvalho of his time.  Maybe we've dodged a bullet there.
Logged

SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9041 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Bit of a dickhead by all accounts.

I thought he could play a bit though no?
Logged

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9042 on: Yesterday at 11:56:48 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
I thought he could play a bit though no?
I think he's only started a handful of games this season.  He's like a low rent James Maddison.

His talent seems to work in the Championship but not got that extra bit at the moment to pull if off against Premier League teams.  Norwich's squad looks pretty thin though so I'm surprised they've let him go out on loan.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9043 on: Today at 04:51:49 am
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.
Logged

Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9044 on: Today at 05:02:22 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:51:49 am
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.
While I don't hate Barca I am enjoying their descent into financial ruin.
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9045 on: Today at 05:22:23 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:51:49 am
Barca are just speed racing towards Bankruptcy is all I can figure.

Yeah, signing a 30yr old guy with shite attitude and on massive wages, while they got rid of similar players but better - i really wonder how can they be so thick? Literally feels like the baboons are making the decisions over there.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,657
  • Meh sd f
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9046 on: Today at 06:46:43 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.
Yeah, agree. If their scouts identified the same target as ours (Diaz), they have to have some competence.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,043
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9047 on: Today at 08:08:47 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm
Bentancur and Kulusevski are both very talented players, and the price for both isn't all that high. Could be great signings for Spurs.

Normally Spurs sign players who are regarded as talented and they flatter to deceive. Could be different for Conte I guess, originally thought he might have worked with them before but that cant be the case so the jury is still out.

Loaning out Bryan Gil after 6 months doesnt say much for their recent transfer policy but chopping and changing managers cant help.
Logged

Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9048 on: Today at 08:44:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:47 am
Normally Spurs sign players who are regarded as talented and they flatter to deceive. Could be different for Conte I guess, originally thought he might have worked with them before but that cant be the case so the jury is still out.

Loaning out Bryan Gil after 6 months doesnt say much for their recent transfer policy but chopping and changing managers cant help.
They've wasted so much money over the last 3 summers. Must have been over £250m spent and only Hojberg and I guess Reguilon are players signed who have made themselves part of the first team squad who they don't want to improve on. As well as Gil going out on loan they already want better than Emerson after spending a similar amount on him in the summer.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9049 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm
Can't believe Utd didn't let Jessie Lingard go. He's a young lad who needs games now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9050 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:41:10 pm
Can't believe Utd didn't let Jessie Lingard go. He's a young lad who needs games now.

I understand that no club should want to help Newcastle, but I actually feel sorry for Lingard. That's twice he's met with Ragnick who said he can go and twice the board have told him no. He's been there years and they've fucked him about for the last couple of years, told him he'd get game time this season and broke the promise. Both him and Henderson are vocally unhappy and been slapped down by the board after the manager is happy for them to leave. Can't be great for morale around the squad.
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9051 on: Today at 02:37:12 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:24:10 pm
I understand that no club should want to help Newcastle, but I actually feel sorry for Lingard. That's twice he's met with Ragnick who said he can go and twice the board have told him no. He's been there years and they've fucked him about for the last couple of years, told him he'd get game time this season and broke the promise. Both him and Henderson are vocally unhappy and been slapped down by the board after the manager is happy for them to leave. Can't be great for morale around the squad.

That united squad doesn't come across as one with enough solidarity for a couple of players getting screwed over by the bosses would actually hurt morale.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9052 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm
The problem for Spurs recruitment is that, by and large, they're scouting the right players, not getting them and having to settle for 3rd or 4th choices rather than thinking of alternative solutions to problems.

We know better than anyone that missing out on your first choice can be a blessing in disguise, but when you miss out on your back up option and then another, it's hard to understand why you just keep going down the list as the quality diminishes.

For example, back in 2016, Pochettino wanted Mane for Spurs. We got him, so they then went after Kingsley Coman, who turned down the approach and hope Bayern would sign him permanently rather than go to Spurs. So they went for their third choice, Moussa Sissoko, a player who wasn't even a winger but had played well as a sub in wide midfield for France - £30m. That's just bizarre to even have him on the list and way off what Sadio Mane produces.

In 2018, they signed no-one after a summer of low-balling Villa for Jack Grealish. They were determined not to pay the £30m Villa wanted (to be honest an acceptable call at the time) and then didn't even get the creative player Pochettino was desperate for because they didn't identify alternatives.

I don't think they've a major issue with their first wave of scouting, they're just not doing adequate contingency work or the prep that should go along with signing players, the thought that 'what do we do if we don't get option A?' There doesn't seem to be much joined up thinking when A has to become B.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9053 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm
And Paratici falling back on signing players he signed for Juventus doesn't suggest any great scouting network within the club either. Not to mention looking like him doing his old club a favour.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9054 on: Today at 03:01:32 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:47:25 pm
And Paratici falling back on signing players he signed for Juventus doesn't suggest any great scouting network within the club either. Not to mention looking like him doing his old club a favour.
Agreed. Paratici is looking more and more like a horrid appointment. They signed an odd assortment of players in the summer that stunk to me of legacy targets, Paratici targets and Levy sticking his oar in. Then there was - other than Romero - doomed moves for about 4 or 5 players, all from Serie A, none who quite fancied it. This was all following potentially the greatest manager-search farce I think I've ever known. Was it 9 candidates they went after? Leaked it had been offered to Fonseca, then they hadn't then they were interviewing Nuno Santo, decided he wasn't up to it, went after Conte, he didn't want it, then after 6 other failed approaches it was back to Fonseca, deal almost agreed then suddenly they were announcing Nuno as the coach. A few months later it's gone to shit and Conte is in, presumably having been promised things they were unwilling to give him just months earlier.

A shitshow, in effect.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • Never Forget
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9055 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm
Sunderland just signed Defoe. Yes, that one.

He seemed old to me the last time he played for England and came on as a sub.
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9056 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm
Paratici was the architect of Juve's demise from all-conquering domestic side for a whole decade under Marotta to scrapping for a top 4 spot in the last couple of seasons. Their fans were delighted to see the back of him, not surprised that he's doing very poorly at Spurs as well.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #9057 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:03:28 pm
Sunderland just signed Defoe. Yes, that one.

He seemed old to me the last time he played for England and came on as a sub.
He's 40 later this year. Credit to him for still playing. If I'm honest, last time I saw him play I thought 'he's gone as a pro, he can't really move all that well' and that was over a year ago. He was brilliant in his first two seasons at Rangers, especially as an impact sub, but I'm genuinely surprised he's still going. Fair play to him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
