Here's a question for you's, if Everton go down, then down again there will be no derby games for years, would you's not miss the derby games? Newcastle v Sunderland were the best 2 games of the season for me. The best feeling ever when you win, you wish you were dead when you lose.



They try to snap our players every derby and have had some success in that department recently, they also roll over whenever they come up against a rival of ours, so I'd be happy to see them go down. I also want your lot to go down too, but you'll buy your way out of trouble eventually so any relegation will ultimately just be a slight delay.