They signed a slightly higher calibration of placeholder like Barry, Bridge and Bellamy (could they not search beyond B?) but maybe thats because they were in a slightly more secure starting point.



I'm not even sure City ever signed placeholders, they went straight for what they thought was a Superstar for Robinho, and players like Barry and Bellamy were the best players not already at a top club, with Barry being a mainstay of the side for a few years. Liek you say Nick, better starting point.In contrast, Dan Burn is a CB mainly coming off the bench to play LB for a midtable team, can't get a start in his position and Chris Wood is a 30 year old with 3 goals in 20 games this season who's averaged 11.5 goals a season in the top flight (as a starter) - that's before this season is taken into account which will lower the total.Matt Targett is a good signing in that he's a solid player who Lucas Digne isn't that much better than in reality, he certainly defends better than Digne albeit is less dynamic going forward.