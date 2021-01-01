« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 635885 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 11:10:20 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:37:06 am
Romano saying Rangers could be an option for Aaron Ramsey. Now don't get me wrong, that's his level but how on Earth could they afford that?

Surely comes down to how much a percentage they need to pay in wages. Think Rangers highest paid players are on about £35k a week, so it would need to be a pretty high percentage on Juves part!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,692
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:53 am
They signed a slightly higher calibration of placeholder like Barry, Bridge and Bellamy (could they not search beyond B?) but maybe thats because they were in a slightly more secure starting point.
I'm not even sure City ever signed placeholders, they went straight for what they thought was a Superstar for Robinho, and players like Barry and Bellamy were the best players not already at a top club, with Barry being a mainstay of the side for a few years. Liek you say Nick, better starting point.

In contrast, Dan Burn is a CB mainly coming off the bench to play LB for a midtable team, can't get a start in his position and Chris Wood is a 30 year old with 3 goals in 20 games this season who's averaged 11.5 goals a season in the top flight (as a starter) - that's before this season is taken into account which will lower the total.

Matt Targett is a good signing in that he's a solid player who Lucas Digne isn't that much better than in reality, he certainly defends better than Digne albeit is less dynamic going forward.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 11:21:38 am »
Aaron Ramsey potentially going to Rangers is bizarre. Are you honestly telling me there isn't a PL club willing to take him on loan?!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,819
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:21:38 am
Aaron Ramsey potentially going to Rangers is bizarre. Are you honestly telling me there isn't a PL club willing to take him on loan?!

Burnley wanted him but I think he said no.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Burnley confirm signing of Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfburg

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1488106032001732610?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 11:35:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:23:07 am
Burnley wanted him but I think he said no.
I know Burnley are, well...Burnley, but surely it's still a better option than competing with John Lundstram for a place in the team for Livingston away.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,692
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 11:36:19 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:35 am
Burnley confirm signing of Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfburg

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1488106032001732610?s
Better than Chris Wood, sounds like an odd personality though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:35 am
Burnley confirm signing of Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfburg

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1488106032001732610?s

Wolfsburg got Jonas Wind from Copenhagen to replace him. He looks quite promising.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,585
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:35 am
Burnley confirm signing of Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfburg

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1488106032001732610?s

And there I thought the most foreign place Burnley likely scouted was Colwyn Bay
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,874
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:39:01 am
And there I thought the most foreign place Burnley likely scouted was Colwyn Bay

They got Cornet in the summer who is about the one decent player they have left who isn't a centre half.

Their narrow scouting generally (and lack of spending) has really cut up with them this season though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,687
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
Why do the Arab c*nts not just buy the entire Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Inter Milan and Real Madrid squads and be done with it.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 11:45:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:21:38 am
Aaron Ramsey potentially going to Rangers is bizarre. Are you honestly telling me there isn't a PL club willing to take him on loan?!

Im sure Palace will pay more than Rangers.  Juventus are trying to auction Ramsey off but the potential bidders know that Juventus BATNA is dire. At five minutes to the deadline theyll let Ramsey go at any price.

Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
How much collusion is there between clubs and is it actually illegal?

eg: Club A bids for a player then pulls out late on leaving Club B's lowball offer the only one on the table.
In return a loan or transfer from B to A is done at favourable rates.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 11:45:29 am
Why do the Arab c*nts not just buy the entire Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Inter Milan and Real Madrid squads and be done with it.

Thankfully we've got a different mindset to your lot and your murderous overlords, but you might have a fair bit of luck with the others if you stay up this season (lets all pray you dont).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 