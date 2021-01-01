« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 11:05:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:28 am
You have never seen him play, haven't you? Kulusevski is a very good signing for Tottenham. Would be a very good fit next to Kane and Son. If he has the right mentality, he will develop into a top player under Conte ...

Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:05:11 am
Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.

It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:52 am
It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...

"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:19:53 am
Maybe, but so many clubs in Spain, England and Germany can do better with Insigne.

What, by offering a 13.45m/season contract for four years to a player who is already 30?


Also from GFFN:

Quote
Breaking | Talks between Lyon & Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele are advancing - OL now in pole position. (TF1)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 11:21:56 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:14:10 am
"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.

"Underperforming overrated bang average player whose price is high only because he has a cool name"

This clearly suggests he has never really seen him play ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 11:27:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:14:10 am
"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.

I dont bother reading his posts as there is a strong element of delusion.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
If we had anything about us, we'd put a bid in for Kulusevski. Not because we necessarily want or need him, but because Daniel Levy's head might actually explode if we do.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 11:36:24 am »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:28:14 am
If we had anything about us, we'd put a bid in for Kulusevski. Not because we necessarily want or need him, but because Daniel Levy's head might actually explode if we do.

We don't actually need a player of his type. He is very left footed and plays on the right ...

https://youtu.be/udNCFFRqwsA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 11:51:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:36:24 am
We don't actually need a player of his type. He is very left footed and plays on the right ...

https://youtu.be/udNCFFRqwsA

Looks ok, nothing special. From that video to stop him scoring all goalkeepers just need to take one step to the right :D :P
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:56 am
"Underperforming overrated bang average player whose price is high only because he has a cool name"

This clearly suggests he has never really seen him play ...

Juve supporters have and most seem delighted he's gone.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
West Ham offering Leeds big money for Kalvin Philips and Raphinia.

I wonder if they're sitting on a big offer for Declan Rice, and are lining up a replacement plus a sweetener.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:06:50 pm
West Ham offering Leeds big money for Kalvin Philips and Raphinia.

I wonder if they're sitting on a big offer for Declan Rice, and are lining up a replacement plus a sweetener.

Could be that they know he's gone in the summer.United for example badly need reinforcements in their midfield.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Could be that they know he's gone in the summer.United for example badly need reinforcements in their midfield.

Big push to get in the Champion League with Philips and Raphinia coming in.
Gamble on persuading Rice to stay if it works, if they miss out they can sell Rice.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:28 am
You have never seen him play, haven't you? Kulusevski is a very good signing for Tottenham. Would be a very good fit next to Kane and Son. If he has the right mentality, he will develop into a top player under Conte ...

The grammar in this sentence is absolutely sensational for someone trying to appear both patronising and intelligent ;D

Splendid Peter, youre on top form at the moment
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:25:03 pm
Big push to get in the Champion League with Philips and Raphinia coming in.
Gamble on persuading Rice to stay if it works, if they miss out they can sell Rice.

Dont think theyll get either. No way Leeds are letting Phillips and Raphinha go in January.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:30:50 pm
Dont think theyll get either. No way Leeds are letting Phillips and Raphinha go in January.

No but if west ham were going north of 50 million for Phillips Id have taken it providing they could get someone in
His skills are so fungible 50 million is an utter mugs price for him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:54:12 am
Juve supporters have and most seem delighted he's gone.

To be honest, many of our supporters wanted Henderson gone after his first season with us. Means nothing ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:51:07 am
Looks ok, nothing special. From that video to stop him scoring all goalkeepers just need to take one step to the right :D :P

He is 21, and very talented. He will need to work hard to turn that talent into class. He will be a good fit on the right next to Kane and Son in Conte's 3-4-3, and if he has the right mentality (usually the only real problem with the players with Balkan origins), he will have a good career ...
