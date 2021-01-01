Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.



It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...