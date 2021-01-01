You have never seen him play, haven't you? Kulusevski is a very good signing for Tottenham. Would be a very good fit next to Kane and Son. If he has the right mentality, he will develop into a top player under Conte ...
Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.
It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...
Maybe, but so many clubs in Spain, England and Germany can do better with Insigne.
Breaking | Talks between Lyon & Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele are advancing - OL now in pole position. (TF1)
"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.
If we had anything about us, we'd put a bid in for Kulusevski. Not because we necessarily want or need him, but because Daniel Levy's head might actually explode if we do.
We don't actually need a player of his type. He is very left footed and plays on the right ...https://youtu.be/udNCFFRqwsA
"Underperforming overrated bang average player whose price is high only because he has a cool name"This clearly suggests he has never really seen him play ...
West Ham offering Leeds big money for Kalvin Philips and Raphinia.I wonder if they're sitting on a big offer for Declan Rice, and are lining up a replacement plus a sweetener.
Could be that they know he's gone in the summer.United for example badly need reinforcements in their midfield.
Big push to get in the Champion League with Philips and Raphinia coming in.Gamble on persuading Rice to stay if it works, if they miss out they can sell Rice.
Dont think theyll get either. No way Leeds are letting Phillips and Raphinha go in January.
Juve supporters have and most seem delighted he's gone.
Looks ok, nothing special. From that video to stop him scoring all goalkeepers just need to take one step to the right
