« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 629914 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 11:05:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:28 am
You have never seen him play, haven't you? Kulusevski is a very good signing for Tottenham. Would be a very good fit next to Kane and Son. If he has the right mentality, he will develop into a top player under Conte ...

Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:05:11 am
Ooh, the old patronising reply. We've never seen that from you before.

It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:52 am
It is not patronising at all. I have folliwed the kid's career for ages, since he also has a Macedonian passport, and even used to play for the Macedonian youth teams before finally deciding to play for Sweden at senior level. Moving to underperforming Juventus at the age of 20 was a bad career move for him, but he was smart to leave before stalling his career further. Like I said, Tottenham have got themselves a very talented player there. If he has the right mentality, he will be a success under Conte ...

"You've never seen him play, haven't you?" Why do you have to behave like that when you disagree with somebody's opinion. Give your opinion, but there's no need to come across like you know everything and everybody else doesn't watch football if it doesn't match yours.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:19:53 am
Maybe, but so many clubs in Spain, England and Germany can do better with Insigne.

What, by offering a 13.45m/season contract for four years to a player who is already 30?


Also from GFFN:

Quote
Breaking | Talks between Lyon & Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele are advancing - OL now in pole position. (TF1)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 