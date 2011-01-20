« previous next »
Personally think thats absolutely pointless and money must be talking, wage wise. Its a sidestep in almost every way, playing wise. Hes accepting sporadic lower-level European football in exchange for more money and potentially pricing himself out of a future move. And if West Ham want £60m for the effective but far from elite Jarod Bowen, theyll be wanting a lot more when it comes to selling Raphinha, who is the much better player.

It would also be stupid of Leeds to sell when theyre still not safe.

What a nonsense move indeed as why would a player want to go from a bottom 6 side to a team challenging for CL football, that is a sidestep in every way especially if he is also doubling his wages and playing in front of 55k fans in a city most players wives would love to move to if playing in England.

We cant get every player we are rumour to be after and at this stage our attacking options look pretty full so Raphina would struggle to get a start every week. Good luck to the lad wherever he ends up and Leeds may be reaping  a 40m profit which can in turn bring in two or three players to strengthen the team.
The Athletic and Romano saying Everton are trying a last ditch attempt to get Donny van de Beek on loan. Palace are currently the frontrunners
The Athletic and Romano saying Everton are trying a last ditch attempt to get Donny van de Beek on loan. Palace are currently the frontrunners

Donny Van de Klaasen, more like. Shite.
The Athletic and Romano saying Everton are trying a last ditch attempt to get Donny van de Beek on loan. Palace are currently the frontrunners

I rated him at Ajax, think there is a good player there. How hes been used, or literally not used, by Utd is just baffling at this stage.

That said, he should definitely go for Palace over Everton.
Raphinha to West Ham would be a travesty. Should be going to a top four side or someone big abroad.
Looks like Toney wont be sticking around at Brentford, video going viral of him shooting F**k Brentford to a girl on camera. Wouldnt be shocked to see him moved to Everton if Calvert Lewindowski goes to Arsenal

Saw the video and although it was silly to say, context is everything. Dont think the investigation will bring up much. Only watched the video briefly (its short) but it's massive fuss being made by people over something he shouldn't have done but doesn't need to be a big deal
So now Villa is after Bentancur, where the feck are they finding these funds? I thought Grealish money was long gone.
So now Villa is after Bentancur, where the feck are they finding these funds? I thought Grealish money was long gone.
Their owners have been putting in huge amounts since they took over
Raphinha to West Ham would be a travesty. Should be going to a top four side or someone big abroad.

Word on the street is he is about to sign a new contract
Raphinha to West Ham would be a travesty. Should be going to a top four side or someone big abroad.

Would be a very strange move. He's really stepped up this season in a struggling, disjointed team and deserves a bigger move. That being said, if he does leave then I'd rather he go to the Hammers rather than one of our direct rivals.
Juventus pushing to sign Denis Zakaria immediately. But a first offer (7m incl add ons) has been rejected today by Borussia Mönchengladbach, sources telling @SPORT1. Talks ongoing. Zakaria very keen to join the Italian side as there is an agreement in principle.

Juventus pushing to sign Denis Zakaria immediately. But a first offer (7m incl add ons) has been rejected today by Borussia Mönchengladbach, sources telling @SPORT1. Talks ongoing. Zakaria very keen to join the Italian side as there is an agreement in principle.

Someone cheek on Mac Red.
Saw the video and although it was silly to say, context is everything. Dont think the investigation will bring up much. Only watched the video briefly (its short) but it's massive fuss being made by people over something he shouldn't have done but doesn't need to be a big deal

Yeah, grovelling apology and a bit of humble pie and I reckon hell start their next game.
Someone cheek on Mac Red.

I already know about Zakaria to Juventus.

My next suggestion is Boubacar Kamara, also out of contract in the summer ;)
You could at least make his cape red...
Lorenzo Insigne gone to Toronto FC on a free
Traore to Barca on loan confirmed.
Julian Alvarez to City could potentially be an excellent signing for the Oil Barons.
Traore to Barca on loan confirmed.

Baffling that one.
Lorenzo Insigne gone to Toronto FC on a free

Jesus, that is a miss for teams.
Looks like Spurs might be close to getting Kulusevski & Bentancur from Juve. The former seems to be a loan with obligation depending on certain triggers, and the latter a transfer according to Di Marzio.
Looks like Spurs might be close to getting Kulusevski & Bentancur from Juve. The former seems to be a loan with obligation depending on certain triggers, and the latter a transfer according to Di Marzio.

Villa are chasing him too.
Villa are chasing him too.

Would be funny if Villa pip them for Bentancur too!
Jesus, that is a miss for teams.

Yeah, he's still only 30. I can't see him leaving Napoli to join an Italian club, but think teams of other leagues have seemed to missed out on him. Or maybe money speaks. Think this deal was announced a few weeks earlier as well.
What a nonsense move indeed as why would a player want to go from a bottom 6 side to a team challenging for CL football, that is a sidestep in every way especially if he is also doubling his wages and playing in front of 55k fans in a city most players wives would love to move to if playing in England.
I just think its a shit move for him, he can do so much better, regardless of whether were involved or not. My post wasnt toys out the pram - it was just me saying West Ham arent that great a move. They wont get Champions League football this season, they have neither the squad nor the consistency to do so. Theyve never had CL football and thats unlikely to change. They dont have the budget to undo some of the legacy issues theyve got and whilst their squad is decent, its nothing special. Next season, theyd be just as likely to finish 13th as top 5. The difference between them and Leeds is not the gap that the league makes it seem - Leeds have had horrific luck and mistreatment at the hands of the Premier League.

The lad is far too good for them and should be moving to a firm fixture in the Champions League, whom ever that might be.
Jesus, that is a miss for teams.

Most teams in Italy are battling bulging wage bills in the post-pandemic world so he was never going to be offered the size and length of the contract he received from Toronto, so off he goes.
