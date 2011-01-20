What a nonsense move indeed as why would a player want to go from a bottom 6 side to a team challenging for CL football, that is a sidestep in every way especially if he is also doubling his wages and playing in front of 55k fans in a city most players wives would love to move to if playing in England.
I just think its a shit move for him, he can do so much better, regardless of whether were involved or not. My post wasnt toys out the pram - it was just me saying West Ham arent that great a move. They wont get Champions League football this season, they have neither the squad nor the consistency to do so. Theyve never had CL football and thats unlikely to change. They dont have the budget to undo some of the legacy issues theyve got and whilst their squad is decent, its nothing special. Next season, theyd be just as likely to finish 13th as top 5. The difference between them and Leeds is not the gap that the league makes it seem - Leeds have had horrific luck and mistreatment at the hands of the Premier League.
The lad is far too good for them and should be moving to a firm fixture in the Champions League, whom ever that might be.