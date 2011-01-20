Personally think thats absolutely pointless and money must be talking, wage wise. Its a sidestep in almost every way, playing wise. Hes accepting sporadic lower-level European football in exchange for more money and potentially pricing himself out of a future move. And if West Ham want £60m for the effective but far from elite Jarod Bowen, theyll be wanting a lot more when it comes to selling Raphinha, who is the much better player.



It would also be stupid of Leeds to sell when theyre still not safe.



What a nonsense move indeed as why would a player want to go from a bottom 6 side to a team challenging for CL football, that is a sidestep in every way especially if he is also doubling his wages and playing in front of 55k fans in a city most players wives would love to move to if playing in England.We cant get every player we are rumour to be after and at this stage our attacking options look pretty full so Raphina would struggle to get a start every week. Good luck to the lad wherever he ends up and Leeds may be reaping a 40m profit which can in turn bring in two or three players to strengthen the team.