« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 619733 times)

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 05:13:31 am »
Süle to Chelsea this summer on a free (and massive signing on fee), thats my guess.

Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,319
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 07:44:16 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm
PL Experience
very durable,
won major honours, like European cup and a major league title
good at keeping shape
can block passing lanes
can cover marauding full backs
knows how to hold onto a lead
can come up with vital goals in big games (maybe even 2 goals)
tactically astute
enchanting smile
Mercenary who wants £300k a week to play for us

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:16:02 am
In short, Gini Wijnaldum!

Yep. This Guimares chap ticks at least one box though
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 07:59:08 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
I'm assuming you missed the "On a go forward basis" part of my statement. The odds are neither will win anything but if I had to choose which is more likely it seems pretty clear to me.

I'll stick with the club that actually win things. We can revisit in 5 years.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 