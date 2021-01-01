Must suck to go your whole life believing Arsenal are way better than Spurs only to have it now where they make more and are seemingly better run. Reality for ya.
Truth is I was devastated, seeing them lift the we made more money than Arsenal trophy.
Getting sick of it to be honest , Ive had to go through watching them the season they put the pressure on, the year they were the best team in October, and that pass Kane made in the 43rd minute.
Moving forward I cant see things getting any better , theyve got a top manager who hasnt lost a game yet (games against Chelsea are only mind games), still in Europe (got unfairly thrown out), beat Liverpool (2-2), and has them in a champions league place (7th). Not to mention them being mega cash rich (700m in debt).
Basically I cant argue with anything youve said. Youre bang on again.