Offline Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm »
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.
Offline royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 02:19:33 pm »
Aulas is top top top quality.
Offline disgraced cake

« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 02:22:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:32:17 pm
Sounds like Diaz doesn't really want to go to Tottenham. Shock.

That's it Luis. Push your way towards a move to Jurgen's bastard reds. Would be some get IMO, if we sign a wide player this summer I hope it's him, just looks explosive and one who could enjoy his best years here. He's just turned 25, same age we got Salah at I believe, and even though I don't think he'd be scoring 30 a season I think he has the potential to be really good for us in front of goal. People have been talking about a 70 odd million release clause but hopefully we could get him for more than that.
Offline newterp

« Reply #8563 on: Yesterday at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

he's going to get top dollar to let the player leave.
Offline Fruity

« Reply #8564 on: Yesterday at 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:22:07 pm
People have been talking about a 70 odd million release clause but hopefully we could get him for more than that.

Let's say 100 million?  ;)

Would have liked him this transfer window but happy to wait
Offline Red Cactii

« Reply #8565 on: Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

OL are a listed company arent they? Probably narrows the language Aulas can use until they announce it to the stock market.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #8566 on: Yesterday at 02:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

Didn't they do the exact same with Fekir before we agreed the deal?
Offline robertobaggio37

« Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 02:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:32:55 pm
Didn't they do the exact same with Fekir before we agreed the deal?

Also done it with Mendy transfer back in 2019. Seems like a regular occurrence now.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #8568 on: Yesterday at 02:54:37 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 02:52:06 pm
Also done it with Mendy transfer back in 2019. Seems like a regular occurrence now.

Yeah, as the poster above said I think it's because they're a listed company so they need to keep announcements quiet until they tell the stock market.
Offline Elzar

« Reply #8569 on: Yesterday at 02:55:58 pm »
Currently a lot of chat with little substance. They have bought Wood who was basically to weaken Burnley, and Trippier who isn't good enough to change the fortunes of the team alone.

Diego Carlos seems to be stalling as they won't pay what Sevilla ask despite them agreeing a wage.
Zapata is said to have been offered a £70k a week upgrade on his current contract but again, no fee being agreed.
Gosens is going to Inter after being strongly linked with them.
Guimaraes is getting denied by Lyon.

Are they just going to try for everyone and end up with getting Nobby Solano out of retirement and buying back Mitrovic?
Offline HeartAndSoul

« Reply #8570 on: Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm »
Work with a big Lyon fan. He's absolutely shocked that Guimares has agreed to go to Newcastle. Said he's more than good enough to play in most top 4 side and would have been a great long term replacement for Hendo. Described as a hybrid of Hendo and Fabinho.

Looks like it's only a matter of time before Newcastle buy their way to the top. If they stay up this year (which seems likely with another 2-3 signings) then dreading to see the quality of players they'll be after in the summer. 
Offline ScottScott

« Reply #8571 on: Yesterday at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm
Work with a big Lyon fan. He's absolutely shocked that Guimares has agreed to go to Newcastle. Said he's more than good enough to play in most top 4 side and would have been a great long term replacement for Hendo. Described as a hybrid of Hendo and Fabinho.

Looks like it's only a matter of time before Newcastle buy their way to the top. If they stay up this year (which seems likely with another 2-3 signings) then dreading to see the quality of players they'll be after in the summer.

We've been here before with so many players, Ndombele being the last one. Looks great over in France, everyone says it's a certainty that he'll come over and dominate the league and yet here we are, 3 different managers all think he's shite and he doesn't get a game. Pepe is another one. Fans cried about us not going for him and look at him!
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #8572 on: Yesterday at 03:45:32 pm »
Guimaraes is a very good player, but nowhere near the level some people are suggesting. He would have probably been a good long term replacement for Henderson, but we need a different type of a midfielder this summer ...
Offline Redman78

« Reply #8573 on: Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:45:32 pm
Guimaraes is a very good player, but nowhere near the level some people are suggesting. He would have probably been a good long term replacement for Henderson, but we need a different type of a midfielder this summer ...

What sort of player do you think we should go for? Do you have any recommendations?
Offline tubby

« Reply #8574 on: Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
What sort of player do you think we should go for? Do you have any recommendations?

Uh oh.
Offline Nobby Reserve

« Reply #8575 on: Yesterday at 04:42:41 pm »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #8576 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
What sort of player do you think we should go for? Do you have any recommendations?

PL Experience
very durable,
won major honours, like European cup and a major league title
good at keeping shape
can block passing lanes
can cover marauding full backs
knows how to hold onto a lead
can come up with vital goals in big games (maybe even 2 goals)
tactically astute
enchanting smile
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #8577 on: Yesterday at 05:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
What sort of player do you think we should go for? Do you have any recommendations?

Well, I think that we should go for someone who will fit well with Fabinho and Thiago. Someone more attack minded, preferably with a good shot on him. A player of the type of Gerrard from his prime years, basically ...
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8578 on: Yesterday at 05:24:12 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on January 25, 2022, 11:04:52 pm
Do you have a source for that, because it doesn't sound like it makes sense. Last I heard, spurs announced a hefty pre-tax loss and their debt was over £700m. They borrowed something like £200m as soon as covid hit as well. That doesn't sound like a club that should be rolling in money for transfers.

There is no transparency with clubs finances until about a year after the fact so it's all conjecture. Before Covid they were up to £168m in operating cash profit which had dropped to £95m last year with Covid.



The amount of debt doesn't really matter all that much, more what the terms of repayment are otherwise ManU would have gone belly up a long time ago. You figure with a return to full stadium capacity and continued stable TV income they can spend due to their still relatively low wage bill in relation to LFC, CFC and both Manchester clubs.

Quote from: The North Bank on January 25, 2022, 11:57:02 pm
He doesnt hide his spurs love too well does Dave.

Must suck to go your whole life believing Arsenal are way better than Spurs only to have it now where they make more and are seemingly better run. Reality for ya.
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8579 on: Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm »
Anybody that says they've seen Bruno Guimares actually play is full of shit. Nobody watches Ligue 1. He could be a FM regen for all anybody knows.
Offline Henry Kissinger

« Reply #8580 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 02:15:24 pm
Will they still push ahead with trying to get Lingard too?

Apparently he wants West Ham, who also want him back, but United aren't prepared to let that happen due to West Ham being a fellow challenger for top 4. :D

Looks unlikely due to Man U's demands:

Jesse Lingard feels let down and disrespected by Manchester United after a proposed loan to Newcastle was on the verge of collapse because of the terms demanded by his boyhood club.

For the deal to happen as it stands, Newcastle could end up paying more than £15m to take Lingard for the rest of the season. United are demanding a £2.5m loan fee, full coverage of the players wages and a £12m bonus if the Saudi Arabian-owned club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Guardian.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #8581 on: Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:40:23 pm
Read a piece on Hodgson yesterday and it said he gets to the training ground at 10am and leaves at 12.30pm  ;D Jurgen could keep going until he was in his 90s if he kept that schedule.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:42:17 pm
What a fucking chancer. :D

:D

I shouldn't be surprised but at the same time, I kind of am.
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #8582 on: Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:24:12 pm
There is no transparency with clubs finances until about a year after the fact so it's all conjecture. Before Covid they were up to £168m in operating cash profit which had dropped to £95m last year with Covid.



The amount of debt doesn't really matter all that much, more what the terms of repayment are otherwise ManU would have gone belly up a long time ago. You figure with a return to full stadium capacity and continued stable TV income they can spend due to their still relatively low wage bill in relation to LFC, CFC and both Manchester clubs.

Must suck to go your whole life believing Arsenal are way better than Spurs only to have it now where they make more and are seemingly better run. Reality for ya.

Do trophies count in the better run analysis?
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8583 on: Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
So trophies count in the better run analysis?

On a go forward basis I would expect Spurs to have a better chance at winning something than Arsenal. Promising youth is not a guarantee of eventual superstardom and aside from that there is nothing that makes me believe that Arsenal are actually a well run club.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #8584 on: Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Looks unlikely due to Man U's demands:

Jesse Lingard feels let down and disrespected by Manchester United after a proposed loan to Newcastle was on the verge of collapse because of the terms demanded by his boyhood club.

For the deal to happen as it stands, Newcastle could end up paying more than £15m to take Lingard for the rest of the season. United are demanding a £2.5m loan fee, full coverage of the players wages and a £12m bonus if the Saudi Arabian-owned club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Guardian.

Good on them.
Offline FlashGordon

« Reply #8585 on: Yesterday at 08:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm
On a go forward basis I would expect Spurs to have a better chance at winning something than Arsenal. Promising youth is not a guarantee of eventual superstardom and aside from that there is nothing that makes me believe that Arsenal are actually a well run club.


But Arsenal actually win things and Spurs....don't?
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8586 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:24:33 pm

But Arsenal actually win things and Spurs....don't?

I'm assuming you missed the "On a go forward basis" part of my statement. The odds are neither will win anything but if I had to choose which is more likely it seems pretty clear to me.
Offline Niru Red4ever

« Reply #8587 on: Yesterday at 08:45:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 24, 2022, 02:41:54 pm
agreed - 126m is money for a generational talent or someone that shows all the hallmarks of becoming one pretty quickly. Felix certainly was great in Portugal from all accounts - but it crazy they stumped that much cash so quickly on him.

I don't think Atletico stumped up the full 126m for him. I feel there was something shady going on and some some third party ownership or such.

Quote from: robertobaggio37 on January 25, 2022, 03:25:06 pm
Spurs bid for Luis Diaz from Porto who was heavily linked with us at the beginning of the month. Apparently very reliable. Hope this won't go through  :(

https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1485991195633459203?s=21

Ah, the old go after Liverpool target for Spurs. Edwards probably spread our interest in the first place for a chuckle.
Online RedG13

« Reply #8588 on: Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:50:15 am
What a waste by him going there.

He must have the same agent as Oscar who left left the PL for massive wages wasting his best years there.

These human rights abusing fuckers are staying up.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/bertolucci-sports/beraterfirma/berater/724 that his agency
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #8589 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on Yesterday at 08:45:02 pm
I don't think Atletico stumped up the full 126m for him. I feel there was something shady going on and some some third party ownership or such.

Ah, the old go after Liverpool target for Spurs. Edwards probably spread our interest in the first place for a chuckle.
They paid £25m up front, have since paid a further £25m and still owe Benfica £55m. The actual eventual fee was a touch higher than his buyout, so that they could pay it in stages. They owe Benfica a further £25m this summer.
Online RedG13

« Reply #8590 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:38:32 pm
We've been here before with so many players, Ndombele being the last one. Looks great over in France, everyone says it's a certainty that he'll come over and dominate the league and yet here we are, 3 different managers all think he's shite and he doesn't get a game. Pepe is another one. Fans cried about us not going for him and look at him!
Fabinho the only player Liverpool has signed from France and he was a stud in the CL too. Need to see how they do in Europe if buying from France imo. France coefficient  for Europe has them 6th best league behind Portugal
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #8591 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
I'm assuming you missed the "On a go forward basis" part of my statement. The odds are neither will win anything but if I had to choose which is more likely it seems pretty clear to me.

Is that before or after the inevitable Conte / Levy meltdown?
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8592 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
Is that before or after the inevitable Conte / Levy meltdown?

At least Levy hired Conte. What do you got and why would you think the next Arsenal manager would be any better?
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #8593 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm
Anybody that says they've seen Bruno Guimares actually play is full of shit. Nobody watches Ligue 1. He could be a FM regen for all anybody knows.

https://www.tvarenasport.com/tv-program
https://sportklub.rs/TV-Program

Both packages cost a total of 15 per month in North Macedonia. Ligue 1 derbies are actually still pretty good ...
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #8594 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
At least Levy hired Conte. What do you got and why would you think the next Arsenal manager would be any better?

If Conte wins Spurs a trophy with them he'll probably get a statue. Arteta done that 6 months into his first job.
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #8595 on: Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:29:53 pm
If Conte wins Spurs a trophy with them he'll probably get a statue. Arteta done that 6 months into his first job.

And how did that work out for you exactly?
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #8596 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
And how did that work out for you exactly?

Quite enjoyed it, thanks, I enjoy winning things.
Offline The North Bank

« Reply #8597 on: Today at 12:55:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:24:12 pm


Must suck to go your whole life believing Arsenal are way better than Spurs only to have it now where they make more and are seemingly better run. Reality for ya.

Truth is I was devastated, seeing them lift the we made more money than Arsenal  trophy.

Getting sick of it to be honest , Ive had to go through watching them the season they put the pressure on, the year they were the best team in October, and that pass Kane made in the 43rd minute.
Moving forward I cant see things getting any better , theyve got a top manager who hasnt lost a game yet (games against Chelsea are only mind games), still in Europe (got unfairly thrown out), beat Liverpool (2-2), and has them in a champions league place (7th). Not to mention them being mega cash rich (700m in debt).

Basically I cant argue with anything youve said. Youre bang on again.
Offline newterp

« Reply #8598 on: Today at 01:14:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:55:53 am
Truth is I was devastated, seeing them lift the we made more money than Arsenal  trophy.

Getting sick of it to be honest , Ive had to go through watching them the season they put the pressure on, the year they were the best team in October, and that pass Kane made in the 43rd minute.
Moving forward I cant see things getting any better , theyve got a top manager who hasnt lost a game yet (games against Chelsea are only mind games), still in Europe (got unfairly thrown out), beat Liverpool (2-2), and has them in a champions league place (7th). Not to mention them being mega cash rich (700m in debt).

Basically I cant argue with anything youve said. Youre bang on again.

A true fan would know it was the 42nd minute.
Online AmanShah21

« Reply #8599 on: Today at 03:16:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm
PL Experience
very durable,
won major honours, like European cup and a major league title
good at keeping shape
can block passing lanes
can cover marauding full backs
knows how to hold onto a lead
can come up with vital goals in big games (maybe even 2 goals)
tactically astute
enchanting smile

In short, Gini Wijnaldum!
