THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8560 on: Today at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.
royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8561 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm
Aulas is top top top quality.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8562 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:17 pm
Sounds like Diaz doesn't really want to go to Tottenham. Shock.

That's it Luis. Push your way towards a move to Jurgen's bastard reds. Would be some get IMO, if we sign a wide player this summer I hope it's him, just looks explosive and one who could enjoy his best years here. He's just turned 25, same age we got Salah at I believe, and even though I don't think he'd be scoring 30 a season I think he has the potential to be really good for us in front of goal. People have been talking about a 70 odd million release clause but hopefully we could get him for more than that.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8563 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

he's going to get top dollar to let the player leave.
Fruity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8564 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:22:07 pm
People have been talking about a 70 odd million release clause but hopefully we could get him for more than that.

Let's say 100 million?  ;)

Would have liked him this transfer window but happy to wait
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8565 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

OL are a listed company arent they? Probably narrows the language Aulas can use until they announce it to the stock market.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8566 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:17:42 pm
Aulas denying Lyon have agreed a deal with Newcastle. Newcastle seem quite happy leaking information to journalists about transfers. Think similar has happened with Diego Carlos where some reporters seem to be saying it's more advanced than it actually is.

Didn't they do the exact same with Fekir before we agreed the deal?
robertobaggio37

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8567 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:32:55 pm
Didn't they do the exact same with Fekir before we agreed the deal?

Also done it with Mendy transfer back in 2019. Seems like a regular occurrence now.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8568 on: Today at 02:54:37 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:52:06 pm
Also done it with Mendy transfer back in 2019. Seems like a regular occurrence now.

Yeah, as the poster above said I think it's because they're a listed company so they need to keep announcements quiet until they tell the stock market.
Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8569 on: Today at 02:55:58 pm
Currently a lot of chat with little substance. They have bought Wood who was basically to weaken Burnley, and Trippier who isn't good enough to change the fortunes of the team alone.

Diego Carlos seems to be stalling as they won't pay what Sevilla ask despite them agreeing a wage.
Zapata is said to have been offered a £70k a week upgrade on his current contract but again, no fee being agreed.
Gosens is going to Inter after being strongly linked with them.
Guimaraes is getting denied by Lyon.

Are they just going to try for everyone and end up with getting Nobby Solano out of retirement and buying back Mitrovic?
HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8570 on: Today at 02:57:45 pm
Work with a big Lyon fan. He's absolutely shocked that Guimares has agreed to go to Newcastle. Said he's more than good enough to play in most top 4 side and would have been a great long term replacement for Hendo. Described as a hybrid of Hendo and Fabinho.

Looks like it's only a matter of time before Newcastle buy their way to the top. If they stay up this year (which seems likely with another 2-3 signings) then dreading to see the quality of players they'll be after in the summer. 
ScottScott

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8571 on: Today at 03:38:32 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:57:45 pm
Work with a big Lyon fan. He's absolutely shocked that Guimares has agreed to go to Newcastle. Said he's more than good enough to play in most top 4 side and would have been a great long term replacement for Hendo. Described as a hybrid of Hendo and Fabinho.

Looks like it's only a matter of time before Newcastle buy their way to the top. If they stay up this year (which seems likely with another 2-3 signings) then dreading to see the quality of players they'll be after in the summer.

We've been here before with so many players, Ndombele being the last one. Looks great over in France, everyone says it's a certainty that he'll come over and dominate the league and yet here we are, 3 different managers all think he's shite and he doesn't get a game. Pepe is another one. Fans cried about us not going for him and look at him!
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8572 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm
Guimaraes is a very good player, but nowhere near the level some people are suggesting. He would have probably been a good long term replacement for Henderson, but we need a different type of a midfielder this summer ...
Redman78

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8573 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:32 pm
Guimaraes is a very good player, but nowhere near the level some people are suggesting. He would have probably been a good long term replacement for Henderson, but we need a different type of a midfielder this summer ...

What sort of player do you think we should go for? Do you have any recommendations?
