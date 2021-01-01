Currently a lot of chat with little substance. They have bought Wood who was basically to weaken Burnley, and Trippier who isn't good enough to change the fortunes of the team alone.



Diego Carlos seems to be stalling as they won't pay what Sevilla ask despite them agreeing a wage.

Zapata is said to have been offered a £70k a week upgrade on his current contract but again, no fee being agreed.

Gosens is going to Inter after being strongly linked with them.

Guimaraes is getting denied by Lyon.



Are they just going to try for everyone and end up with getting Nobby Solano out of retirement and buying back Mitrovic?