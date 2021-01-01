Based on his numbers in Europe, his physicality and his inclusion at the youth levels of Brazil I'd say if he's available at that price, it's a non-risk really. He could be shopped out to the Bundesliga or France for the same fee in 18 months if it doesn't quite work out, it's not like Arsenal's forwards are setting the world alight right now and like you said, looks like most of them are leaving.



Who would be your choice for a 'marquee' signing for up front? All due respect, I think Isak and David can and will do better, based on Arsenal's current circumstances. Santos Borre who I earmarked as a similar player to Cabral will be a cracking signing for a PL team. Maybe Brereton from Blackburn, big jump in level though? Hard to pinpoint someone.



Fiorentina have apparently bid 14M + 2M in add ons for Cabral, so I'd imagine that to be a good move for him.To be honest mate, in terms of Marquee signings, I actually don't know who I'd favour. Vlahovic would have been my first choice, after that I'm just so unsure. There's no gone that jumps out, they all just seem so expensive now for what is essentially non proven goal scorers.Isak is interesting, and although you might not think so, I think he would be interested in coming to Arsenal, Henry his idol, Odegaard here currently, and I'm not sure how many could afford want Sociedad would want. However, that's my issue. He reminds me a bit of a pre Arsenal Henry, and we took a punt Henry for a reasonable fee when we struggled for Juventus, however Sociedad it seems would want a massive fee for him, & he's a big gamble.Guys like Calvert-Lewin are ok, could fit with Arteta wanting a bit more physicality up front, but I don't think he's great either, and again it would take big money. Same with the likes of Toney & Watkins.Schick I think is probably the most rounded out them all. Tall, can hold the ball up, can run in behind, good finisher, but even he is only having his first proper good season in terms of goal scoring. I like him though, he would perhaps be my choice if you could get him for an ok fee. Even if he's not in great goalscoring form I think he could offer similar to what Bamford does for Leeds for example.