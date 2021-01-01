« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 614627 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:48:09 am
Yeah, seen that. Wouldn't be against a loan as we really have left ourselves a bit poverty up front now, but not sure who would we best long term. The striker market isn't great just now, & I thought Vlahovic would tick most of the boxes.

When guys like Watkins, Calvert-Lewin, Toney are the main options from this league, and guys like Isak & David are among the main Haaland alternatives from abroad, it's not great in terms of options.
I do like the look of Schick mind you, he seems quite well rounded.

1 that intrigues me is the Brazilian lad at Basle, Cabral. Think West Ham have been linked, and Fiorentina are looking at him as a Vlahovic replacement apparently. For the money, he could be worth a wee punt along with 1 of these other names.
A touch odd for Real to loan Jovic out when Ancelotti seems to quite like him? He's getting a few games, still not first choice mind. Cabral is an interesting one. The Swiss league is decidedly a stepping stone and it's a big jump from Switzerland to England, as Mo Salah found (circumstances etc). Cabral has looked decent in Europe though with 2 in 3, as well as the outrageous scoring record you'd expect for a high quality player playing in a third-rate league - 14 in 18. He's been there two and a half years now and is 23, it's probably time to move. I've a feeling a move to a mid-tier side in Italy or Spain would develop him nicely for a big move down the road, but he might be good enough to transition into something more demanding, he's quite physical with a decent turn of pace, looks to me like a player who'd do well in the Premier League or Bundesliga. Reminds me in style a lot of the Colombian Santos Borre at Frankfurt, he's a really physical handful of a player who is a deft pivot for the players around him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm
That's a skewed way to look at things. A 126 million signing comes with the expectation of either hitting the ground running or to turn into a 200 million player with some development to be considered good. Despite his age, i cant see how he can be judged as a good signing when Atletico have to develop him first to even be worth what they paid for him. They paid the realease clause for him expecting him to be the next Messi/Mbappe etc. But if they'd waited 2-3 years, they'd probably have gotten a better player for the same amount or less because he wasnt actually worth half that amount at that time on a fair valuation.
This is where I think our team has learned and improved a lot. We paid big money speculating on young players like Markovic, Moreno, Carroll, Ilori etc. Only to realize that we then had to develop them first to even get them to their cost value. We have been so much stronger in our player valuations since and when it comes to the really young players we seem to be looking to get them early and cheap so that they can still spend a couple years developing in the academy here.

Oh dont get me wrong, he hasnt been an A+ signing but hes not as disastrous a signing as Dembele and Coutinho have been for Barcelona. Atletico deciding to nab him before any of the traditional big clubs I guess was a gamble at the time but Ill be interested to see how he goes when Simeone moves on.

But yes, our transfer policy has improved tenfold in finding value in the market from when FSG first come in and long may it continue.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:59:32 am
A touch odd for Real to loan Jovic out when Ancelotti seems to quite like him? He's getting a few games, still not first choice mind. Cabral is an interesting one. The Swiss league is decidedly a stepping stone and it's a big jump from Switzerland to England, as Mo Salah found (circumstances etc). Cabral has looked decent in Europe though with 2 in 3, as well as the outrageous scoring record you'd expect for a high quality player playing in a third-rate league - 14 in 18. He's been there two and a half years now and is 23, it's probably time to move. I've a feeling a move to a mid-tier side in Italy or Spain would develop him nicely for a big move down the road, but he might be good enough to transition into something more demanding, he's quite physical with a decent turn of pace, looks to me like a player who'd do well in the Premier League or Bundesliga. Reminds me in style a lot of the Colombian Santos Borre at Frankfurt, he's a really physical handful of a player who is a deft pivot for the players around him.

Yeah, to be honest I don't think Real will loan out Jovic either. Think they would be short if something happened to Benzema, & like you say Ancelotti has given Jovic some game time.

Cabral is an obvious risk signing from the Swiss league, I just think at the rumoured £15M, it could be a gamble worth taking. If Aubameyang, Lacazette & Nketiah leave by the summer we will likely need to sign 2 forwards anyway. We could sign him now, rotate with Lacazette, try and bed him in, and in the summer still try for a 'main' forward signing. For the fee, it's not a big loss if he doesn't work out and we need to flip him.

Unfortunately, I've not even really seen much of a link, but for me it makes good sense, but that usually means for us it's not likely to happen.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 12:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:37:56 am
Yeah, to be honest I don't think Real will loan out Jovic either. Think they would be short if something happened to Benzema, & like you say Ancelotti has given Jovic some game time.

Cabral is an obvious risk signing from the Swiss league, I just think at the rumoured £15M, it could be a gamble worth taking. If Aubameyang, Lacazette & Nketiah leave by the summer we will likely need to sign 2 forwards anyway. We could sign him now, rotate with Lacazette, try and bed him in, and in the summer still try for a 'main' forward signing. For the fee, it's not a big loss if he doesn't work out and we need to flip him.

Unfortunately, I've not even really seen much of a link, but for me it makes good sense, but that usually means for us it's not likely to happen.
Based on his numbers in Europe, his physicality and his inclusion at the youth levels of Brazil I'd say if he's available at that price, it's a non-risk really. He could be shopped out to the Bundesliga or France for the same fee in 18 months if it doesn't quite work out, it's not like Arsenal's forwards are setting the world alight right now and like you said, looks like most of them are leaving.

Who would be your choice for a 'marquee' signing for up front? All due respect, I think Isak and David can and will do better, based on Arsenal's current circumstances. Santos Borre who I earmarked as a similar player to Cabral will be a cracking signing for a PL team. Maybe Brereton from Blackburn, big jump in level though? Hard to pinpoint someone.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:28:34 pm
Based on his numbers in Europe, his physicality and his inclusion at the youth levels of Brazil I'd say if he's available at that price, it's a non-risk really. He could be shopped out to the Bundesliga or France for the same fee in 18 months if it doesn't quite work out, it's not like Arsenal's forwards are setting the world alight right now and like you said, looks like most of them are leaving.

Who would be your choice for a 'marquee' signing for up front? All due respect, I think Isak and David can and will do better, based on Arsenal's current circumstances. Santos Borre who I earmarked as a similar player to Cabral will be a cracking signing for a PL team. Maybe Brereton from Blackburn, big jump in level though? Hard to pinpoint someone.

I haven't seen much of Cabral apart from the highlights, but a mate of mine who's been living in Switzerland has been praising him for months. He even thinks that Cabral could be a decent backup option for us. I've checked his contract status, and it seems that he only has 18 months left on his contract at Basel ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Juventus have submitted an official bid for Dusan Vlahović and Fiorentina are prepared to accept: 75m fee on the table to sign Serbian striker immediately. Verbal agreement between clubs in place.

Juventus are now working on personal terms with Vlahović.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1485947185862782983?t=AaB_E1D0KoX1rXfT6rFWAw
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,413
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:22:12 am
You are being linked with Luka Jovic on loan ...

I'm sure we were looking at him prior to Real Madrid signing him. Yes I think we've seen him before.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:08:33 pm
I'm sure we were looking at him prior to Real Madrid signing him. Yes I think we've seen him before.

To be honest, he looked great at Eintracht Frankfurt. Going to Real Madrid at such a young age was a bad career move for him ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,463
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 02:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:08:33 pm
I'm sure we were looking at him prior to Real Madrid signing him. Yes I think we've seen him before.
Had to look that up. She likes a song with a guys name in the title, doesn't she?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,144
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 02:50:31 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,112
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:24:31 am
Oh dont get me wrong, he hasnt been an A+ signing but hes not as disastrous a signing as Dembele and Coutinho have been for Barcelona. Atletico deciding to nab him before any of the traditional big clubs I guess was a gamble at the time but Ill be interested to see how he goes when Simeone moves on.

But yes, our transfer policy has improved tenfold in finding value in the market from when FSG first come in and long may it continue.

I can't see him outlasting Simeone. This Atletico is built completely in his image and he extended quite recently. If I am completely honest, I'd love Felix here because Klopp might be the one to get him going and I do feel the talent is there. The biggest roadblock will be the valiation, because I dont think he is worth more than 50-60 mill and anything over that would be speculative on his potential which isnt the way we approach transfers anymore. I suppose other teams would probably pay more for him and I am fine with that because even though I like him as a player, I think he has significant development to do before he can challenge here anyway.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 03:25:06 pm »
Spurs bid for Luis Diaz from Porto who was heavily linked with us at the beginning of the month. Apparently very reliable. Hope this won't go through  :(

https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1485991195633459203?s=21

Quote
❗️EXCLUSIVO. #FCPorto recebeu uma proposta oficial do #Tottenham por #LuisDiaz . Negócio de 45 milhões  + objetivos. @SpursOfficial deu ao @FCPorto 48 horas para dar uma resposta. ⏳🇨🇴 @LuisFDiaz19

Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,378
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
Plays the same position as Son, seems a weird one for them.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:25:06 pm
Spurs bid for Luis Diaz from Porto who was heavily linked with us at the beginning of the month. Apparently very reliable. Hope this won't go through  :(

https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1485991195633459203?s=21

Doesn't really bother me. Either we really want him and another club's interest forces our hand, or we weren't that bothered anyway. Plus, it's Spurs.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 03:36:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:01:53 pm
Thought they were skint?

To be honest, you think that everyone apart of the oil clubs is skint ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,112
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:36:10 pm
To be honest, you think that everyone apart of the oil clubs is skint ...

Just goes to show then how the reasons put up as to how few options Salah would have if he decided to move is just crap.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:37:18 pm
Just goes to show then how the reasons put up as to how few options Salah would have if he decided to move is just crap.

Why would Salah decide to move? He is already at one of the best and richest clubs in the World ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,112
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:39:54 pm
Why would Salah decide to move? He is already at one of the best and richest clubs in the World ...

I said if he decided to move.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:28:34 pm
Based on his numbers in Europe, his physicality and his inclusion at the youth levels of Brazil I'd say if he's available at that price, it's a non-risk really. He could be shopped out to the Bundesliga or France for the same fee in 18 months if it doesn't quite work out, it's not like Arsenal's forwards are setting the world alight right now and like you said, looks like most of them are leaving.

Who would be your choice for a 'marquee' signing for up front? All due respect, I think Isak and David can and will do better, based on Arsenal's current circumstances. Santos Borre who I earmarked as a similar player to Cabral will be a cracking signing for a PL team. Maybe Brereton from Blackburn, big jump in level though? Hard to pinpoint someone.

Fiorentina have apparently bid 14M + 2M in add ons for Cabral, so I'd imagine that to be a good move for him.

To be honest mate, in terms of Marquee signings, I actually don't know who I'd favour. Vlahovic would have been my first choice, after that I'm just so unsure. There's no gone that jumps out, they all just seem so expensive now for what is essentially non proven goal scorers.

Isak is interesting, and although you might not think so, I think he would be interested in coming to Arsenal, Henry his idol, Odegaard here currently, and I'm not sure how many could afford want Sociedad would want. However, that's my issue. He reminds me a bit of a pre Arsenal Henry, and we took a punt Henry for a reasonable fee when we struggled for Juventus, however Sociedad it seems would want a massive fee for him, & he's a big gamble.

Guys like Calvert-Lewin are ok, could fit with Arteta wanting a bit more physicality up front, but I don't think he's great either, and again it would take big money. Same with the likes of Toney & Watkins.

Schick I think is probably the most rounded out them all. Tall, can hold the ball up, can run in behind, good finisher, but even he is only having his first proper good season in terms of goal scoring. I like him though, he would perhaps be my choice if you could get him for an ok fee. Even if he's not in great goalscoring form I think he could offer similar to what Bamford does for Leeds for example.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:01 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,413
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Had to look that up. She likes a song with a guys name in the title, doesn't she?

Ha ha yeah. I quite like Marlene on the Wall though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Spurs after Luis Diaz from Porto.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Will make a great trio with Dybala and Lautaro in fairness to Tottenham. Give em a bit of balance with the other two preferring to play centrally.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 05:17:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:41:30 pm
I said if he decided to move.

Why would you even consider the possibility of Salah leaving?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 05:23:01 pm »
Just read that Houssem Aouar has changed his agent. Wouldnt be surprised if its to try and get a move. Was linked to Arsenal previously but wonder if Newcastle might make a play as a marquee signing?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 05:24:37 pm »
Spurs always go for the players that others are supposedly interested in, im absolutely certain they have no scouting system at all.

Just see whats running hot, then make a bid
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm »
Firstly why would he go to Spurs. But secondly, where have spurs suddenly got loads of money from?

They are in £1bn debt nearly.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:44:07 pm
Firstly why would he go to Spurs. But secondly, where have spurs suddenly got loads of money from?

They are in £1bn debt nearly.

They have borrowed more money, and are making a push for the top 4. Could end up in tears ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,413
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:57:43 pm
To be honest, he looked great at Eintracht Frankfurt. Going to Real Madrid at such a young age was a bad career move for him ...

It has been. Didn't he get into some kind of trouble, some kind of fight in Madrid?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 06:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:04 pm
It has been. Didn't he get into some kind of trouble, some kind of fight in Madrid?

Nah, I think that he broke the Covid rules a couple of times, which was equally as bad ...
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,100
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 06:57:46 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:25:06 pm
Spurs bid for Luis Diaz from Porto who was heavily linked with us at the beginning of the month. Apparently very reliable. Hope this won't go through  :(

https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1485991195633459203?s=21



Eh? No!

Sort it out FSG. Don't want Diaz going there.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,413
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 07:01:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:41:01 pm
Nah, I think that he broke the Covid rules a couple of times, which was equally as bad ...

Okay, I won't ask why.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 