Not saying hes been value for money but Felix is still only 22 and could eventually be a worthwhile signing.



That's a skewed way to look at things. A 126 million signing comes with the expectation of either hitting the ground running or to turn into a 200 million player with some development to be considered good. Despite his age, i cant see how he can be judged as a good signing when Atletico have to develop him first to even be worth what they paid for him. They paid the realease clause for him expecting him to be the next Messi/Mbappe etc. But if they'd waited 2-3 years, they'd probably have gotten a better player for the same amount or less because he wasnt actually worth half that amount at that time on a fair valuation.This is where I think our team has learned and improved a lot. We paid big money speculating on young players like Markovic, Moreno, Carroll, Ilori etc. Only to realize that we then had to develop them first to even get them to their cost value. We have been so much stronger in our player valuations since and when it comes to the really young players we seem to be looking to get them early and cheap so that they can still spend a couple years developing in the academy here.