You are being linked with Luka Jovic on loan ...
Yeah, seen that. Wouldn't be against a loan as we really have left ourselves a bit poverty up front now, but not sure who would we best long term. The striker market isn't great just now, & I thought Vlahovic would tick most of the boxes.
When guys like Watkins, Calvert-Lewin, Toney are the main options from this league, and guys like Isak & David are among the main Haaland alternatives from abroad, it's not great in terms of options.
I do like the look of Schick mind you, he seems quite well rounded.
1 that intrigues me is the Brazilian lad at Basle, Cabral. Think West Ham have been linked, and Fiorentina are looking at him as a Vlahovic replacement apparently. For the money, he could be worth a wee punt along with 1 of these other names.