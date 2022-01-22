« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 22, 2022, 06:29:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 22, 2022, 06:13:37 pm
He has 62 goals and 23 assists in 104 appearances for Zenit in total. Turned into a very decent player over the years ...
I was referring to his league record (which is on his Wikipedia) but 62 in 104 appearances is decent.
The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 22, 2022, 10:18:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 22, 2022, 01:53:52 pm
Of course we are. It's a done deal.
Funny guy.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 23, 2022, 02:31:18 pm
Bentancur is Villas top choice for defensive midfield, according to John Percy. Says they had a £25m bid rejected for Bissouma by Brighton, and Suarez has given Stevie a glowing recommendation on Bentancur.
KirkVanHouten

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:08:22 am
Really curious about what is going to happen with Ousmane Dembele at Barca. Left out of the squad and they're trying to force him out. I honestly think he must be the worst signing of all time.
farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:54:06 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:08:22 am
Really curious about what is going to happen with Ousmane Dembele at Barca. Left out of the squad and they're trying to force him out. I honestly think he must be the worst signing of all time.
What does Coutinho think about that?
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:25:21 am
Brentford are close to signing Christian Eriksen on a 6 month deal by all accounts. Think both parties want the deal but lots of paperwork to sort.

Assume he might need a fair bit of time to get up to speed so will be interesting to see if he is able to get much game time between now and the end of the season.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:32:49 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:25:21 am
Brentford are close to signing Christian Eriksen on a 6 month deal by all accounts. Think both parties want the deal but lots of paperwork to sort.

Assume he might need a fair bit of time to get up to speed so will be interesting to see if he is able to get much game time between now and the end of the season.

Team that bypasses midfield signs an old number 10 . Why ??!!
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:00 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:32:49 am
Team that bypasses midfield signs an old number 10 . Why ??!!

Maybe they bypass midfield because they havent got the quality there. They are also quite reliant on set pieces so maybe think he can give some extra quality there.
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:35:33 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:25:21 am
Brentford are close to signing Christian Eriksen on a 6 month deal by all accounts. Think both parties want the deal but lots of paperwork to sort.

Assume he might need a fair bit of time to get up to speed so will be interesting to see if he is able to get much game time between now and the end of the season.

Surely no player in the Premier League will be cheered by all fans more than him but
imagine going in to tackle him, as the opposing player.

Bit weird.
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:37:44 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:08:22 am
Really curious about what is going to happen with Ousmane Dembele at Barca. Left out of the squad and they're trying to force him out. I honestly think he must be the worst signing of all time.

Big competition for that title between him, Coutinho and Mr Griezmann who was also £90million+.


Which is why Barca are rather fecked financially. Just a cool 1Billion Euro owing lads, that's More than a Club, I'd say!
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:07:25 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:37:44 am
Big competition for that title between him, Coutinho and Mr Griezmann who was also £90million+.


Which is why Barca are rather fecked financially. Just a cool 1Billion Euro owing lads, that's More than a Club, I'd say!

Add Joao Felix for 126m with quite a small impact he's had so far
Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:58:45 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:08:22 am
Really curious about what is going to happen with Ousmane Dembele at Barca. Left out of the squad and they're trying to force him out. I honestly think he must be the worst signing of all time.

Got to be either him or Coutinho right? 
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:07:25 pm
Add Joao Felix for 126m with quite a small impact he's had so far

Not saying hes been value for money but Felix is still only 22 and could eventually be a worthwhile signing.
Perkinsonian

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:14:24 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:37:44 am
Which is why Barca are rather fecked financially. Just a cool 1Billion Euro owing lads, that's More than a Club, I'd say!
Isn't Barcelona's current debt rather around 1.5 billion euros?
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:14:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 23, 2022, 02:31:18 pm
Bentancur is Villas top choice for defensive midfield, according to John Percy. Says they had a £25m bid rejected for Bissouma by Brighton, and Suarez has given Stevie a glowing recommendation on Bentancur.

Gerrard is slowly making a brilliant team there.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
Not saying hes been value for money but Felix is still only 22 and could eventually be a worthwhile signing.

Don't think he ever will for the amount of money they spent on him but we'll see.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:41:54 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm
Don't think he ever will for the amount of money they spent on him but we'll see.

agreed - 126m is money for a generational talent or someone that shows all the hallmarks of becoming one pretty quickly. Felix certainly was great in Portugal from all accounts - but it crazy they stumped that much cash so quickly on him.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm
Niklas Süle available on a free in the summer, as Sport Bild report that despite Bayerns best efforts - he isnt going to sign a new contract. No mention of where he will go, but Id guess the premier league is a reasonable probability.

Id expect Bayern to go for Rüdiger now.
killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:10:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm
Niklas Süle available on a free in the summer, as Sport Bild report that despite Bayerns best efforts - he isnt going to sign a new contract. No mention of where he will go, but Id guess the premier league is a reasonable probability.

Id expect Bayern to go for Rüdiger now.

That will be Newcastle giving him £400k a week probably.
Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm
Niklas Süle available on a free in the summer, as Sport Bild report that despite Bayerns best efforts - he isnt going to sign a new contract. No mention of where he will go, but Id guess the premier league is a reasonable probability.

Id expect Bayern to go for Rüdiger now.

I'd worry for Sule in the Premier league. Not sure he is quick enough to be playing in one of the top teams at a high line, especially after his continuous injury problems.


Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm
Niklas Süle available on a free in the summer, as Sport Bild report that despite Bayerns best efforts - he isnt going to sign a new contract. No mention of where he will go, but Id guess the premier league is a reasonable probability.

Id expect Bayern to go for Rüdiger now.

Would put good money on Chelsea. German manager, and will be in the market for CBs considering the potential departures of Christensen and Rudiger. Plus three at the back might suit Sule.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm
Sule has got the agility of the QE2. Don't rate him. Never have.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm
I'd worry for Sule in the Premier league. Not sure he is quick enough to be playing in one of the top teams at a high line, especially after his continuous injury problems.

Sule is actually bizarrely quick.
Hes clocked as being Bayerns fastest player consistently!

But yeah he suffered a bad cruicate injury 2 or 3 seasons ago and has had his struggle since. Still, he wont struggle for teams being interested I am sure.
 
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm
Sule has got the agility of the QE2. Don't rate him. Never have.
Yeah he's never struck me as an elite level centre half. I had high hopes when he was at Hoffenheim but he's just too immobile (agility wise, he can actually sprint reasonably but needs too long to get going) and lacks the anticipation to make up for it. He's also injury prone and only managed 30 games in a league season once since he left Hoffenheim, though looks set to actually beat that this season.

Decent with the ball at his feet but not a World beater. Rudiger is better.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm
Sule is actually bizarrely quick.
Hes clocked as being Bayerns fastest player consistently!

But yeah he suffered a bad cruicate injury 2 or 3 seasons ago and has had his struggle since. Still, he wont struggle for teams being interested I am sure.
Mentioned in my post - he's quick in straight lines but turns horribly (a clear symptom of the knee damage). Wouldn't be surprised to see Chelsea or Real after him, he's a decent player even if he's not quite at that top standard.

Bayern will either have to go big on Rudiger or actually spend some money on replacing him - they can't go into a season with just Upamecano and Pavard at centre half - I suppose can play there too. It's paining me that they're still using Sabitzer as a left back but I suppose with Davies and Hernandez both out he's done a job.
Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:41:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm
Sule is actually bizarrely quick.
Hes clocked as being Bayerns fastest player consistently!

But yeah he suffered a bad cruicate injury 2 or 3 seasons ago and has had his struggle since. Still, he wont struggle for teams being interested I am sure.
 

It's more his acceleration and turn that he is slow in, maybe okay once he gets his legs pumping. You need to be able to put a burst of speed on when the ball floats over your head. As someone said above, Chelsea's system might suit him best.

Seems a perfect Juventus target to me!
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm
Sule is actually bizarrely quick.
Hes clocked as being Bayerns fastest player consistently!

But yeah he suffered a bad cruicate injury 2 or 3 seasons ago and has had his struggle since. Still, he wont struggle for teams being interested I am sure.

If he doesnt mind his own clubs fans saying he looks rubbish and will never be back to his previous level then Im sure we can give him a good home 
CalgarianRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:35:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 23, 2022, 02:31:18 pm
Bentancur is Villas top choice for defensive midfield, according to John Percy. Says they had a £25m bid rejected for Bissouma by Brighton, and Suarez has given Stevie a glowing recommendation on Bentancur.

He is really average. Might look better at Villa but he is a nothing player for Juve.
Perkinsonian

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8429 on: Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm »
Looks like Vlahovic will get his move to Juventus.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8430 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
Not saying hes been value for money but Felix is still only 22 and could eventually be a worthwhile signing.

That's a skewed way to look at things. A 126 million signing comes with the expectation of either hitting the ground running or to turn into a 200 million player with some development to be considered good. Despite his age, i cant see how he can be judged as a good signing when Atletico have to develop him first to even be worth what they paid for him. They paid the realease clause for him expecting him to be the next Messi/Mbappe etc. But if they'd waited 2-3 years, they'd probably have gotten a better player for the same amount or less because he wasnt actually worth half that amount at that time on a fair valuation.
This is where I think our team has learned and improved a lot. We paid big money speculating on young players like Markovic, Moreno, Carroll, Ilori etc. Only to realize that we then had to develop them first to even get them to their cost value. We have been so much stronger in our player valuations since and when it comes to the really young players we seem to be looking to get them early and cheap so that they can still spend a couple years developing in the academy here.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8431 on: Yesterday at 11:47:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Looks like Vlahovic will get his move to Juventus.

Good. I would have hated to see him in the Premier League, if it is not at LFC ...
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8432 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:42 pm
Good. I would have hated to see him in the Premier League, if it is not at LFC ...

Yeah, think he would have been a very dangerous player.

Wonder who we'll turn to next, probably try and get a late loan and try for someone like Isak or Calvert-Lewin in the summer.

The loan or the summer signing likely won't work out.
Offline cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8433 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Looks like Vlahovic will get his move to Juventus.

His agents have finally got someone to bite to get their payday
Offline scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8434 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm
That's a skewed way to look at things. A 126 million signing comes with the expectation of either hitting the ground running or to turn into a 200 million player with some development to be considered good. Despite his age, i cant see how he can be judged as a good signing when Atletico have to develop him first to even be worth what they paid for him. They paid the realease clause for him expecting him to be the next Messi/Mbappe etc. But if they'd waited 2-3 years, they'd probably have gotten a better player for the same amount or less because he wasnt actually worth half that amount at that time on a fair valuation.
This is where I think our team has learned and improved a lot. We paid big money speculating on young players like Markovic, Moreno, Carroll, Ilori etc. Only to realize that we then had to develop them first to even get them to their cost value. We have been so much stronger in our player valuations since and when it comes to the really young players we seem to be looking to get them early and cheap so that they can still spend a couple years developing in the academy here.
he had the wrong coach too
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8435 on: Today at 12:22:12 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
Yeah, think he would have been a very dangerous player.

Wonder who we'll turn to next, probably try and get a late loan and try for someone like Isak or Calvert-Lewin in the summer.

The loan or the summer signing likely won't work out.

You are being linked with Luka Jovic on loan ...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8436 on: Today at 06:33:39 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Looks like Vlahovic will get his move to Juventus.

Does that mean Dybala is off?
