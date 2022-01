Sule has got the agility of the QE2. Don't rate him. Never have.



Yeah he's never struck me as an elite level centre half. I had high hopes when he was at Hoffenheim but he's just too immobile (agility wise, he can actually sprint reasonably but needs too long to get going) and lacks the anticipation to make up for it. He's also injury prone and only managed 30 games in a league season once since he left Hoffenheim, though looks set to actually beat that this season.Decent with the ball at his feet but not a World beater. Rudiger is better.