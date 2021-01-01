I didn't either as was even more surprised we splashed out on Alisson. Guess we were moving on that path of big transfers when we spent 50m plus on Keita the year before as while he was good he was not one of the best players in his position which Virgil and Alisson were. Maybe we will break the barrier again n ignore the fact if we get Mbappe and Salah on board our wage structure will be ripped apart. Knowing our history of selling big to spend big the likes of Salah will be sold to afford a Mbappe type purchase



We don't have the slughtest idea how the eventual signing of Mbappe would be structured. How much would be his signing-on fee? How much would be his basic wages? How much would be the bonuses? Would we hold 100% of his image rights, of we would allow him to own a certain % of it? Will there be a release clause included in the deal?At this point, we know nothing. We are just speculating to support different agendas. For all that we know, we might already have a deal in place to sign him on July 1st ...